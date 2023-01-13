Read full article on original website
Frigid Mornings the Next Couple of Days
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Hardee and DeSoto counties are both under a freeze warning from 3 a.m. to 9 a.m. Sunday morning. Manatee and Sarasota counties can expect temperatures in the mid to upper thirties but they are not expected to drop below freezing. Nonetheless, Suncoast residents should bring in cold sensitive plants overnight, or wrap them in sheets or blankets for the next couple of mornings. It is advised to also bring inside any outdoor pets.
Overnight Frost Advisory - Protect Pets and Sensitive Plants
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Suncoast residents should bring pets inside overnight, and protect plants that are sensitive to cold temperatures. Manatee and Sarasota counties east of I-75 are under a frost advisory until 9 a.m. Sunday. The entire area of Hardee and DeSoto county is under a frost advisory for the same time period.
Forecast: Not as cold overnight, warming up
For the rest of the evening and overnight hours our skies will remain mainly clear and temperatures will drop quickly once the sun goes down. Luckily, it won’t be as cold as what we felt this morning but you’re still going to want to bundle up! Inland backyards have the chance of dipping into the 30s but we’ll see more widespread 40s. Put on the layers!
Big chill for the weekend
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Here we go! Get ready for winter weather for the weekend with highs only in mid 50s expected on Saturday. Winds will be out of the north at 10-20 mph with some higher gusts occasionally. A wind chill advisory will be likely for everyone Saturday night through 9 a.m. on Sunday. Wind chills will be in the mid to upper 30s for most everyone and a little low than that east of I-75. A small craft advisory is in effect for area waters through 7 p.m. on Saturday. Winds will be out of the north at 15-20 knots and seas 6-8 feet with rough waters expected.
Forecast: Frost advisory in effect as chilly night continues
Another chilly night is upon us with many areas under the potential for seeing frost as they wake up early Monday. A frost advisory is in effect for areas along and east of I-75. The only exclusion is in Lee County, where the advisory includes the downtown area. Overnight temperatures...
Cold weather shelter opening in North Port
A cold weather shelter will open Sunday night in North Port. According to the North Port city government, the cold weather shelter will be at 100 Church, located at 14525 Tamiami Trail. For reference, 100 Church is near the Blue Tequila restaurant. With temperatures expected to reach the mid to...
St. Pete church shelters over a dozen people during cold snap
While the cold weather sends many Floridians running for warmth and heat, those who can't are in a tricky spot.
Charlotte County to open cold weather shelter
CHARLOTTE COUNTY, Fla. (WWSB) - Temperatures are plummeting to near-freezing beginning Friday night. As a result, the Charlotte County Homeless Coalition is opening a cold weather shelter at 1476 Kenesaw St. in Port Charlotte. The building will open to shelter persons needing refuge from the cold Friday and Saturday evenings.
Water main break leads to Tampa road closure
TAMPA, Fla. — Crews are scheduled to repair a water main break Sunday evening in Tampa and that will cause a road closure. Starting at 9 p.m., the eastbound outer lane on Memorial Highway will be closed between Dana Shores Drive and Bray Road while the water main break gets fixed, the Tampa Water Department said in a news release.
Morning storms rattle Sarasota County neighborhood where damage from Hurricane Ian lingers
SARASOTA, Fla. - At Camelot East, piles of mangled metal had already been cleaned up from Hurricane Ian, but Friday morning brought a new mess. "I was still in bed, but I heard really heavy rain," resident Kathy Tebbin recalled. Seconds later, at about 7 a.m. Friday, residents of the...
1 injured in Town 'N Country mobile home fire
TAMPA, Fla. - Hillsborough County investigators are trying to figure out what led up to a mobile home fire. It broke out at about 12:45 a.m. Monday at the Bay West Club community on Rodney Lane in Town 'N Country. Crews said they were able to extinguish the flames quickly.
4 Amazing Seafood Places in Florida
If you live in Florida and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing seafood spots in Florida that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
VIDEO: Vehicle catches fire on I-4 in Polk County
A vehicle fire blocked the right lanes of I-4 in Polk County early Monday morning, according to the Flordia Highway Patrol.
Green comet visible Thursday night in Tampa
Newly-discovered comet C/2022 E3 (ZTF) (yes that is the full name) could be visible tonight in the Tampa Bay area. It was discovered last year as it moved past Jupiter but tonight, it will make its closest approach to the sun.
Lithia warehouse catches fire after roof blows onto power lines
High winds caused a small warehouse in Lithia to catch fire on Friday night.
Missing Lakewood Ranch teacher found dead
MANATEE, Fla. (WWSB) - Manatee Sheriff’s office reported today that missing teacher Justin Darr, 39 was found dead close to his home in Parrish where he was last seen one week ago. The cause of death is unknown at this time. The man was reported missing after he had...
Lakeland Electric blasts into a post-coal chapter with Saturday implosion
LAKELAND, Fla. (WFLA)— Frank Bodami explodes buildings for a living. It still never gets old. “Every time we do one it’s an adrenaline rush,” said Bodami, owner of Total Wrecking & Environmental. “Other than playing drums on a stage, it’s a childhood dream, I guess.” Ninety percent of the Buffalo-based company’s business around the country […]
Tampa Bay rolls into its 17th Annual Soul Roll Invitational Skate Jam
The 17th Annual Soul Roll Invitational Skate Jam is underway in Tampa.
7 Florida Cities Where Home Prices Are Skyrocketing
Florida's population has boomed over the past decade, with nearly 3 million people moving to the Sunshine State from 2010 to 2020, according to moveBuddha. And as people flock to the state's various cities, home prices have shot up, too. Explore: GOBankingRates' Best Credit Cards for 2023. Take Our Poll:...
Missing Manatee County gym teacher found dead nearly a week after disappearing
MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. — A 39-year-old Bradenton gym teacher was found dead Sunday morning after being missing for a week, according to an update from the Manatee County Sheriff's Office. Deputies said Justin Darr was found not far from his home in Parrish. The cause of death is still...
