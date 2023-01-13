Read full article on original website
sportszion.com
“I’ll miss the guys” Packers’ QB Aaron Rodgers makes shocking statement amid retirement rumors
For quite some time, rumors about Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers have been circulating. As he’s emphasized before, Rodgers is going to take some time to get away, ponder whether he wants to continue playing, and discuss with the Packers where the organization stands. His recent statement fueled that anticipation once again in a press conference.
thecomeback.com
Joe Burrow reacts to terrible Bengals news
The Cincinnati Bengals may have beaten the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday night, but it wasn’t always pretty, particularly on the offensive line after several injuries to a unit the team worked hard to improve during the offseason. But following the win, star quarterback Joe Burrow still sounds confident. Heading...
Yardbarker
Seahawks reportedly made decision on Geno Smith's future
After an impressive season leading the team to the NFL playoffs, the Seattle Seahawks are expected to make re-signing Geno Smith to a multiyear deal a priority in the offseason. Ahead of the Seattle's playoff matchup against the San Francisco 49ers, NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reported that the Seahawks have...
Look: Tony Dungy Is Furious With NFL Owners On Monday
Tony Dungy is pretty upset with how NFL owners are conducting interviews as of late. San Francisco 49ers defensive coordinator DeMeco Ryans has four interviews between now and Sunday for head coaching vacancies. The rising star in the coaching world interviews with the Broncos on ...
Patrick Mahomes Has Three-Word Response to Jaguars Improbable Comeback Win vs. Chargers
Like the rest of us, Patrick Mahomes is sitting at home and watching the Wild Card games. But he has... The post Patrick Mahomes Has Three-Word Response to Jaguars Improbable Comeback Win vs. Chargers appeared first on Outsider.
Tom Brady, Russell Wilson and Ciara Among Top Donors to Damar Hamlin's Foundation
A GoFundMe set up by the 24-year-old Buffalo Bills player, who collapsed on the field Monday night, is up to more than $7 million, with $10,000 donations from stars like Brady and Wilson Damar Hamlin is still making a difference, even while intubated in a hospital. As of Thursday afternoon, a GoFundMe campaign set up by Hamlin to raise funds for a community toy drive has surpassed the $7.25 million mark thanks to over 224,000 donations from fans and supporters, including stars like Tom Brady and Ciara and...
thecomeback.com
NFL world reacts to incredible Bengals fumble recovery TD
Sunday Night’s NFL Wild Card matchup between the Cincinnati Bengals and the Baltimore Ravens featured one of the most incredible plays on the goal line in recent memory to completely shift the direction of the game. Despite the Ravens being without star quarterback Lamar Jackson in this game, they...
NFL world reacts to scintillating Brock Purdy playoff performance
The NFL world is abuzz over another stirring performance from Brock Purdy. Mr. Irrelevant in the 2022 NFL Draft showed out on Saturday. The Niners‘ third-string QB, thrust into the position after injuries to Trey Lance and Jimmy Garoppolo, looked sharp after a skittish start to the game. He turned around and led the Niners Read more... The post NFL world reacts to scintillating Brock Purdy playoff performance appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Ed Reed: 'Prime Was Not Wrong' and HBCU Administrators Have 'Broken Mentalities'
Reed expressed frustration with the state of HBCUs and their athletic departments in a recent video on Tik Tok.
NFL world praises Trevor Lawrence’s post-victory meal
Saturday was quite a night for Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence. After having one of the worst first halves that an NFL quarterback has ever had, he led the Jags in a historic comeback against the Los Angeles Chargers, turning a 27-0 deficit into a 31-30 victory. After the game, Trevor took to social media Read more... The post NFL world praises Trevor Lawrence’s post-victory meal appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Look: Derek Carr Took An Interesting Trip On Saturday
It's been a stressful and eventful couple of weeks for NFL quarterback Derek Carr. The Raiders are officially moving on from the veteran quarterback as they seek out a new franchise leader. It's a shocking decision, and one that impacts Carr in every facet of life. Carr is relying ...
First Coast News
Chargers had the Jaguars 27-0 and then this happened 🤯
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The LA Charges jumped all over the Jacksonville Jaguars during Saturday night's Wildcard playoff game racking up an early 27-0 lead. Here are the plays that brought the Jags back extending the Big Cats' playoff life and Super Bowl aspirations. It certainly looks like this is a team of destiny!
NBC Sports
49ers' divisional-round opponent scenarios after wild-card win
Brock Purdy and the 49ers advanced to the NFC's divisional playoff round Saturday with an intense 41-23 win over the Seattle Seahawks to kick off Super Wild Card Weekend. San Francisco, the No. 2 seed in the NFC bracket, will welcome its next opponent to Levi's Stadium next weekend, but who the 49ers will play depends on the remaining wild-card game outcomes.
thecomeback.com
NFL world reacts to shocking Lamar Jackson news
It became clear earlier in the week that the Baltimore Ravens would be without star quarterback Lamar Jackson as he continued to rehab a leg injury that he suffered last month and apparently took much longer to heal than originally expected. Jackson addressed his injury himself this week, saying “I...
NFL World Reacts To Suzy Kolber's Voting Decision
ESPN's Suzy Kolber decided to turn one of her MVP votes into an incredible gesture this year. Per the Rob Maaddi of the Associated Press, Denny Kellington, the Bills trainer who performed life-saving CPR on Damar Hamlin, received a fifth-place vote from Kolber who called it a "symbolic gesture for ...
NFL Head Coach Rumored To Be 'Done' With Coaching
A recently fired NFL head coach is rumored to be "done" with the sport - for now, anyway. The Arizona Cardinals fired head coach Kliff Kingsbury following a disappointing, playoff-less 2022 season. Kingsbury has reportedly jetted off to Thailand with no return date in site. According to reports, ...
NFL World Reacts To Kurt Warner's Announcement
Vikings fans became furious with Kirk Cousins when he threw short of the sticks on a critical fourth down play on Sunday evening. The play resulted in a turnover on downs, effectively ending Minnesota's season in the process. Fan have been crushing Cousins ever since, but there might be ...
49ers’ Samuel Discusses Play Where Abram Twists His Leg
The San Francisco wide receiver weighed in on the controversial tackle after the franchise’s win.
msn.com
Chargers' Joey Bosa Breaks Silence On His Inexcusable Behavior
Joey Bosa played a major factor in the Chargers' playoff loss to the Jaguars on Saturday night. Bosa lost his cool on multiple occasions and was called for two costly unsportsmanlike conduct penalties. Bosa finally broke silence on his behavior on Sunday. He explains that his injury was really bothering...
Kliff Kingsbury ‘Bought a One-Way Ticket to Thailand,’ but May Have to Come Back Sooner Than Planned
Kliff Kingsbury got out of town after the Cardinals fired him, but jobs with the Rams or Patriots could lure him back to coaching. The post Kliff Kingsbury ‘Bought a One-Way Ticket to Thailand,’ but May Have to Come Back Sooner Than Planned appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
