Read full article on original website
Related
localsportsjournal.com
Ludington rallies against Petoskey, stays perfect at 11-0
A big fourth quarter lifted the Ludington boys basketball team to its 11th straight win, with a 56-48 non-conference victory over visiting Petoskey on Saturday afternoon. The Orioles jumped out in the opening quarter with an 18-11 lead. The Northmen went on a run in the second stanza and outscored Ludington, 13-10 to cut the Orioles’ lead down to four, 28-24 at the half.
localsportsjournal.com
Briggs, Sydnor III lead Muskegon past Warren Lincoln in Saturday hoops action
The Muskegon Big Reds boy’s basketball team kept their perfect record intact on Saturday evening as they got by the Warren Lincoln Abes by a score of 50-45 at the Horatio Williams Foundation Freedom Classic played in Ferndale. Once again the Big Reds rode the offensive backs of Jordan...
localsportsjournal.com
Lady Jayhawks cruise past Alpena Community College
The Muskegon Community College Lady Jayhawks played their first conference game of the season Saturday afternoon and came away with a convincing 65-29 win over the Alpena Community College Lumberjacks in a Michigan Community College Athletic Association contest. The Jayhawks took advantage of their ability to run the court and...
localsportsjournal.com
Lumberjacks earn important win as midway point of the season hits
The midpoint of any season can seem like there’s still a long way to go to the postseason, especially in the United States Hockey League. With six teams currently competing for second place of the Eastern Conference, the Muskegon Lumberjacks know the pressure is on to start playing their best hockey as the chips begin to fall in place.
localsportsjournal.com
Mason County Eastern girls cruise past Walkerville
Mason County Eastern’s girls basketball team rebounded from a loss earlier this week with a resounding 45-12 victory over visiting Walkerville. Friday’s game was a West Michigan D League matchup. “We were able to create some turnovers early, which led to some quick sets and had good shot...
localsportsjournal.com
Jayhawk men get big win over Alpena Community College
The Muskegon Community College men’s basketball team snapped a two game losing streak on Saturday afternoon. The Jayhawks came up with a big win over Alpena Community College by a final score of 97-61. Injuries caused MCC to be without starters, Jacob May and Jacob Mueller, but the team...
localsportsjournal.com
Mason County Central cruises past Hesperia
SCOTTVILLE — Mason County Central won its second straight girls basketball game Friday night with a 56-17 victory over visiting Hesperia in the West Michigan Conference Rivers Division. All doubt about the outcome was removed when the Spartans shutout the Panthers, 13-0 in the first quarter. The Spartans had...
localsportsjournal.com
Hovey, Hicks lead Hart over Holton in hoops action
Holton’s girls basketball team traveled to Hart for Friday night’s West Michigan Conference Rivers Division matchup and gave the Pirates all they could handle in the first half. The Pirates pulled away in the second half and rolled to their third straight win, 63-36. The Pirates contributed to...
localsportsjournal.com
Pentwater crushes Baldwin 54-17 in league action
Baldwin made the trip to Pentwater for the completion of the first half of the West Michigan D League season Friday, and the Falcons soared to a big 54-17 girls basketball victory. Coming out strong, the Falcons were able to build some offensive momentum, which has been a major issue...
localsportsjournal.com
Led by Folkema’s 26 points, WMC girls rout Muskegon Catholic
The host Western Michigan Christian Warriors raced out to an early lead on Friday and defeated rival Muskegon Catholic 53-14. WMC led 11-2 after one quarter and extended it to 28-10 at the half. Both teams had trouble finding the basket in the third quarter as WM Christian had an...
localsportsjournal.com
Muskegon stays perfect with league victory over Zeeland West
The Muskegon Big Red boys’ basketball team kept their perfect record intact Friday night as they got by the Zeeland West Dux in an OK Conference-Green contest, 55-46. Muskegon senior Jordan Briggs had another big night for the Big Reds with a game-high 21 points, including going 12-of-14 from the free throw line. He converted on several attempts from the charity stripe down the stretch, going 7-for-8 in the final eight minutes. Briggs also connected on three 3-pointers.
localsportsjournal.com
North Muskegon girls hold on for win over Ravenna
If you were looking for a girls’ basketball game to watch with a lot of offense on Friday night, North Muskegon was not the place to be. North Muskegon and Ravenna combined for just 48 points. North Muskegon eventually pulled out 26-22 West Michigan Conference-Rivers win over Ravenna. “What...
localsportsjournal.com
Decker scores 29 in Newaygo boys win over Morley Stanwood
The Newaygo Lions boys basketball team got by the Morley Stanwood Mohawks on Friday, 64-53, in a Central State Activities Association contest. The Mohawks got off to a fast start and Newaygo had to play catchup ball for most of the evening. Newaygo trailed by three at the halftime break,...
localsportsjournal.com
Lundquist sparks Oakridge league victory over Montague
MONTAGUE — Anna Lundquist left quite a mark on Friday night’s league basketball game at Montague. The Oakridge standout scored 17 points, hauled down 17 rebounds, added four blocks and three steals and led the Eagles to a 45-25 victory over the Wildcats. Oakridge led 13-4 after one...
localsportsjournal.com
Mona Shores girls cruise past Grand Rapids Union
The Mona Shores girls basketball team cruised past Grand Rapids Union on Friday to stay perfect in the OK Green. The Sailors topped Union, 45-22. Mona Shores jumped out to a 21-10 lead after the first half and didn’t look back. The Sailors outscored the Red Hawks 14-7 in...
localsportsjournal.com
Muskegon Community College bowling results
The Muskegon Community College bowling team took fifth place in a 10-team field at the Muskegon Invitational on Friday. Alexis Morgan earned the women’s high series award with 574. Ethan May added a series of 587 while Bailey Graham threw a game of 200. Muskegon Community College will compete...
localsportsjournal.com
Montague girls wrestling team have great results at Northview Invitational
The Montague girls wrestling team had a successful day at the Northview Invitational on Saturday. All four of the Lady Mat Cats fought their way to the finals. “We are starting to perform at a good time of the year,” said head coach Kristoffer Maddox. “We have high expectations at Montague, so it was great to see all four of our girls performing and putting on a great showing today”
losalamosreporter.com
Birth Announcement: Harvey Rhys Kaskinen – Jan. 10, 2023
Harvey Rhys Kaskinen was born January 10, 2023 at 6:20 a.m. at Munson Medical Center in Traverse City, Mich. He weighed 7 lbs 3 oz. Parents are Annie and Josh Kaskinen. Paternal grandparents are Mike and Lisa Kaskinen of Beulah, Mich. Maternal grandparents are Kevin and Kelly Saeger of Los Alamos, NM.
'I'm shocked that he survived'; Michigan man exceeds expectations in his recovery after motorcycle accident
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A Muskegon County man is back at work after a devastating motorcycle crash less than a year ago. In Michigan, motorcycle-involved crashes are up about 20 percent in 2021 from the year before. Fatalities have increased about nine percent as well. Sean Campbell only has...
Homelessness count starting soon in mid-Michigan
BAY CITY, MI — A local group wants to know if you are experiencing homelessness this year. On Wednesday, Jan. 25, the Mid Michigan Community Action Agency, Mid Michigan CAA, is planning on completing a federally mandated-annual survey of homelessness called a point-in-time, or PIT, count. The Department of...
Comments / 0