Read full article on original website
Related
accesslifthandlers.com
Access Lifts and Handlers - January - February 2023
Delivered directly to your inbox, Access, Lift & Handlers Newsletter features the pick of the breaking news stories, product launches, show reports and more from KHL's world-class editorial team. Visit the Dealer Locator and search by manufacturer to find the right piece of equipment in your local area. Featured Training...
accesslifthandlers.com
Sustainable road building: latest electric launches
Road building is embracing new equipment and processes on its journey to cutting emissions, reports Andy Brown. Construction is an essential industry and road building is right at the heart of that definition of ‘essential’ – roads will always need to be built and maintained. It is...
accesslifthandlers.com
Deere reveals an electric excavator at CES
During a keynote address at the Consumer Electronics Show CES 2023, John Deere CEO John May revealed two new technologies – the 145 X-Tier electric excavator and a high-tech planting system – designed to help customers be more productive, profitable, and sustainable. John Deere Construction & Forestry is...
accesslifthandlers.com
Equipment manufacturer and IT specialist join ERA
ERA is very pleased to announce that Prinoth, Intershare and Frenter have joined ERA as associate members. Prinoth (https://www.prinoth.com/en/) is a construction equipment manufacturer of snow grooming, tracked vehicles and vegetation management. Prinoth snow groomers and tracked vehicles (crawler carriers) are distributed worldwide. They have an extensive range of...
accesslifthandlers.com
Hilti commits to reducing carbon emissions
Liechtenstein-based tool specialist Hilti Group has committed to reducing carbon emissions outside of its own operations by joining the Science Based Targets initiative (SBTi). According to Hilti, its ambition is to become CO2-neutral by the end of 2023, which will see it cover both scope 1 and 2 of the...
accesslifthandlers.com
Skyjack opens new Mexico factory
Skyjack has opened its new manufacturing facility in Mexico. The news comes months ahead of Linamar’s original announcement. Announced by ALH in November 2022, the 200,000 square foot factory started production on 12 January in Ramos Arizpe and will manufacture Skyjack’s telehandler and boom range. The first model off the line was a SJ1056 TH telehandler.
accesslifthandlers.com
Your guide to World of Concrete 2023
World of Concrete, set for January 17-19 with education beginning January 16 at the Las Vegas Convention Center, will welcome 1,000 exhibitors spread across more than 700,000-square-feet of indoor and outdoor space. “World of Concrete is one of the major sources of growth for the concrete and masonry industries as...
Comments / 0