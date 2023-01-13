Read full article on original website
Sunnyvale ISD Superintendent Retiring to Advocate for Public Schools
Doug Williams is the superintendent of Sunnyvale ISD id Dallas County, but he recently announced that he is finally retiring after 16 years of service. Fox 4 reports that the superintendent has been influential in guiding the district through increased growth and the construction of new schools. He is looking to now advocate for public schools statewide.
wbap.com
Denton ISD to Build District-Owned Medical Clinic
(WBAP/KLIF) — Denton ISD is getting into the health care business. The school board approved a measure to continue efforts to construct a district-owned Employee & Family Health & Wellness Vlinic. The district’s Chris Bomberger says the million dollar venture will not require additional funding. According to board member...
K12@Dallas
Dallas ISD’s Computer Science Education Week helps students prepare for the workplace of tomorrow
One of Dallas ISD’s goals is to prepare students to have the computational skills needed for the future workplace and the increasing reliance on digital technology. With this goal in mind, at the end of last year, thousands of students and teachers took part in the 2022 Computer Science Education Week.
dallasexpress.com
DISD Reopens Campus Amid Construction Controversy
Dallas Independent School District (DISD) students, dedicated teachers, and staff assigned to Thomas Jefferson High School set foot in a new building on Monday, returning to the site of a devastating 2019 tornado that destroyed the old school and some houses in the neighborhood. “The first thing that was going...
dallasexaminer.com
The city of Dallas presents the fourth annual Equity Indicators Symposium hosted at Paul Quinn College
The city of Dallas Office of Equity and Inclusion, in partnership with Communities Foundation of Texas, will host the fourth annual Equity Indicators Symposium. Held as a hybrid event, it will take place in-person Friday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Paul Quinn College, with a virtual livestreaming option.
North Texas elementary school students honor Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.
DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) — North Texas elementary school students honored Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. on Friday by delivering original, inspirational speeches. The 31st annual MLK Jr. Oratory Competition, sponsored by law firm Foley & Lardner, took place at W.H. Adamson High School in Dallas. The eight finalists, all fourth and fifth grade DISD students, answered this question: What would Dr. King say to us today about hope for tomorrow? They delivered three to five minute speeches in front of their peers, their teachers, and a panel of judges. "Hope is that driving force to compel us all to great things," said Mohamad Mohamed in his...
In order to kick off 2023 in a positive and uplifting manner, I have been searching for good news stories. One such story has gone viral this week that I would love to share with readers. The story was posted on Twitter today and has received over 2 million views as users share the amazing story.
wbap.com
New Shopping Center Announced For Northwest Dallas
(WBAP/KLIF) Dallas – A new shopping center is coming to the Northwest corner of Walnut Hill and Marsh Lane to replace the one destroyed by the October 2019 tornado that did an estimated 1.5 billion in damage in North Dallas. Hopkins Realty has installed a sign announcing the new...
K12@Dallas
Candidates for the Board of Trustees must file by Feb. 17
Candidates have until Friday, February 17 at 5 p.m. to submit their filing packets to secure a place on the ballot. The first day to file is Wednesday, January 18. District 2, North and Near East Dallas, currently represented by Dustin Marshall. District 6, Southwest Dallas, currently represented by Joyce...
Dallas school district receives $5 million from Foundation that has given away $2 billion
Good news for parents and students in the Highland Park Independent School District (HPISD) in Dallas today following the announcement of a five-year, $4.99 million grant from the Moody Foundation.
K12@Dallas
Fundación Educativa de Dallas brinda actualización de 2022
During the Jan. 12 Dallas ISD Board Briefing, the Dallas Education Foundation (DEF) provided an update on how they supported and invested in the district’s initiatives during 2022. As both a fundraising and grant-making organization, DEF accomplished a great deal in 2022 to continue its efforts to contribute toward...
This Texas foundation has given away $2 billion. Find out if you are eligible to apply
To kick off 2023, I have been writing about people and organizations giving back to the community. Readers enjoy seeing uplifting, positive stories. This week the Moody Foundation awarded $4.99 million to the Highland Park Independent School District (HPISD) in Dallas.
wbap.com
How to Honor Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. in DFW
DFW (WBAP/KLIF) – Several events are taking place across Dallas-Ft. Worth to honor the legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Legislation was passed 40 years ago making this a federal holiday. Many cities held events over the weekend. A list of Monday events is below. In Arlington a...
starlocalmedia.com
See how Allen's Eagle stadium has been a gathering point for the community over the last decade
Like a colosseum standing on the corner of Exchange Parkway and North Greenville Avenue, Allen ISD's Eagle Stadium has been the gathering place for Allen residents and sports fans for a decade now. Residents, students, parents and school staff have gathered to cheer on Allen High School’s athletes skirmishing against...
dallasexpress.com
H-E-B to Open a Second DFW Location
Grocery chain H-E-B is continuing its expansion into North Texas and the Dallas-Fort Worth area by opening up a second location in Frisco, according to the Dallas Morning News. Frisco’s planning and zoning staff granted the San Antonio-based H-E-B a 30-day extension to submit the preliminary paperwork for the eventual...
dallasexpress.com
Skate Park Coming to Oak Cliff
In Dallas, you don’t have to go far to find an interesting restaurant or fun attraction. But skateboarders are hard-pressed to find good skate parks in the city. Skateboarders living in the Dallas area often have to drive 30-40 minutes away to find a good skate park, such as Alliance Skate Park in Grand Prairie. Teenagers usually visit local parking lots or street spots to get their skating sessions in. Several Oak Cliff teenagers told The Dallas Morning News of their experiences.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
MLK Day Events Take Place Across North Texas
At least 100,000 people are expected to line the route Monday morning to watch the Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Parade in Dallas. This year marks the return of what had been an annual tradition in Dallas; 2020 was the last year there was an MLK Day parade in Dallas.
K12@Dallas
Eight Dallas ISD students will compete in annual MLK Jr. Oratory Competition
Eight fourth- and fifth-grade students from Dallas elementary schools have been selected to advance to the final round of Dallas ISD’s 31st annual MLK Jr. Oratory Competition, co-sponsored by Foley & Lardner LLP. The competition is scheduled to take place at 11 a.m. on Friday, Jan. 13, at W.H. Adamson High School.
fox4news.com
Family of man who worked at UNT hoping for answers in his murder
DENTON, Texas - Family members of 43-year-old Cory Johnson are trying to figure out why he was shot and killed inside his apartment in Denton Wednesday night. "In our minds, you know, there’s no scenario that would lead to something like this because of who he was," Cory’s uncle, Michael Johnson, said. "He just loved people."
redriverradio.org
A Dallas nonprofit offers car repairs that would otherwise drive owners into debt
Car repairs are never convenient, and for many people they can also create a major financial predicament. In Dallas, reporter Christopher Connelly from member station KERA has the story of a small charity that fixes the vehicles that could otherwise drive their owners into debt. CHRISTOPHER CONNELLY, BYLINE: About a...
