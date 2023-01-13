Read full article on original website
Related
desotocountynews.com
DeSoto County offices close for King/Lee holiday
Government offices will be closed on Monday for the Martin Luther King Jr. Day holiday. The state of Mississippi and the state of Alabama also officially acknowledge the third Monday in January as Robert E. Lee’s birthday, so it is a state holiday in that regard. The City of...
desotocountynews.com
Supervisors, aldermen to meet on Tuesday
The DeSoto County Board of Supervisors and the city Boards of Aldermen all meet on Tuesday, Jan. 17. The Board of Supervisors moves its normal Monday morning meeting to Tuesday due to the Martin Luther King Jr./Robert E Lee Day holiday. City Boards of Aldermen meet normally on the first and third Tuesdays each Monday.
tri-statedefender.com
Family embraces ‘exposure’ in pursuit of ‘justice for Tyre’
Tyre D. Nichols, was a 29-year-old with a minor son and still was trying to “figure things out” legacy-wise when “his life was cut short” by police, said his older sister, Kenyana Dixon. Nichols died Tuesday (Jan. 10) after a traffic-stop encounter with police three days...
thelocalvoice.net
City of Oxford, Mississippi Board of Aldermen Meeting Agenda – Tuesday, January 17, 2023
Notice that certain commission members will be included in the meeting via teleconference, subject to City of Oxford Code of Ordinances Section 2-82. Agenda item attachments and meeting minutes are available for download here. Call to order. Adopt the agenda for the meeting. Mayor’s Report. Authorize the approval of...
actionnews5.com
Memphis mayor, advocates share concerns about delays in Shelby Co.’s criminal justice system
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The 6th Amendment of the United States Constitution says every American is entitled to a speedy trial. But in Memphis and Shelby County, it takes years for a case to get resolved. There are 10 judges and 10 courtrooms in the Shelby County criminal court system.
desotocountynews.com
A run and walk for unity
People braved the cold and rain of the early morning Monday to show unity with the 11th annual Martin Luther King Jr. Day 5K run/walk at Snowden Grove Park. Leaving from the Forever Young center of the BankPlus Sports Center building at 8 a.m., first the runners and then the walkers started and continued through the park to honor and respect the unity the late Civil Rights leader showed during his time.
desotocountynews.com
Olds resigns Democratic leadership for House candidacy
The chair of the DeSoto County Democratic Executive Committee says he is leaving that position to run for public office. David Olds of Lewisburg has announced he will resign Jan. 19 from the post leading DeSoto County Democrats to begin a candidacy for House District 24 State Representative as a Democrat.
actionnews5.com
Proposed bill would crack down on enrolling out-of-district students in DeSoto Co. Schools
DESOTO CO., Miss. (WMC) - In a newly proposed bill, Mississippi Senator Michael McClendon is looking to make it illegal for parents to send their children to out-of-district schools. With an enrollment of more than 30,000 students, more families are actively choosing to send their children to DeSoto County Schools,...
Man sliced with scythe at Lakeland motel, deputies say
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Deputies arrested a man they say used an agricultural hand tool in a bloody attack on another man in a Lakeland motel room. County deputies were on routine patrol around 9 a.m. Friday when they spotted a man at a gas station bleeding severely from his right hand. He told them he’d […]
54-year-old woman killed in Shelby County shooting, SCSO says
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A 54-year-old woman was killed in Lakeland Saturday morning. At approximately 6:15 a.m. on Jan. 14, SCSO (Shelby County Sheriff’s Office) responded to a shooting on Breezy Shore Cove. Erin Last, 54, was found shot and pronounced dead at the scene, deputies said. No one...
thelocalvoice.net
Former Mississippi Senator Trent Lott to Speak at Moe’s Penny Bar
TLV News The Local Voice is a bimonthly entertainment guide and newspaper based in Oxford, Mississippi, covering and distributed in North Central Mississippi, including Oxford, Ole Miss, Taylor, Abbeville, Water Valley, Lafayette County, Yalobusha County, and parts of Panola County, Marshall County, and Tupelo . The Local Voice is distributed free to over 255 locations in North Mississippi and also available as a full color PDF download worldwide on the internet.
Tenants frustrated by response to molding in Southaven apartments
SOUTHAVEN, Miss. — Uncontrollable fuzzy mold spores everywhere. That’s what residents at a Southaven apartment complex said they’ve been dealing with for years. “You can literally see the mold coming out the baseboard,” said Perrianna Crutchfield, a Southaven Pointe tenant. Perrianna Crutchfield has been living at...
MPD: Officers stop thieves from stealing cars at Oak Court Mall
MEMPHIS, Tenn. – Police say a group looking to steal cars was arrested after they were caught canvassing the Oak Court Mall parking lot on Thursday. MPD said officers turned on their blue lights and sirens after they saw a silver Hyundai Elantra “prowling” on vehicles on the lot. They said one person jumped out […]
actionnews5.com
Woman found dead inside burning vehicle in West Memphis
WEST MEMPHIS, Ark. (WMC) - West Memphis Police Department is investigating a burning vehicle where a woman was found dead on Sunday morning, according to police. WMPD received a call regarding a vehicle being on fire in a ditch on South Woods Street and Jefferson Avenue. West Memphis Fire Department...
vicksburgnews.com
Mississippi man arrested for the murder of a 9-year-old and a 1-year-old
A Mississippi man has been charged with two counts of murder after allegedly shooting and killing a 9-year-old boy and a 1-year-old girl in a hostage situation last week. 25-year-old Marquez Griffin is accused of the crime in Jonestown, Mississippi where he was holding a child at gunpoint when deputies arrived. They were able to negotiate with Griffin and got that child to safety.
2 shot in Orange Mound, 3 suspects wanted, MPD says
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Three people are wanted after a shooting Friday afternoon that left two others injured, according to the Memphis Police Department (MPD). Officers responded just before 1 p.m. Friday to a shooting on Park Avenue east of Airways Boulevard and found two people had been shot. Three...
Man in critical condition after driving into a tree
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — An adult male is in critical condition after running off the road and striking a tree in northwest Shelby County. According to the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office, at about 3:07 p.m., a vehicle left the roadway and struck a tree on Waverly Farms Road and Cottage Hille Drive. The adult male driver […]
One dead in shooting at Villas at Cordova
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — One person is dead and another injured following a shooting at Villas at Cordova Apartments on Sunday. According to the Memphis Police Department, at 11:10 a.m., officers responded to a shooting call in the 8400 block of Prestine Loop. Witnesses tell WREG that dozens of shots were fired, sounding similar to a […]
Body found behind Memphis church identified as school secretary
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — We’re learning more about a man who was found dead outside of a church in South Memphis. Memphis Police identified the victim as Larry Thorn. A witness told WREG he saw a body burning on the backside of a boarded-up church off Gold Avenue. Police said they received a man down call just […]
Suspects wanted for stealing Infiniti in Cordova, MPD says
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Four people are wanted for breaking into an Infiniti and driving off within a couple of seconds. On Jan. 13 at approximately 5:10 a.m., Memphis Police responded to an auto theft on Lindstrom Drive, off Oak Springs Drive. Surveillance footage captured two people exiting a white...
Comments / 1