KSBW.com
Gonzales River Bridge damaged due to flooding
GONZALES, Calif. — Monterey county is reporting the Gonzales River Bridge has been damaged. This bridge crosses the Salinas River southwest of the town of Gonzales. Part of the roadway is gone and the west side of the bridge is now compromised. Road closure signs are in place for...
KSBW.com
San Benito County flooding: Mandatory evacuations as Pacheco Creek floods
HOLLISTER, Calif. — San Benito County has issued mandatory evacuations for areas in north county. According tot he county, the following areas were under evacuation orders:. Dunneville Estates and portions of Shore Road from San Felipe Road to Frazier Lake Road. An evacuation shelter has been set up at...
KSBW.com
Monterey County storm damages as high as $80 million, estimate shows
SALINAS, Calif. — The series of winter storms caused as much as $80 million in damages in Monterey County, an early estimate released Sunday shows. Video player: Aerial footage shows Salinas River flooding, broken levees. The figure is part of a preliminary assessment the county reported to the California...
KSBW.com
Evacuation orders, warnings changed along Salinas, Carmel, Big Sur rivers
MONTEREY COUNTY, Calif. — The Monterey County Department of Emergency Management announced changes Sunday to evacuation orders and warnings across the county. Evacuation orders have been downgraded to warnings along the Carmel River. The warning covers low-lying areas along the river from Klondike Canyon Road to the Carmel River Lagoon.
As flooding persists in Monterey County, authorities have issued evacuation orders.
January 14, 5:29 p.m. There is a risk of flooding in southern Santa Clara County and northern San Benito County, according to a weather advisory issued by the National Weather Service on Saturday afternoon.
benitolink.com
Pacheco Creek crests near San Felipe Road
Waters rose rapidly in the Lovers Lane area after cresting the levee along Pacheco Creek. Residents declined to leave the area. Photo by John Chadwell. The ex-military MRAP was used as a high-water rescue vehicle to save three people trapped by rising waters along Lovers Lane Road. Photo by John Chadwell.
KSBW.com
Corralitos community uses zipline to access their homes following storms
CORRALITOS, Calif. — A zipline has become a lifeline for a Corralitos community after their access bridge was washed away in storm waters this winter. Darrell Hardy set up the line New Year's weekend when he thought the bridge connecting his community to the main road might go out.
sanbenito.com
Another atmospheric river expected to cause more flooding along low-lying riversheds
Another atmospheric river is expected to wash over the Bay Area this weekend, bringing significant risks of flooding in coastal areas and in some riversheds. Forecasters with the National Weather Service’s Bay Area office expect showers throughout Friday before steadier rain arrives on Saturday. Most of the nine-county Bay Area could receive 3-4 inches of rain through Jan. 16.
Aerial views of Salinas River flooding in Monterey County as levee breaks from overflowing water
SKY7 video shows a levee break as the Salinas River in Monterey County overflows its banks, flooding farmland in the area.
KSBW.com
Monterey County Storm Update (January 14): Fresh rain brings new evacuations
SALINAS, Calif. — Fresh rain Saturday morning brought new evacuation orders in Monterey County. As of 1 p.m. the new Evacuation Order includes the following areas of the Carmel River North of Klondike Canyon Rd/Carmel Valley Rd and South of Rancho San Carlos Rd. The Monterey County Sheriff’s Office...
KSBW.com
Santa Cruz County Storm Update (Jan. 16): Evacuation orders remain in place outside of Watsonville
WATSONVILLE, Calif. — By Sunday morning, most evacuation orders were lifted in Santa Cruz County. County officials are still concerned for areas along the Pajaro River as storm cleanup continues across other parts of the county. Video Player: Propane, gas in high demand amid power outages in Santa Cruz...
