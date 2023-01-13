People braved the cold and rain of the early morning Monday to show unity with the 11th annual Martin Luther King Jr. Day 5K run/walk at Snowden Grove Park. Leaving from the Forever Young center of the BankPlus Sports Center building at 8 a.m., first the runners and then the walkers started and continued through the park to honor and respect the unity the late Civil Rights leader showed during his time.

