Monterey County, CA

KSBW.com

Gonzales River Bridge damaged due to flooding

GONZALES, Calif. — Monterey county is reporting the Gonzales River Bridge has been damaged. This bridge crosses the Salinas River southwest of the town of Gonzales. Part of the roadway is gone and the west side of the bridge is now compromised. Road closure signs are in place for...
GONZALES, CA
KSBW.com

Monterey County storm damages as high as $80 million, estimate shows

SALINAS, Calif. — The series of winter storms caused as much as $80 million in damages in Monterey County, an early estimate released Sunday shows. Video player: Aerial footage shows Salinas River flooding, broken levees. The figure is part of a preliminary assessment the county reported to the California...
MONTEREY COUNTY, CA
KSBW.com

Evacuation orders, warnings changed along Salinas, Carmel, Big Sur rivers

MONTEREY COUNTY, Calif. — The Monterey County Department of Emergency Management announced changes Sunday to evacuation orders and warnings across the county. Evacuation orders have been downgraded to warnings along the Carmel River. The warning covers low-lying areas along the river from Klondike Canyon Road to the Carmel River Lagoon.
MONTEREY COUNTY, CA
benitolink.com

Pacheco Creek crests near San Felipe Road

Waters rose rapidly in the Lovers Lane area after cresting the levee along Pacheco Creek. Residents declined to leave the area. Photo by John Chadwell. The ex-military MRAP was used as a high-water rescue vehicle to save three people trapped by rising waters along Lovers Lane Road. Photo by John Chadwell.
HOLLISTER, CA
sanbenito.com

Another atmospheric river expected to cause more flooding along low-lying riversheds

Another atmospheric river is expected to wash over the Bay Area this weekend, bringing significant risks of flooding in coastal areas and in some riversheds. Forecasters with the National Weather Service’s Bay Area office expect showers throughout Friday before steadier rain arrives on Saturday. Most of the nine-county Bay Area could receive 3-4 inches of rain through Jan. 16.
MONTEREY COUNTY, CA
KION News Channel 5/46

Monterey County Health Dept. gives update on San Ardo Water System

MONTEREY COUNTY, Calif. (KION-TV)-  On Saturday, Monterey County Health gave an update on the San Ardo Water System. Due to the recent rain, floods have impacted the water system, and contamination has been found in the water. Health leaders advise people who live there not to use the water for drinking, food preparations, or brushing The post Monterey County Health Dept. gives update on San Ardo Water System appeared first on KION546.
MONTEREY COUNTY, CA
bigsurkate.blog

Evacuation Orders – Carmel River, 1/14/23

Advisory: Evacuation Warnings Upgraded to Evacuation Orders for areas of Carmel River Effective Immediately | Advertencias de evacuación se elev …. Dear Nixle User,The Monterey County Sheriff’s Office has upgraded Evacuation Warnings to Evacuation Orders for low-lying areas of the Carmel River effective immediately and until further notice. The Evacuation Order includes the following areas of the Carmel River North of Klondike Canyon Rd/Carmel Valley Rd and South of Rancho San Carlos Rd. If you are in an Evacuation Order Zone quickly and calmly evacuate. Check with your neighbors to ensure they have been made aware of this alert. If you have large animals or need extra time to evacuate, now is the time to do so. Monitor local media, social media, and Nixle alerts for updates. Call 2-1-1 for information. Call 9-1-1 only if you have a life-threatening emergency. If you need animal sheltering, call the SPCA at 831-373-2631. For the SPCA after hours line call 831-646-5534 An Emergency Shelter is available for residents in the Monterey Room at Monterey County Fairgrounds located at 2004 Fairground Rd, Monterey, CA. A Temporary Evacuation Point is located at the Carmel Valley Library from 8am-5pm. To view an Evacuation Map: bit.ly/3Za0Xc0.
MONTEREY COUNTY, CA
Lookout Santa Cruz

Storm damage: On Highway 17, a huge pothole nicknamed 'Potzilla' is chewing up commuters' tires

Since a series of storms began on New Year's Eve, Californians have taken to social media to share images of sinkholes and potholes. On Highway 17, a "Potzilla" in a southbound lane has caused numerous flat tires near The Cats Restaurant and Tavern in Los Gatos. A Caltrans spokesperson said workers have repaired the pothole several times in recent weeks "but the unprecedented amount of rain will just wash away the asphalt mix."
SANTA CRUZ, CA
KSBW.com

Major highways could close as Salinas River flooding threatens Monterey County communities

SALINAS, Calif. — On Wednesday, Jan. 11, at 2:30pm, the Salinas River reached the "action phase" in the Spreckels area, and according to predictive models from the National Weather Service and the Monterey County Water Resources Agency, the river is expected to reach flood stage at or around 3 p.m. on Thursday, January 12, and continue through 9 p.m. Sunday, January 15.
MONTEREY COUNTY, CA
KSBW.com

Aerial footage shows Salinas River flooding, broken levees

SALINAS, Calif. — Helicopter footage shows the Salinas River flooding in south Monterey County. Footage shows the Salinas River breaching farm levees and covering roads. The river, and its flooding, continued its march toward the Monterey Bay on Thursday. It is expected to flood near Spreckels starting Thursday night.
MONTEREY COUNTY, CA
CBS San Francisco

Flooding from storm destroys family-owned farm, home in Gilroy

GILROY -- A family that was left homeless with their livelihood ruined is trying to figure out their next move nearly a week after floodwaters overwhelmed the property they lease on Monterey Road right off Highway 101 in Gilroy.The home was one of the first to be submerged during the storm on January 9th.  Mud, water and debris were pretty much everywhere. The flood knocked over furniture and tossed just about everything several yards. Maria Morales said she had just left to get gas with her kids. "She's really sad to see her house like this," said Maria Morales through interpreter Alicia...
GILROY, CA
Phys.org

'Disastrous' flood warning in California as another storm hits

Disastrous flooding could hit parts of California this weekend, forecasters warned Friday, as the eighth storm in succession barreled in over land already too waterlogged to soak up any more rain. The most populous US state has been pummeled by near-record downpours over a very wet three weeks, which have...
CALIFORNIA STATE

