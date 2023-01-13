Read full article on original website
Bruins address important future need with Zacha's contract extension
BOSTON -- There will eventually come a time when Patrice Bergeron and David Krejci are no longer the Bruins' 1-2 punch at center. The B's need to figure out who will carry the torch and the lead team in the middle of the ice long term. Pavel Zacha figures to...
Avalanche host the Red Wings after Rantanen's 2-goal game
Detroit Red Wings (18-16-7, sixth in the Atlantic Division) vs. Colorado Avalanche (21-17-3, fourth in the Central Division)Denver; Monday, 3 p.m. ESTBOTTOM LINE: The Colorado Avalanche host the Detroit Red Wings after Mikko Rantanen's two-goal game against the Ottawa Senators in the Avalanche's 7-0 win.Colorado has a 10-8-3 record in home games and a 21-17-3 record overall. The Avalanche have a 17-6-2 record when scoring at least three goals.Detroit is 18-16-7 overall and 7-7-4 on the road. The Red Wings are 17-5-4 when scoring three or more goals.The matchup Monday is the first meeting this season between the two clubs.TOP...
1-on-1: Toews trying to enjoy being Hawk for 'as long as I can'
On the latest Blackhawks Talk Podcast, Charlie Roumeliotis goes 1-on-1 with Jonathan Toews to discuss his potential future ahead of the March 3 trade deadline, why he's trying to soak in being a Blackhawk for as long as he can, how much he talks to Patrick Kane about the future, whether he thinks Luke Richardson is the right head coach for Chicago's rebuild and much more.
Caufield’s 3rd period goal leads Canadiens past Rangers 2-1
NEW YORK (AP) — Cole Caufield scored the go-ahead goal midway through the third period and Sam Montembeault made 38 saves to lead the Montreal Canadiens to a 2-1 win over the New York Rangers on Sunday. Caufield converted a pass from captain Nick Suzuki at 8:56 of the...
Kane set to return after missing 3 games with injury
After missing three games with a lower-body injury, Patrick Kane will make his return to the lineup on Saturday when the Blackhawks host the Seattle Kraken at the United Center. "I know it's been three games, but it feels like it's been like three months since I played," Kane said...
Ball has no concern knee issues are career-threatening
PARIS --- Two days removed from the 1-year anniversary of when he last played in an NBA game, Lonzo Ball took the court at Palais des sports Marcel-Cerdan after the Chicago Bulls bussed right from the airport for a short practice on Monday. Unfortunately for Ball and the Bulls, the...
Former VGK Coach Pete DeBoer to Make First Return to T-Mobile Arena
The Vegas Golden Knights will face their former coach, Pete DeBoer, when they take on the Dallas Stars on Monday.
10 observations: Hawks allow 6 goals on first 7 shots in loss
The Blackhawks were routed by the Seattle Kraken 8-5 at the United Center on Saturday. 1. What a wild first period. Petr Mrazek was pulled after allowing four goals on his first five shots, which forced the Blackhawks to make a goalie change. Alex Stalock then gave up a goal 37 seconds after entering in relief that made it 5-1, which forced head coach Luke Richardson to call a timeout. Well, 26 seconds after the timeout, the Blackhawks gave up their sixth goal on seven shots. I've never seen anything like that.
Hawks' Toews still wrestling with decision about future
The March 3 trade deadline is about a month and a half away, and Jonathan Toews is still wrestling with a decision about his future. In an exclusive interview with NBC Sports Chicago, Toews opened up about where he's at mentally and what he might be thinking. He and Patrick Kane are in a unique situation, and at some point soon, a decision will have to be made about where they want to finish the season.
Q&A: Jonathan Toews on future, trade deadline and more
In an exclusive interview with NBC Sports Chicago, Jonathan Toews opened up about his potential future, what his conversations might be like with GM Kyle Davidson leading up to the March 3 trade deadline, whether Patrick Kane's decision could influence his, Luke Richardson's leadership and much more. You can listen...
‘Tough decisions:’ Laviolette scratched Strome to maintain balance
WASHINGTON — The Capitals began the day Saturday with an optional morning skate, preventing any interested onlookers from getting a glimpse at what their lines might be for their game against the Philadelphia Flyers later in the evening. What did tip their hand came after. Center Dylan Strome stayed...
Ricketts: Cubs can compete for NL Central title in 2023
As the Cubs Convention kicks off Friday evening for the first time since 2020, fans are getting their first look at a revamped Cubs roster that aims to measurably improve upon a 74-88 showing in 2022, 19 games behind the division champion Cardinals. While offseason acquisitions have helped establish expectations...
Jets’ Cheveldayoff’s Summer Signings Have Value, After All
Winnipeg Jets general manager Kevin Cheveldayoff took a lot of flak last summer for being very quiet in free agency. After a disappointing season where the team finished well out of the playoff picture, many — this author included — took him to task for only tinkering with minor additions to the roster while other teams in the Central Division were aggressively pursuing new personnel. A new coach, especially one who wasn’t Barry Trotz, did not seem like enough to bring the team back to relevance in a pivotal season.
Bulls snap 3-game skid on career night from Vucevic
The Bulls will be flying high when they head overseas. The team ended its three-game losing streak with a 132-118 win over the Golden State Warriors on Sunday thanks to a career night from Nikola Vucevic. Now the team heads to Paris for a date against the Pistons this Thursday.
Ovechkin ties Gartner’s NHL record for most 30-goal seasons
WASHINGTON — With a first-period goal against the Philadelphia Flyers on Saturday, Alex Ovechkin scored his 30th goal of the season to mark the 17th time in 18 years he’s reached the number. He tied longtime Capitals forward Mike Gartner for the most such seasons in NHL history.
Ball set to hit 1-year absence, making 'slow progress'
Saturday marks one year since Lonzo Ball played in an NBA game. That the Golden State Warriors---the last opponent Ball faced---are in town on Sunday is the definition of cruel coincidence. And cruel is about the only word for Ball’s lingering left knee rehabilitation, which has followed two surgeries and...
Karnišovas shows competitive side in message to fans
The Chicago Bulls play in Paris on Thursday, their first regular-season game out of the country and first trip to Paris since playing in the 1997 McDonald’s Championship as part of their preseason schedule. That game featured a final in which the Bulls defeated Olympiacos, 104-78. Leading scorer for...
Ovechkin will miss playing in Caps' reverse retro jerseys
The 2022-23 season has been littered with milestones for Alex Ovechkin. There appears to be a good luck charm in seven of Ovi’s games this season, and they all have come at home in the Capitals’ black reverse retro jerseys. Ovechkin has recorded a goal in all seven...
DeRozan plans to return from 3-game absence in Paris
PARIS --- The Chicago Bulls’ trip to “The City of Light” is already off to a bright start. DeMar DeRozan said following Monday’s brief workout at the Palais des sports Marcel-Cerdan that he plans to play Thursday against the Detroit Pistons after missing the last three games with a right quad strain. Coach Billy Donovan said DeRozan participated in the team's brief workout, which came after they flew through the night from Chicago and bussed directly from the airport.
