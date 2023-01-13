Winnipeg Jets general manager Kevin Cheveldayoff took a lot of flak last summer for being very quiet in free agency. After a disappointing season where the team finished well out of the playoff picture, many — this author included — took him to task for only tinkering with minor additions to the roster while other teams in the Central Division were aggressively pursuing new personnel. A new coach, especially one who wasn’t Barry Trotz, did not seem like enough to bring the team back to relevance in a pivotal season.

2 DAYS AGO