Mysuncoast.com

Frigid Mornings the Next Couple of Days

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Hardee and DeSoto counties are both under a freeze warning from 3 a.m. to 9 a.m. Sunday morning. Manatee and Sarasota counties can expect temperatures in the mid to upper thirties but they are not expected to drop below freezing. Nonetheless, Suncoast residents should bring in cold sensitive plants overnight, or wrap them in sheets or blankets for the next couple of mornings. It is advised to also bring inside any outdoor pets.
MANATEE COUNTY, FL
Mysuncoast.com

Overnight Frost Advisory - Protect Pets and Sensitive Plants

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Suncoast residents should bring pets inside overnight, and protect plants that are sensitive to cold temperatures. Manatee and Sarasota counties east of I-75 are under a frost advisory until 9 a.m. Sunday. The entire area of Hardee and DeSoto county is under a frost advisory for the same time period.
MANATEE COUNTY, FL
ABC7 Fort Myers

Forecast: Not as cold overnight, warming up

For the rest of the evening and overnight hours our skies will remain mainly clear and temperatures will drop quickly once the sun goes down. Luckily, it won’t be as cold as what we felt this morning but you’re still going to want to bundle up! Inland backyards have the chance of dipping into the 30s but we’ll see more widespread 40s. Put on the layers!
LEE COUNTY, FL
Mysuncoast.com

Big chill for the weekend

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Here we go! Get ready for winter weather for the weekend with highs only in mid 50s expected on Saturday. Winds will be out of the north at 10-20 mph with some higher gusts occasionally. A wind chill advisory will be likely for everyone Saturday night through 9 a.m. on Sunday. Wind chills will be in the mid to upper 30s for most everyone and a little low than that east of I-75. A small craft advisory is in effect for area waters through 7 p.m. on Saturday. Winds will be out of the north at 15-20 knots and seas 6-8 feet with rough waters expected.
SARASOTA, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Cold weather shelter opening in North Port

A cold weather shelter will open Sunday night in North Port. According to the North Port city government, the cold weather shelter will be at 100 Church, located at 14525 Tamiami Trail. For reference, 100 Church is near the Blue Tequila restaurant. With temperatures expected to reach the mid to...
NORTH PORT, FL
Mysuncoast.com

Charlotte County to open cold weather shelter

CHARLOTTE COUNTY, Fla. (WWSB) - Temperatures are plummeting to near-freezing beginning Friday night. As a result, the Charlotte County Homeless Coalition is opening a cold weather shelter at 1476 Kenesaw St. in Port Charlotte. The building will open to shelter persons needing refuge from the cold Friday and Saturday evenings.
CHARLOTTE COUNTY, FL
10 Tampa Bay

Water main break leads to Tampa road closure

TAMPA, Fla. — Crews are scheduled to repair a water main break Sunday evening in Tampa and that will cause a road closure. Starting at 9 p.m., the eastbound outer lane on Memorial Highway will be closed between Dana Shores Drive and Bray Road while the water main break gets fixed, the Tampa Water Department said in a news release.
TAMPA, FL
fox13news.com

1 injured in Town 'N Country mobile home fire

TAMPA, Fla. - Hillsborough County investigators are trying to figure out what led up to a mobile home fire. It broke out at about 12:45 a.m. Monday at the Bay West Club community on Rodney Lane in Town 'N Country. Crews said they were able to extinguish the flames quickly.
TAMPA, FL
Alina Andras

4 Amazing Seafood Places in Florida

If you live in Florida and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing seafood spots in Florida that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
FLORIDA STATE
WFLA

Green comet visible Thursday night in Tampa

Newly-discovered comet C/2022 E3 (ZTF) (yes that is the full name) could be visible tonight in the Tampa Bay area. It was discovered last year as it moved past Jupiter but tonight, it will make its closest approach to the sun.
TAMPA, FL
Mysuncoast.com

Missing Lakewood Ranch teacher found dead

MANATEE, Fla. (WWSB) - Manatee Sheriff’s office reported today that missing teacher Justin Darr, 39 was found dead close to his home in Parrish where he was last seen one week ago. The cause of death is unknown at this time. The man was reported missing after he had...
LAKEWOOD RANCH, FL
WFLA

Lakeland Electric blasts into a post-coal chapter with Saturday implosion

LAKELAND, Fla. (WFLA)— Frank Bodami explodes buildings for a living. It still never gets old. “Every time we do one it’s an adrenaline rush,” said Bodami, owner of Total Wrecking & Environmental. “Other than playing drums on a stage, it’s a childhood dream, I guess.” Ninety percent of the Buffalo-based company’s business around the country […]
LAKELAND, FL
AOL Corp

7 Florida Cities Where Home Prices Are Skyrocketing

Florida's population has boomed over the past decade, with nearly 3 million people moving to the Sunshine State from 2010 to 2020, according to moveBuddha. And as people flock to the state's various cities, home prices have shot up, too. Explore: GOBankingRates' Best Credit Cards for 2023. Take Our Poll:...
FLORIDA STATE

