Wilmington, DE

Comments / 1

Terrie Trippel
3d ago

He also wants taxpayers to pay for the fence around his house! That is personal property not government property and he needs to pay for it out of his own pocket!

Reply
2
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

Margaret Minnicks

Joe and Jill Biden held a private memorial service for Biden's first wife and baby 50 years after their deaths

Joe and Jill BidenPhoto byManuel Balce Ceneta/AP/Shutterstock. On Sunday morning, December 18, 2022, President Joe Biden, First Lady Jill Biden, along with some of the president's grandchildren attended a private family memorial mass at St. Joseph on the Brandywine Roman Catholic Church in Greenville, Delaware. After the service, they could be seen walking the grounds of the church to visit the gravesites where Biden's first wife Neilia Biden, and their baby Naomi Biden were buried 50 years ago when they were killed in a car accident in 1972.
GREENVILLE, DE
MSNBC

Merrick Garland is who we thought he was. And that’s a problem for Dems.

That sound you heard Thursday was a collective groan from liberals whose worst fears about Attorney General Merrick Garland were confirmed. The attorney general’s announcement of a special counsel to investigate classified documents found at President Joe Biden’s Delaware home and a Washington office he used is giving a lot of liberals 2016 vibes. By which I mean, it feels like the Justice Department’s perception of fairness is incredibly deferential to conservatives. The fact that the special counsel previously worked as a Trump-appointed U.S. attorney doesn’t inspire faith that Garland is up to the task of meting out justice unless he pays extreme deference to the conservative movement.
WASHINGTON STATE
New York Post

Drug-addled Hunter Biden lived at Delaware home where classified docs were kept

WASHINGTON – Disgraced first son Hunter Biden lived off and on at the Delaware home where classified documents from Joe Biden’s time as vice president were found last month — giving him unrestricted access to America’s secrets while he was addicted to drugs, hammering out shady foreign business deals and under federal investigation. The now-52-year-old began listing the Wilmington home as his address following his 2017 divorce from ex-wife Kathleen Buhle — even falsely claiming he owned the property on a July 2018 background check form as part of a rental application. Hunter also listed the home as the billing address for his personal credit card...
DELAWARE STATE
Calhoun Journal

Mike Roger’s Office Asks if Classified Documents Found at Biden Center Damaged National Security

Washington, D.C.– For Immediate Release Thursday, January 12, 2023. ICYMI, FOX NEWS: ROGERS ASKS IF CLASSIFIED DOCUMENTS FOUND AT BIDEN CENTER DAMAGED NATIONAL SECURITY. Today, Fox News published an exclusive story detailing U.S. Representative Mike Rogers (R-AL), Chairman of the House Armed Services Committee, efforts to urge Ronald S. Moultrie, Under Secretary of Defense for Intelligence & Security, and William K. Lietzau, Director of the Defense Counterintelligence and Security Agency, to provide information on the classified documents found at the Penn Biden Center for Diplomacy and Global Engagement. The letter comes as the White House confirms that classified documents were also found in the garage of President Biden’s Wilmington residence.
FLORIDA STATE
msn.com

WATCH: Dan Bongino blasts 'uniquely bad' White House response to document haul

Conservative radio and TV host Dan Bongino laughed at the White House's response to the unveiling of classified documents in President Joe Biden's private office and garage, calling it “uniquely bad.”. “Can we all agree that she's uniquely bad at this?” Bongino asked on Fox & Friends Weekend, speaking...
Rolling Stone

Oh Look, Republicans Suddenly Care About Classified Documents

Following the discovery of several classified documents at President Joe Biden’s Penn Center office and at Delaware residence, conservative lawmakers and media, who for months have attempted to provide cover for former President Donald Trump’s own document scandal, are suddenly extremely concerned about information security. The investigation into the hundreds of documents Trump hoarded at his Mar-a-Lago estate was characterized by the right as a political witch hunt aimed at preventing the former president from running for reelection. Now that Biden is involved, Republicans think the government should be cracking down with more vigor. In August, Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas) called...
The Atlantic

Biden’s Classified Documents Should Have No Impact on Trump’s Legal Jeopardy

The recent discovery of a small number of classified documents, left over from President Joe Biden’s time as vice president and found at his private office and home, has injected confusion into the public’s understanding of whether any criminal liability might be appropriate for former President Donald Trump in connection with the huge trove of classified documents found last year at Mar-a-Lago.

