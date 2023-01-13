ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Desoto County, MS

desotocountynews.com

DeSoto County offices close for King/Lee holiday

Government offices will be closed on Monday for the Martin Luther King Jr. Day holiday. The state of Mississippi and the state of Alabama also officially acknowledge the third Monday in January as Robert E. Lee’s birthday, so it is a state holiday in that regard. The City of...
DESOTO COUNTY, MS
desotocountynews.com

Supervisors, aldermen to meet on Tuesday

The DeSoto County Board of Supervisors and the city Boards of Aldermen all meet on Tuesday, Jan. 17. The Board of Supervisors moves its normal Monday morning meeting to Tuesday due to the Martin Luther King Jr./Robert E Lee Day holiday. City Boards of Aldermen meet normally on the first and third Tuesdays each Monday.
DESOTO COUNTY, MS
tri-statedefender.com

Family embraces ‘exposure’ in pursuit of ‘justice for Tyre’

Tyre D. Nichols, was a 29-year-old with a minor son and still was trying to “figure things out” legacy-wise when “his life was cut short” by police, said his older sister, Kenyana Dixon. Nichols died Tuesday (Jan. 10) after a traffic-stop encounter with police three days...
MEMPHIS, TN
desotocountynews.com

A run and walk for unity

People braved the cold and rain of the early morning Monday to show unity with the 11th annual Martin Luther King Jr. Day 5K run/walk at Snowden Grove Park. Leaving from the Forever Young center of the BankPlus Sports Center building at 8 a.m., first the runners and then the walkers started and continued through the park to honor and respect the unity the late Civil Rights leader showed during his time.
DESOTO COUNTY, MS
desotocountynews.com

Olds resigns Democratic leadership for House candidacy

The chair of the DeSoto County Democratic Executive Committee says he is leaving that position to run for public office. David Olds of Lewisburg has announced he will resign Jan. 19 from the post leading DeSoto County Democrats to begin a candidacy for House District 24 State Representative as a Democrat.
DESOTO COUNTY, MS
WREG

Man sliced with scythe at Lakeland motel, deputies say

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Deputies arrested a man they say used an agricultural hand tool in a bloody attack on another man in a Lakeland motel room. County deputies were on routine patrol around 9 a.m. Friday when they spotted a man at a gas station bleeding severely from his right hand. He told them he’d […]
MEMPHIS, TN
thelocalvoice.net

Former Mississippi Senator Trent Lott to Speak at Moe’s Penny Bar

Former Mississippi Senator Trent Lott to Speak at Moe's Penny Bar
MISSISSIPPI STATE
WREG

MPD: Officers stop thieves from stealing cars at Oak Court Mall

MEMPHIS, Tenn. – Police say a group looking to steal cars was arrested after they were caught canvassing the Oak Court Mall parking lot on Thursday. MPD said officers turned on their blue lights and sirens after they saw a silver Hyundai Elantra “prowling” on vehicles on the lot. They said one person jumped out […]
MEMPHIS, TN
actionnews5.com

Woman found dead inside burning vehicle in West Memphis

WEST MEMPHIS, Ark. (WMC) - West Memphis Police Department is investigating a burning vehicle where a woman was found dead on Sunday morning, according to police. WMPD received a call regarding a vehicle being on fire in a ditch on South Woods Street and Jefferson Avenue. West Memphis Fire Department...
WEST MEMPHIS, AR
vicksburgnews.com

Mississippi man arrested for the murder of a 9-year-old and a 1-year-old

A Mississippi man has been charged with two counts of murder after allegedly shooting and killing a 9-year-old boy and a 1-year-old girl in a hostage situation last week. 25-year-old Marquez Griffin is accused of the crime in Jonestown, Mississippi where he was holding a child at gunpoint when deputies arrived. They were able to negotiate with Griffin and got that child to safety.
JONESTOWN, MS
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

2 shot in Orange Mound, 3 suspects wanted, MPD says

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Three people are wanted after a shooting Friday afternoon that left two others injured, according to the Memphis Police Department (MPD). Officers responded just before 1 p.m. Friday to a shooting on Park Avenue east of Airways Boulevard and found two people had been shot. Three...
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Man in critical condition after driving into a tree

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — An adult male is in critical condition after running off the road and striking a tree in northwest Shelby County. According to the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office, at about 3:07 p.m., a vehicle left the roadway and struck a tree on Waverly Farms Road and Cottage Hille Drive. The adult male driver […]
SHELBY COUNTY, TN
WREG

One dead in shooting at Villas at Cordova

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — One person is dead and another injured following a shooting at Villas at Cordova Apartments on Sunday. According to the Memphis Police Department, at 11:10 a.m., officers responded to a shooting call in the 8400 block of Prestine Loop.  Witnesses tell WREG that dozens of shots were fired, sounding similar to a […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Body found behind Memphis church identified as school secretary

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — We’re learning more about a man who was found dead outside of a church in South Memphis. Memphis Police identified the victim as Larry Thorn. A witness told WREG he saw a body burning on the backside of a boarded-up church off Gold Avenue. Police said they received a man down call just […]
MEMPHIS, TN

