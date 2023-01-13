ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Denver, CO

1 killed in shooting on 21st and Lawrence

By Maris Westrum
FOX31 Denver
FOX31 Denver
 3 days ago

DENVER (KDVR) — Denver police are looking into a deadly shooting that took place on 21st Street and Lawrence Street Thursday night in the Five Points area.

An adult male was shot, and died from injuries at an area hospital.

There have been no arrests at this point in time. The victim’s identity will be released after the next of kin is notified. Anyone with information on this case is asked to contact @CrimeStoppersCO at 720-913-STOP(7867).

