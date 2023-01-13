ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Whitehall, MI

localsportsjournal.com

Mason County Central cruises past Hesperia

SCOTTVILLE — Mason County Central won its second straight girls basketball game Friday night with a 56-17 victory over visiting Hesperia in the West Michigan Conference Rivers Division. All doubt about the outcome was removed when the Spartans shutout the Panthers, 13-0 in the first quarter. The Spartans had...
HESPERIA, MI
localsportsjournal.com

Larson, Jaramillo lead Kent City boys past Tri-County

– The Kent City boys basketball team continued to roll with its third win in a row on Friday evening. The Eagles cruised past Tri County, 67-46, in a CSAA win. The Eagles opened with an 18-13 edge in the first quarter. Their lead grew even further as they outscored Tri County 17-10 in the second stanza to roll into halftime ahead, 35-23.
KENT CITY, MI
localsportsjournal.com

North Muskegon girls hold on for win over Ravenna

If you were looking for a girls’ basketball game to watch with a lot of offense on Friday night, North Muskegon was not the place to be. North Muskegon and Ravenna combined for just 48 points. North Muskegon eventually pulled out 26-22 West Michigan Conference-Rivers win over Ravenna. “What...
NORTH MUSKEGON, MI
localsportsjournal.com

Ludington rallies against Petoskey, stays perfect at 11-0

A big fourth quarter lifted the Ludington boys basketball team to its 11th straight win, with a 56-48 non-conference victory over visiting Petoskey on Saturday afternoon. The Orioles jumped out in the opening quarter with an 18-11 lead. The Northmen went on a run in the second stanza and outscored Ludington, 13-10 to cut the Orioles’ lead down to four, 28-24 at the half.
LUDINGTON, MI
localsportsjournal.com

Decker scores 29 in Newaygo boys win over Morley Stanwood

The Newaygo Lions boys basketball team got by the Morley Stanwood Mohawks on Friday, 64-53, in a Central State Activities Association contest. The Mohawks got off to a fast start and Newaygo had to play catchup ball for most of the evening. Newaygo trailed by three at the halftime break,...
NEWAYGO, MI
localsportsjournal.com

Led by Folkema’s 26 points, WMC girls rout Muskegon Catholic

The host Western Michigan Christian Warriors raced out to an early lead on Friday and defeated rival Muskegon Catholic 53-14. WMC led 11-2 after one quarter and extended it to 28-10 at the half. Both teams had trouble finding the basket in the third quarter as WM Christian had an...
MUSKEGON, MI
localsportsjournal.com

Whitaker scores 30 in Reeths-Puffer boys win over Wyoming

The Reeths-Puffer boys’ basketball team used a big fourth quarter to put away Wyoming in an OK Conference-Green game on Friday. The Rockets came away with a 66-53 win. “It was a much-needed win and we had great energy and grit from our entire team,” said Coach Nathan Aardema.
WYOMING, MI
localsportsjournal.com

Manistee’s balance too much for Fremont in girls’ basketball action

Three Manistee players scored in double figures Friday night in the Chippewas’ 54-50 victory over the Fremont Packers. The victory came after the Chippewas overcame a first-half deficit in the West Michigan Conference Lakes Division contest. Manistee trailed Fremont, 13-5, at the end of the first quarter, but then...
MANISTEE, MI
localsportsjournal.com

Mona Shores girls cruise past Grand Rapids Union

The Mona Shores girls basketball team cruised past Grand Rapids Union on Friday to stay perfect in the OK Green. The Sailors topped Union, 45-22. Mona Shores jumped out to a 21-10 lead after the first half and didn’t look back. The Sailors outscored the Red Hawks 14-7 in...
NORTON SHORES, MI
localsportsjournal.com

Jayhawk men get big win over Alpena Community College

The Muskegon Community College men’s basketball team snapped a two game losing streak on Saturday afternoon. The Jayhawks came up with a big win over Alpena Community College by a final score of 97-61. Injuries caused MCC to be without starters, Jacob May and Jacob Mueller, but the team...
MUSKEGON, MI
localsportsjournal.com

Lumberjacks earn important win as midway point of the season hits

The midpoint of any season can seem like there’s still a long way to go to the postseason, especially in the United States Hockey League. With six teams currently competing for second place of the Eastern Conference, the Muskegon Lumberjacks know the pressure is on to start playing their best hockey as the chips begin to fall in place.
MUSKEGON, MI
localsportsjournal.com

Montague girls wrestling team have great results at Northview Invitational

The Montague girls wrestling team had a successful day at the Northview Invitational on Saturday. All four of the Lady Mat Cats fought their way to the finals. “We are starting to perform at a good time of the year,” said head coach Kristoffer Maddox. “We have high expectations at Montague, so it was great to see all four of our girls performing and putting on a great showing today”
MONTAGUE, MI
MLive

Demolition begins on downtown Muskegon’s ‘tumor on the Torrent’

MUSKEGON, MI – A deteriorating historic carriage house in downtown Muskegon has been demolished and work has begun to remove a large “tumor” from the main house. Earlier this year, the Downtown Muskegon Development Corp., a non-profit established to develop the downtown, acquired the former Community Services Building with the intent of tearing it down.
MUSKEGON, MI

