ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clifton Park, NY

Shen’s Emily Lopez wins four medals at IWAS World Games

By Griffin Haas
NEWS10 ABC
NEWS10 ABC
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=04XZDl_0kDEEctu00

CLIFTON PARK, N.Y. ( NEWS10 ) — Shenendehowa track and field star Emily Lopez found success on the international level this winter, all while showing the only disability in life is a bad attitude. She was born without a right hand or elbow.

Get all of the latest news, weather, sports, and entertainment delivered right to your inbox!

“I never really saw it as a limitation,” said Lopez. “Just something, a reason for motivating me even more.”

From a young age she never let her disability get in the way of her passion for sports. “I’m a very athletic person,” said Lopez. “Growing up I did gymnastics, I did soccer, I did taekwondo, I did a lot of sports. I guess my parents growing up have definitely had a big impact on my positive mentality. They’ve never limited me to anything. They let me try whatever I want to do and basically they just have the mindset that my mind is the only limitation.”

At the urging of a 9th grade gym coach and a father who used to run cross country, Emily joined the Shen track and field team. Now a senior, Emily hasn’t just made an impact with her running, but also her leadership. “Watching her come here everyday and showing that she does not have a limitation, she knows she’s going to come in here and do the best she can with every workout, every activity that we’re doing, I think it really sets the tone for the rest of the team,” said assistant coach Rachel Venditti.

This past December, a new opportunity presented itself. Emily traveled to Portugal to represent team USA in the International Wheelchair and Amputee World Games; her first international competition at just 17 years old. Competing against athletes with similar limitations, Emily took home the Gold in the 100, 200, and 400 meters. In the open division long jump – she took home the silver. “Portugal was definitely a way of dipping my toes in the water and seeing what I can do as I get older,” said Lopez. “I’m not even out of high school yet and I got to go to an international competition and have so much success so it was nice to see what I can do out there and what the future might be for me.”

Now Emily sets her sights on even bigger goals, aiming to compete in the Paralympics in Paris in 2024, all while providing inspiration to athletes everywhere competing with disabilities. “Don’t look at your disability as a limitation. Just because you’re different than someone doesn’t mean you’re worse or anything like that. Don’t let it set limits to you. The only thing that defines your limits are how hard you work and the effort you put in.”

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to NEWS10 ABC.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NEWS10 ABC

Sienas’ Seppala has career day against Saint Peter’s

The Finland native scored a career-high 24 points off 8 of 11 shooting from the field and went six of seven from three-point range. After the Saints' loss to Manhattan, Seppala said that really made her dig deep into her competitive nature and wanted to put on a bounce-back performance in front of the home crowd.
LOUDONVILLE, NY
NEWS10 ABC

Colonie cruises past Schenectady with 48-point second half

Colonie boys basketball, owners of the top spot in the Suburban Council Blue Division, were put to the test Friday night with a challenging road tilt against a Schenectady team that was 4-1 at home this season. But the Raiders passed with flying colors, trouncing the Patriots 81-55 after throwing up 48 points in the second half.
COLONIE, NY
NEWS10 ABC

Schalmont storms back to upend top-10 Ichabod Crane

A pair of state-ranked Section II, Class B girls basketball teams squared off in Schenectady Friday night. No. 9 Ichabod Crane rolled into Schalmont High School boasting an impressive, 8-1 record. But it was the 16th-ranked Sabres using a second-half comeback to top the Riders 53-48 behind a 31-point effort from junior forward Karissa Antoine.
SCHENECTADY, NY
NEWS10 ABC

Buffalo Bills on the road to Super Bowl LVII

ALBANY, N.Y.(NEWS10) – It was wall to wall excitement at a jam packed McGeary’s Irish Pub in Albany as fans drank and cheered on their beloved Buffalo Bills Sunday afternoon. And those fans sure were excited and geared up for a victory as they told NEWS10 about their...
ALBANY, NY
NEWS10 ABC

NEWS10 ABC

47K+
Followers
25K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

Your local news leader providing the most up-to-date information about what is happening in your community, at news10.com.

 https://www.news10.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy