Read full article on original website
Related
theaggie.org
UC Davis School of Law withdraws from US News and World Report rankings
The decision follows other schools’ leads, citing concerns over the methodology of the rankings. The UC Davis School of Law will no longer submit data such as post-graduation employment rates and LSAT scores to the U.S. News and World Report’s annual law school ranking, according to a letter from Dean Kevin Johnson issued Nov. 28.
4 Cities in California Have Been Ranked as the Most Rat-Infested Cities in America
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2023. It is for educational purposes. Earlier this year, four cities in the beautiful state of California were ranked among the most rat-infested cities in America.
US President Joe Biden declares state of emergency in California
Fedral funds will be released to affected people in Mercedy, Sacramento and Santa Cruz counties following the president's order, the White House statement said. Biden also approved an emergency declaration for Alabama on Sunday. At least nine people died in the tornado .
a-z-animals.com
9 Must-See Birds In Sacramento
As a state capital, Sacramento has everything you want in an important city: historic regions from the Gold Rush era, plentiful museums, and nature preserves featuring unique local wildlife. While the city is buzzing with exciting things to do, it is also close to many natural areas that offer escape and tranquility, and birds. The next time you’re in the area, check out some popular birding spots and look for these must-see birds in Sacramento!
mymotherlode.com
Calaveras Landmark Seeking Historic Designation
Calaveras, CA– The California State Historical Resources Commission will be considering several nominations for federal and state historic designation on January 20th, including the Chinatown Gardens Archaeological District in Mokelumne Hill. The district encompasses the archaeological remains of a commercial market garden that was operated by the town’s Chinese...
abc10.com
Why you should file taxes even if you don’t owe any
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — This story was originally published by CalMatters. Tax season approaches: Cue dread, confusion, and mentally preparing to part with a chunk of your money. At least, that’s how many people think of taxes. But in recent years, especially after payments related to the pandemic and...
Over 7.5 feet of snow from California storm falls at UC lab in the Sierra
"It's still coming down hard out there," the lab said of the snow that's fallen over the past week.
Sacramento Ranked Best Place to Live in California
SACRAMENTO (CBS13) - Forbes released an article listing Sacramento as the best place to live in California. The article considered the city size, crime rates, diversity, cost of living, and community amenities to determine the ranking."We love it here," says Sacramento resident Robert Didonato.Sacramento is number one, according to Forbes, the magazine considered data including crime rates cost of living, and available activities from major cities statewide and Sac-Town is on top."it is easy to live here," says Didonato, who moved from the bay area in the '90s."The education is good for our kids. The traffic isn't bad. The weather...
Lake County News
Lady of the Lake: How much rain will raise Clear Lake, if Clear Lake will rise from rain?
We sure have been getting a lot of rain, we need it. My question is: How much rain will it take to fill Clear Lake to full, like a normal year? How do I find out where to see the lake levels and when do we have to worry if it will flood?
Sacramento woman gets answers after receiving dozens of unordered packages
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Weeks after a Sacramento woman began receiving dozens of packages she didn't order, she is finally seeing results and getting answers. Connie Mathews reached out to ABC10 a few weeks ago after trying to get postal carriers to stop delivering her the mysterious packages. "I called...
Delivery driver drops off Amazon package in trash can at San Joaquin County home
STOCKTON, Calif. — For San Joaquin County homeowner Tori Beeck, her own trash contained her treasure Tuesday after an unusual drop-off by an Amazon delivery driver landed her newly ordered package in a landfill. Beeck, who has been working extended hours at her accounting job in recent weeks, is...
KCRA.com
'The inventory is going to be great for buyers': A look at the Sacramento housing market in 2023
The housing market in Sacramento was up and down throughout 2022 but stabilized somewhat by the end of the year. Cherie Hunt, president of the Sacramento Association of Realtors, joined KCRA 3 live in studio to discuss the status of the market in early 2023 and what homeowners and buyers should be on the lookout for.
Debris in Folsom Reservoir from runoff, flooding could impact Roseville water taste, odor
ROSEVILLE, Calif. — The rain isn't over for Northern California as another series of atmospheric river storms kicks off another wet weekend. While the rain is helpful for California's drought, other impacts may not be as beneficial. In Roseville, water distribution crews found low water clarity and extra organics...
Sacramento home health care owner gets 25 months in prison for Medicare fraud
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — The U.S. Attorney's Office recently announced 51-year-old Akop Atoyan was sentenced to 25 months in prison for conspiracy to commit health care fraud —crimes tied to Sacramento health care and hospice agencies. According to an investigation by the FBI and the Department of Health and...
capradio.org
Thousands of homeless Sacramentans remain outside during these deadly storms. Here’s why shelter isn’t always an option.
Thousands of homeless Sacramentans experienced the recent series of powerful winter storms outdoors, staying at their own encampments instead of at emergency shelters even as conditions turned deadly. CapRadio interviewed seven unhoused residents and three shelter providers over the past week. Most of the unhoused people said it’s too difficult...
Valley Springs residents in flooded neighborhood seek Calaveras County help
VALLEY SPRINGS, Calif. — Folks living along Grouse Drive in Valley Springs hopelessly watched as Cosgrove Creek flooded and took over the neighborhood on New Years Eve. "By the grace of God our house has never been flooded yet. But, unfortunately some of our neighbors have," said long time homeowner Chris Ferguson.
Weeks of storms have been deadly to the Sacramento unhoused community
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — This onslaught of storms - a seemingly never-ending parade of atmospheric rivers - is dangerous, expensive, and deadly. Some of the most vulnerable among us are those who are unsheltered during this weather. Two people died this past weekend in Sacramento County after trees fell on their tents.
Evacuation Order lifted for Wilton, surrounding areas
WILTON, Calif. — The Sacramento County Office of Emergency Services has lifted Saturday's Evacuation Order for the Wilton area. Original story: The Sacramento County Office of Emergency Services has issued an Evacuation Order for the Wilton area due to an "anticipated rise in the Cosumnes River levels." The areas...
175 evacuated from flooding at Arbor Mobile Home park in San Joaquin County
WOODBRIDGE, Calif. — Crews were able to evacuate 175 people from a partially-flooded mobile home park in Woodbridge Sunday. South San Joaquin County Fire Authority, Lodi Fire Department, Lathrop Manteca Fire District, Manteca Fire Department, Woodbridge Fire District and more were at the Arbor Mobile Home Park on Frontage Road to help evacuate residents and animals.
goldcountrymedia.com
AUSD to close Rock Creek, move charter to EV Cain
The decision no one wanted to make finally was made Wednesday night – Auburn Union School District Trustees voted to close Rock Creek Elementary School next school year. The board also voted to move Alta Vista Community Charter School, which currently educates 100 students, to the EV Cain Middle School campus.
Comments / 0