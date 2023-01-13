ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

theaggie.org

UC Davis School of Law withdraws from US News and World Report rankings

The decision follows other schools’ leads, citing concerns over the methodology of the rankings. The UC Davis School of Law will no longer submit data such as post-graduation employment rates and LSAT scores to the U.S. News and World Report’s annual law school ranking, according to a letter from Dean Kevin Johnson issued Nov. 28.
DAVIS, CA
a-z-animals.com

9 Must-See Birds In Sacramento

As a state capital, Sacramento has everything you want in an important city: historic regions from the Gold Rush era, plentiful museums, and nature preserves featuring unique local wildlife. While the city is buzzing with exciting things to do, it is also close to many natural areas that offer escape and tranquility, and birds. The next time you’re in the area, check out some popular birding spots and look for these must-see birds in Sacramento!
SACRAMENTO, CA
mymotherlode.com

Calaveras Landmark Seeking Historic Designation

Calaveras, CA– The California State Historical Resources Commission will be considering several nominations for federal and state historic designation on January 20th, including the Chinatown Gardens Archaeological District in Mokelumne Hill. The district encompasses the archaeological remains of a commercial market garden that was operated by the town’s Chinese...
MOKELUMNE HILL, CA
abc10.com

Why you should file taxes even if you don’t owe any

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — This story was originally published by CalMatters. Tax season approaches: Cue dread, confusion, and mentally preparing to part with a chunk of your money. At least, that’s how many people think of taxes. But in recent years, especially after payments related to the pandemic and...
CALIFORNIA STATE
CBS Sacramento

Sacramento Ranked Best Place to Live in California

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) - Forbes released an article listing Sacramento as the best place to live in California. The article considered the city size, crime rates, diversity, cost of living, and community amenities to determine the ranking."We love it here," says Sacramento resident Robert Didonato.Sacramento is number one, according to Forbes, the magazine considered data including crime rates cost of living, and available activities from major cities statewide and Sac-Town is on top."it is easy to live here," says Didonato, who moved from the bay area in the '90s."The education is good for our kids. The traffic isn't bad. The weather...
SACRAMENTO, CA
capradio.org

Thousands of homeless Sacramentans remain outside during these deadly storms. Here’s why shelter isn’t always an option.

Thousands of homeless Sacramentans experienced the recent series of powerful winter storms outdoors, staying at their own encampments instead of at emergency shelters even as conditions turned deadly. CapRadio interviewed seven unhoused residents and three shelter providers over the past week. Most of the unhoused people said it’s too difficult...
ABC10

Evacuation Order lifted for Wilton, surrounding areas

WILTON, Calif. — The Sacramento County Office of Emergency Services has lifted Saturday's Evacuation Order for the Wilton area. Original story: The Sacramento County Office of Emergency Services has issued an Evacuation Order for the Wilton area due to an "anticipated rise in the Cosumnes River levels." The areas...
WILTON, CA
ABC10

175 evacuated from flooding at Arbor Mobile Home park in San Joaquin County

WOODBRIDGE, Calif. — Crews were able to evacuate 175 people from a partially-flooded mobile home park in Woodbridge Sunday. South San Joaquin County Fire Authority, Lodi Fire Department, Lathrop Manteca Fire District, Manteca Fire Department, Woodbridge Fire District and more were at the Arbor Mobile Home Park on Frontage Road to help evacuate residents and animals.
SAN JOAQUIN COUNTY, CA
goldcountrymedia.com

AUSD to close Rock Creek, move charter to EV Cain

The decision no one wanted to make finally was made Wednesday night – Auburn Union School District Trustees voted to close Rock Creek Elementary School next school year. The board also voted to move Alta Vista Community Charter School, which currently educates 100 students, to the EV Cain Middle School campus.
AUBURN, CA

