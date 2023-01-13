Robert O. “Butch” Williams, 80 years of age, of Wymore passed away Friday, January 13, 2023 at Bryan Medical Center East in Lincoln. He was born on August 11, 1942 in Wymore to Isaac and Audrey (Holmes) Williams. Butch grew up in Wymore and lived his entire life there. He served his country in the United States Navy during the Vietnam War. Butch married Charlotte Nickeson on November 7, 1963 in Marysville, Kansas and to this union, two sons were born, Jeffery and Travis “Kip”. He worked at Behrens Construction and then as a supervisor for Hall Brothers Road Construction. Butch was a member of the VFW and a 43 year member of the American Legion in Wymore and then Beatrice and a past member of Wymore Fire and Rescue and the County Stock Car Racing Association. He enjoyed showing his 1955 Ford Fairlane at car shows, dancing, music, coaching the Wymore Swim Team, racing go carts, attending races, jet skiing with his dog and especially Elvis and the Tribute to Elvis, Bill Chrastil.

BEATRICE, NE ・ 16 HOURS AGO