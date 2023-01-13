Read full article on original website
Related
Woman Won $43 Million Jackpot and Was Offered a Steak Dinner by the Casino Instead of Her Winnings
Which would you prefer: a steak supper or $43 million? Unfortunately, even after winning the jackpot on a slot machine, one woman didn't have many options. At the Resorts World Casino in Jamaica, Queens, Katrina Bookman was playing the slots when she won what would have been the highest slot machine prize in US history: $42,949,672.
A single winning ticket for Friday's $1.35 billion Mega Millions jackpot drawing was sold in Maine
One ticket sold in Maine beat the eerie odds of Friday the 13th and its buyer is set to claim the Mega Millions jackpot of about $1.35 billion, the lottery said.
Mega Millions jackpot rolls over again. Next chance to win is Friday the 13th
The fear of Friday the 13th has two names: friggatriskaidekaphobia or Paraskavedekatriaphobia. Since Tuesday's $1.1 billion Mega Millions jackpot rolled over, the next chance to win is on (gulp) Friday the 13th. That's seven years after three tickets split the then-largest lottery jackpot in U.S. history. On Jan. 13, 2016, three winners −...
TODAY.com
Mega Millions jackpot jumps to $1.3 billion after no winners
No one matched all numbers in Tuesday’s Mega Millions drawing, sending the jackpot to an estimated $1.35 billion — the second largest in the lottery’s history. The next drawing is Friday night.Jan. 11, 2023.
Mega Millions Jackpot Soars to Second Highest in History With $1.3 Billion Prize
If you haven’t yet purchased a lottery ticket for the Mega Millions Jackpot, now might be the time to do so. As of Wednesday, the lottery soared to a massive $1.35 billion prize, the second-largest in its history, after going without another winner on Tuesday night. According to CNN,...
Mega Millions jackpot soars to $1.35B after no one wins $1.1B grand prize
No winning tickets were sold for Tuesday night's $1.1 billion Mega Millions jackpot, so the pot of gold for the game's Friday night drawing will be at least an estimated $1.35 billion, Mega Millions says.The $1.35 billion would be the second-largest Mega Millions grand prize ever and could grow as more and more people gobble up tickets for the Friday drawing.Friday night's cash option will be at least an estimated $707.9 million.Players will be hoping a day not usually associated with good luck is turned on its head: Mega Millions officials point out that Friday will be -- Friday the...
iheart.com
How To Increase Your Chance Of Winning the Mega Millions
In case you’ve somehow missed the news, the Mega Millions multi-state lottery has an estimated jackpot of more than $1.1-billion, making it one of the largest lottery prizes ever in the U.S. Of course, that enormous prize comes with incredibly tiny odds. Buying just one ticket for tonight’s Mega...
Will Friday the 13th Be Good Luck For Texans in Mega Jackpot?
Texas players are hoping for a little luck on Friday the 13th with the $1.35 billion Mega Millions jackpot, the second-largest jackpot prize in game history and the 4th largest in U.S. lottery history. If you are a superstitious person, Friday the 13th may not be something you look forward...
Winning numbers: Mega Millions jackpot worth half billion 2 days before Christmas
The Mega Millions jackpot has been rolling over since mid October.
Mega Millions winner in Oregon takes $1 million prize; where million-dollar ticket was sold
One winning $1 million ticket from the Mega Millions jackpot drawing Tuesday night was sold in Oregon, lottery officials said Wednesday. The Mega Millions jackpot has soared to an estimated $1.35 billion after no lucky player won the lottery’s latest jackpot, estimated at $1.1 billion. No ticket matched all...
States that limit business with banks that ‘boycott’ fossil fuels could pay high cost, study says
Republican state policymakers’ efforts to boost fossil fuels by prohibiting their governments from doing business with companies that take sustainability into consideration has the potential to cost states millions, according to a just released study. Researchers looked specifically at the possible effects on Florida, Kentucky, Louisiana, Missouri, Oklahoma and West Virginia if they passed Texas-like […] The post States that limit business with banks that ‘boycott’ fossil fuels could pay high cost, study says appeared first on Georgia Recorder.
Woman stunned receipt charged her for the drink and the bottle separately
A woman expressed genuine confusion about the charges on her receipt. She bought only one drink. Yet, her bill reflected two fees. The video is by TikTok user Fjeff (@findingxfarrah). It has 366.4K views and 114 comments.
Comments / 0