Read full article on original website
curt ladner
2d ago
what I'd like to know is what they're going to do with Obama for giving him the documents
Reply(2)
5
Related
MSNBC
Merrick Garland is who we thought he was. And that’s a problem for Dems.
That sound you heard Thursday was a collective groan from liberals whose worst fears about Attorney General Merrick Garland were confirmed. The attorney general’s announcement of a special counsel to investigate classified documents found at President Joe Biden’s Delaware home and a Washington office he used is giving a lot of liberals 2016 vibes. By which I mean, it feels like the Justice Department’s perception of fairness is incredibly deferential to conservatives. The fact that the special counsel previously worked as a Trump-appointed U.S. attorney doesn’t inspire faith that Garland is up to the task of meting out justice unless he pays extreme deference to the conservative movement.
msn.com
Biden clashes with Peter Doocy after he’s asked why classified documents were next to his Corvette
Joe Biden clashed with a Fox News reporter after he was asked why classified documents had been found stored next to his Corvette sports car. The president tussled with the conservative channel’s Peter Doocy after the White House admitted that Mr Biden’s personal lawyers had found the Obama-era items stored in the garage of his home.
Why Joe Biden Was Not Raided by the FBI Over Classified Documents
Trump and several Republicans have called for the FBI to raid Biden's home upon the discovery of classified documents in his former office.
Biden Having Classified Files Isn't the 'Real Scandal', Edward Snowden Says
Whistleblowers are punished much more severely than government officials when it comes to obtaining and leaking classified documents, Snowden added.
Elizabeth Warren calls for the Supreme Court to reject the 'baseless lawsuits' that blocked Biden's student-loan forgiveness from reaching 'millions of working people in need of relief'
After the Justice Department filed a legal defense of its student-debt relief plan, Sen. Warren urged the Supreme Court to rule in Biden's favor.
‘Could hear the president cursing’: Biden furious about border early on in administration
President Joe Biden was reportedly furious about the surge of immigrants illegally crossing the southern border during the first months of his administration, making him angrier than any other policy issue.
How Trump’s Missing Call Logs Could Become His Nixon Tapes
During the nearly nine hours that Congress was under attack on Jan. 6, 2021, the official White House call logs show former President Donald Trump not placing a single phone call. And while historians may consider the missing call logs a crime of inaccurately memorializing history, it may also actually bolster the expected criminal case against Trump.“The first thing one thinks of is the Nixon tapes, the missing 18 minutes. It’s never been resolved,” said American University professor Chris Edelson, who studies the power of the presidency.Edelson was referring to the Watergate scandal that took down President Richard Nixon, who...
Biden 'annoyed' by complaints from Harris's husband over tough vice presidential assignments
President Joe Biden grew “annoyed” upon discovering that Vice President Kamala Harris’s husband had complained about her policy assignments, fueling questions inside the White House about the vice president’s inner circle.
msn.com
Press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre’s partner Suzanne Malveaux exits CNN
Suzanne Malveaux, CNN anchor and former White House Correspondent, announced on Friday that she will be leaving the network after 20 years to "explore new opportunities" and to focus on her family. “After 20 years of delivering groundbreaking stories for the audiences of CNN, I’ve made the heartfelt decision to...
The Hunter Biden, Chinese connection to the classified documents scandal: What you need to know
On Monday it was revealed that highly classified documents had been discovered in an office used by Joe Biden before he became president. This creates a host of problems for him.
What Hunter Biden told Kevin McCarthy’s mom at White House state dinner
Hunter Biden walked up to House Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) at the White House state dinner honoring French President Emmanuel Macron last month and commented on the appearance of McCarthy’s 82-year-old mother, according to a report. President Biden’s son was among the first of the guests to arrive at the lavish function, and among the few other early arrivals was McCarthy and his mother Roberta, according to a New York Times report on Wednesday. Despite the California Republican’s vows to investigate Hunter and his father, the first son and his wife approached McCarthy and his mother and the two men shook...
Several top White House officials worked for Biden at his think tank where classified docs discovered
Several top Biden administration officials including Secretary of State Antony Blinken previously worked at President Biden's think tank where classified documents were discovered.
Biden's legal team has made a remarkable discovery while combing through his former office - classified materials
Lawyers working on behalf of President Joe Biden uncovered a trove of government documents kept in clandestine secrecy this fall. The answers to many lingering questions, buried within the walls of a Washington D.C. office used by Biden during his tenure as an ordinary citizen, may now come to light!
msn.com
McCarthy: Removing Schiff and Swalwell from committee is 'what we're supposed to do'
House Speaker Kevin McCarthy said he hasn't changed his mind about his decision to remove Reps. Adam Schiff (D-CA) and Eric Swalwell (D-CA) from the House Intelligence Committee. The announcement comes shortly after he promised to also remove Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-MN) from the House Foreign Affairs Committee, removing the...
Biden suggested the classified documents found in his garage were safe because it was locked with his Corvette in there
Biden said Thursday that he's "cooperating fully and completely" with a DOJ review into how the classified material ended up at his Delaware home.
CBS anchors call out Karine Jean-Pierre’s transparency on Biden docs: 'She has not answered a single question'
Two anchors on the CBS News Streaming Network criticized White House spokeswoman Karine Jean-Pierre, hitting her lack of transparency about the classified documents.
msn.com
"Breakdown in trust": Expert says judge's order suggests DOJ suspects Trump has more classified docs
A federal judge on Wednesday ordered former President Donald Trump's lawyers to turn over names of private investigators who searched Trump's properties last month for additional classified documents, according to The New York Times. Chief Judge Beryl Howell of the Federal District Court in Washington issued an order siding with...
'Garland, if you're listening': Lindsey Graham sends DOJ stern message over Biden classified docs case
South Carolina Republican Sen. Lindsey Graham sounded off Wednesday following the revelation a Biden-linked office had classified information found in it.
Biden once defended taking home classified documents, said it 'depends on the document'
President Biden defended the practice of taking home classified documents while speaking to the press in August. The DOJ is now investigating documents at a Biden think tank.
Joe Biden accidentally says 'what happened on July the 6th' while discussing Capitol riot
President Joe Biden says "July the 6th" during his speech commemorating the anniversary of the Capitol riot that occurred on January 6, 2021.
Comments / 11