SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Here we go! Get ready for winter weather for the weekend with highs only in mid 50s expected on Saturday. Winds will be out of the north at 10-20 mph with some higher gusts occasionally. A wind chill advisory will be likely for everyone Saturday night through 9 a.m. on Sunday. Wind chills will be in the mid to upper 30s for most everyone and a little low than that east of I-75. A small craft advisory is in effect for area waters through 7 p.m. on Saturday. Winds will be out of the north at 15-20 knots and seas 6-8 feet with rough waters expected.

SARASOTA, FL ・ 2 DAYS AGO