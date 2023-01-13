Read full article on original website
New Jersey's Best Permanent Makeup Beauty Bar: Lady ChebliBridget MulroyFreehold Township, NJ
Eat Clean Bro: America's #1 Meal Prep Service Celebrates 10 Years StrongBridget MulroyEatontown, NJ
This One's For The Girls: Sweetest Sin Boutique of Red BankBridget MulroyRed Bank, NJ
A Step Ahead of the Curves: Alpha Fit Club is Coming to MarlboroBridget MulroyMarlboro Township, NJ
Meet Red Bank, New Jersey's Finest Painter: Leni ForssellBridget MulroyRed Bank, NJ
This New Jersey Restaurant Has Been Named One Of The Best In America
We all know that there are some amazing restaurants in every corner of New Jersey, but one, in particular, has been placed among the best in the entire nation. It is high enough praise and a big enough honor to be named among the best restaurants in New Jersey since the Garden State is a mecca of amazing eateries.
New Jersey′s 33 best old-school restaurants, ranked
Editor’s note: This story was originally published in 2018 and has been updated. Nobody does old-school restaurants like New Jersey. (Shaddup, Brooklyn.) Ancient-wallpaper, faded-menu, Naugahyde-booth kind of places, where the waitresses have been around forever, the furnishings untouched for decades, and the words “Twitter” and “Facebook” might as well be in a foreign language.
Why do we in NJ call them Bennys? Here are the 8 most popular theories
There are a few theories about the origins of the term "Benny" as a slang term for out-of-town tourists to the New Jersey shore. If you thought you knew the exact origin story of the term, I got news for you. There are plenty of people who disagree with you.
New Jersey’s most popular soda is one you might not expect
All around the country, soda still remains a popular beverage choice and is often seen as a part of the American diet. According to a recent report by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, soda accounted for 7.5% of the total caloric intake for Americans in 2017. This confirms...
New Jersey’s best ‘all you can eat’ brunch spot is revealed
New Jersey's best all-you-can-eat brunch has been revealed, and with a state that's so passionate about its breakfast foods and brunches, I'm curious as to what you think. Brunch in New Jersey is about as much a staple as pork roll egg and cheese on a bagel, pizza, or fresh seafood or Italian food.
Happy National Bagel Day! Here’s Where You Can Get The BEST Bagel in NJ!
National Bagel Day is Jan 15! But around here, everyday could just as easily be National Bagel Day. Indeed bagels are basically one of the major food groups in New Jersey. And why shouldn't they be? Done right, they're fresh, fluffy, chewy, delicious, and so versatile for breakfast and lunch!
Want a Snowy Getaway in New Jersey, Try This Snowy NJ Town
We did just see some snow in Ocean County over the weekend. For snow lovers, this winter has been a rather warm one, so far with more rain than snow. Some parts of New Jersey see snow more than they see rain. This state is so strange because even in...
Will You Spot The Long Island Medium While She’s In NJ?
I’ve always loved TLC shows like Toddlers in Tiaras, Cake Boss, Say Yes To The Dress, and everything else. For a few years in the early 2000s, I feel like they kind of took over television. I swear we all watched and kept tabs on every single TLC show. One of the shows that I always found myself addicted to was the Long Island Medium and I was so excited to find out that she’s making her way to New Jersey at the beginning of next month!
5 New Jersey Obsessions That Have To Be Explained To Outsiders
If you're from the Garden State, then you already know that there's plenty that sets us apart from everywhere else. It's not that we think our poo doesn't stink, it's just that there are so many funny Jersey-specific things that nobody else has experienced or would understand. Since so many...
World’s Most Famous Actor Graduated High School in New Jersey
Did you know that the most famous actor in the world graduated high school in New Jersey?. His name is Thomas C. Maypother, IV, better known as Tom Cruise. His middle name is Cruise, which he took on for his stage (last) name. Cruise Is a graduate of Glen Ridge...
Winter house rentals gain popularity at the Jersey Shore
With the kids out of school, teachers looking for a break, the beautiful beaches, boardwalks, outdoor dining, tons of rides, and festivals, it’s no wonder summer house rentals at the Jersey Shore skyrocket every season. But did you know that winter house rentals at the Jersey Shore are gaining...
Jersey Shore Star Spotted At Harrah’s Resort In Atlantic City, NJ
Atlantic City, NJ is always the hotspot for some celebrity sightings and a New Jersey local celeb was just there this weekend!. Harrah’s Pool After Dark is one of the hottest spots in AC and there are plenty of reasons to plan a night or day out there, but even better to go when a Jersey Shore star is hosting an event!
Tragedy in Hazlet – NJ top news for Monday
Top NJ news stories for Monday, Jan. 16, 2023. Eric Scott has this morning's top news on New Jersey's First News. Protect yourself as a new wave of text message scams is hitting New Jersey. ⬛ Dead Whale. It appears a ship hit and killed the Humpback Whale that washed...
Delicious New Jersey Deli Gets Praised as One of the Best in America
There are certain things that we take very seriously in New Jersey. When it comes to food, don't mess with our Italian, diner cuisine, bagels, or subs. Yes, I said subs. You may call them hoagies depending on where in New Jersey you live. I truly believe that the best...
Major Publication Names Their Choice For Best Pizza In New Jersey
If you want to get a healthy discussion, and sometimes even an argument started in New Jersey, just start talking about who has the best pizza in the state. One major publication has announced its choice for the best pizza in the Garden State. I'm not sure there is anything...
This stunning county is dubbed ‘prettiest’ in NJ
There are so many different kinds of beauty here in New Jersey that it would be hard to pick out a single county as the prettiest in the state. There is the natural beauty of northwest Jersey, with the rolling hills and the amazing views', Then there are the incredible views of the city skyline that northeast Jersey has to offer.
Best Spaghetti and Meatballs You Must Try in Toms River, New Jersey
This article is about the best spaghetti and meatballs in Toms River, New Jersey. I do know where the best spaghetti and meatballs are in Little Egg Harbor and that's in my wife's kitchen. April has her own meatball recipes and they are delicious including the mini meatballs she makes for her "Italian Wedding Soup".
Check out this unique NJ sunset that really isn’t a sunset
New Jersey really has some incredible sights. From High Point to Cape May and everything in between, New Jersey truly is an amazing place. Sometimes, certain things line up just right to create something incredible. And that's what happened while my son and I were on a hike. It was...
Iconic Department Store Closing 3 Locations In New York State
"Substantial discounts" are now available after an iconic department confirmed plans to close 115 stores, including at least three in New York. Just after Christmas, liquidation sales began at 115 Sears Hometown stores across 36 states and Puerto Rico. A press release states "Substantial Discounts Available at Sears Hometown Store-Closing Sales Across the United States."
Many NJ ‘pawrents’ love pets: Do you spoil yours with luxury items?
Do you love your pet and treat him or her like a member of the family?. A new study finds many New Jersey residents and people across the nation thoroughly enjoy being “pawrents.”. In fact, more than 20% of pet owners consider themselves a “crazy pet parent.”. Spoiling...