Monterey County Health Dept. gives update on San Ardo Water System
MONTEREY COUNTY, Calif. (KION-TV)- On Saturday, Monterey County Health gave an update on the San Ardo Water System. Due to the recent rain, floods have impacted the water system, and contamination has been found in the water. Health leaders advise people who live there not to use the water for drinking, food preparations, or brushing The post Monterey County Health Dept. gives update on San Ardo Water System appeared first on KION546.
bigsurkate.blog
Evacuation Orders – Carmel River, 1/14/23
Advisory: Evacuation Warnings Upgraded to Evacuation Orders for areas of Carmel River Effective Immediately | Advertencias de evacuación se elev …. Dear Nixle User,The Monterey County Sheriff’s Office has upgraded Evacuation Warnings to Evacuation Orders for low-lying areas of the Carmel River effective immediately and until further notice. The Evacuation Order includes the following areas of the Carmel River North of Klondike Canyon Rd/Carmel Valley Rd and South of Rancho San Carlos Rd. If you are in an Evacuation Order Zone quickly and calmly evacuate. Check with your neighbors to ensure they have been made aware of this alert. If you have large animals or need extra time to evacuate, now is the time to do so. Monitor local media, social media, and Nixle alerts for updates. Call 2-1-1 for information. Call 9-1-1 only if you have a life-threatening emergency. If you need animal sheltering, call the SPCA at 831-373-2631. For the SPCA after hours line call 831-646-5534 An Emergency Shelter is available for residents in the Monterey Room at Monterey County Fairgrounds located at 2004 Fairground Rd, Monterey, CA. A Temporary Evacuation Point is located at the Carmel Valley Library from 8am-5pm. To view an Evacuation Map: bit.ly/3Za0Xc0.
Storm damage: On Highway 17, a huge pothole nicknamed 'Potzilla' is chewing up commuters' tires
Since a series of storms began on New Year's Eve, Californians have taken to social media to share images of sinkholes and potholes. On Highway 17, a "Potzilla" in a southbound lane has caused numerous flat tires near The Cats Restaurant and Tavern in Los Gatos. A Caltrans spokesperson said workers have repaired the pothole several times in recent weeks "but the unprecedented amount of rain will just wash away the asphalt mix."
KSBW.com
Monterey County issues tap water warning for San Ardo residents
SAN ARDO, Calif. — Monterey County is advising residents of San Ardo against drinking tap water due to damage to their water system. The county's Environmental Health Bureau said people should not drink tap water, use it for food prep or for brushing teeth. The water can be used...
KSBW.com
Major highways could close as Salinas River flooding threatens Monterey County communities
SALINAS, Calif. — On Wednesday, Jan. 11, at 2:30pm, the Salinas River reached the "action phase" in the Spreckels area, and according to predictive models from the National Weather Service and the Monterey County Water Resources Agency, the river is expected to reach flood stage at or around 3 p.m. on Thursday, January 12, and continue through 9 p.m. Sunday, January 15.
CHP officer rescues 3 from car about to tip over Santa Cruz cliff
"They were scared for their lives and were in disbelief."
KSBW.com
Aerial footage shows Salinas River flooding, broken levees
SALINAS, Calif. — Helicopter footage shows the Salinas River flooding in south Monterey County. Footage shows the Salinas River breaching farm levees and covering roads. The river, and its flooding, continued its march toward the Monterey Bay on Thursday. It is expected to flood near Spreckels starting Thursday night.
Flooding from storm destroys family-owned farm, home in Gilroy
GILROY -- A family that was left homeless with their livelihood ruined is trying to figure out their next move nearly a week after floodwaters overwhelmed the property they lease on Monterey Road right off Highway 101 in Gilroy.The home was one of the first to be submerged during the storm on January 9th. Mud, water and debris were pretty much everywhere. The flood knocked over furniture and tossed just about everything several yards. Maria Morales said she had just left to get gas with her kids. "She's really sad to see her house like this," said Maria Morales through interpreter Alicia...
Phys.org
'Disastrous' flood warning in California as another storm hits
Disastrous flooding could hit parts of California this weekend, forecasters warned Friday, as the eighth storm in succession barreled in over land already too waterlogged to soak up any more rain. The most populous US state has been pummeled by near-record downpours over a very wet three weeks, which have...
