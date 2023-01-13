Read full article on original website
Briggs, Sydnor III lead Muskegon past Warren Lincoln in Saturday hoops action
The Muskegon Big Reds boy’s basketball team kept their perfect record intact on Saturday evening as they got by the Warren Lincoln Abes by a score of 50-45 at the Horatio Williams Foundation Freedom Classic played in Ferndale. Once again the Big Reds rode the offensive backs of Jordan...
Mason County Central cruises past Hesperia
SCOTTVILLE — Mason County Central won its second straight girls basketball game Friday night with a 56-17 victory over visiting Hesperia in the West Michigan Conference Rivers Division. All doubt about the outcome was removed when the Spartans shutout the Panthers, 13-0 in the first quarter. The Spartans had...
Larson, Jaramillo lead Kent City boys past Tri-County
– The Kent City boys basketball team continued to roll with its third win in a row on Friday evening. The Eagles cruised past Tri County, 67-46, in a CSAA win. The Eagles opened with an 18-13 edge in the first quarter. Their lead grew even further as they outscored Tri County 17-10 in the second stanza to roll into halftime ahead, 35-23.
North Muskegon girls hold on for win over Ravenna
If you were looking for a girls’ basketball game to watch with a lot of offense on Friday night, North Muskegon was not the place to be. North Muskegon and Ravenna combined for just 48 points. North Muskegon eventually pulled out 26-22 West Michigan Conference-Rivers win over Ravenna. “What...
Muskegon boys basketball wins battle with Warren Lincoln to remain undefeated
FERNDALE, Mich. – The Muskegon Big Reds (8-0) improved their undefeated record Saturday night after edging out a 50-45 victory over the Warren Lincoln Abes (4-4). The game was a part of the Martin Luther King Freedom Classic. Here are four takeaways from the game: Lincoln kept coming The first ...
Ludington rallies against Petoskey, stays perfect at 11-0
A big fourth quarter lifted the Ludington boys basketball team to its 11th straight win, with a 56-48 non-conference victory over visiting Petoskey on Saturday afternoon. The Orioles jumped out in the opening quarter with an 18-11 lead. The Northmen went on a run in the second stanza and outscored Ludington, 13-10 to cut the Orioles’ lead down to four, 28-24 at the half.
Decker scores 29 in Newaygo boys win over Morley Stanwood
The Newaygo Lions boys basketball team got by the Morley Stanwood Mohawks on Friday, 64-53, in a Central State Activities Association contest. The Mohawks got off to a fast start and Newaygo had to play catchup ball for most of the evening. Newaygo trailed by three at the halftime break,...
Led by Folkema’s 26 points, WMC girls rout Muskegon Catholic
The host Western Michigan Christian Warriors raced out to an early lead on Friday and defeated rival Muskegon Catholic 53-14. WMC led 11-2 after one quarter and extended it to 28-10 at the half. Both teams had trouble finding the basket in the third quarter as WM Christian had an...
Whitaker scores 30 in Reeths-Puffer boys win over Wyoming
The Reeths-Puffer boys’ basketball team used a big fourth quarter to put away Wyoming in an OK Conference-Green game on Friday. The Rockets came away with a 66-53 win. “It was a much-needed win and we had great energy and grit from our entire team,” said Coach Nathan Aardema.
Manistee’s balance too much for Fremont in girls’ basketball action
Three Manistee players scored in double figures Friday night in the Chippewas’ 54-50 victory over the Fremont Packers. The victory came after the Chippewas overcame a first-half deficit in the West Michigan Conference Lakes Division contest. Manistee trailed Fremont, 13-5, at the end of the first quarter, but then...
Holland Christian makes its free throws late, takes down Spring Lake in girls hoops
The Spring Lake girls basketball team nearly rallied for an OK Conference-Blue victory on Friday evening. The Lakers made a run in the second half, but fell to Holland Christian, 44-39. The Lakers trailed 18-9 after the first quarter, but cut the deficit to six points by halftime. The defense...
Spring Lake boys remain perfect in OK Conference-Blue with win over Holland Christian
The Spring Lake Lakers boys basketball team continues to surprise folks in the OK-Blue as they went to Holland Christian on Friday and returned home with a 49-47 win over the Maroons. It was the sixth road game out of the seven games the Lakers have played this season. Things...
RECAP: Scores and highlights from Friday Night Blitz
The Rockford girls, Northview boys and Hudsonville hockey team all earned wins tonight in the second week of the winter sports season in 2023
Mona Shores girls cruise past Grand Rapids Union
The Mona Shores girls basketball team cruised past Grand Rapids Union on Friday to stay perfect in the OK Green. The Sailors topped Union, 45-22. Mona Shores jumped out to a 21-10 lead after the first half and didn’t look back. The Sailors outscored the Red Hawks 14-7 in...
Jayhawk men get big win over Alpena Community College
The Muskegon Community College men’s basketball team snapped a two game losing streak on Saturday afternoon. The Jayhawks came up with a big win over Alpena Community College by a final score of 97-61. Injuries caused MCC to be without starters, Jacob May and Jacob Mueller, but the team...
Lumberjacks earn important win as midway point of the season hits
The midpoint of any season can seem like there’s still a long way to go to the postseason, especially in the United States Hockey League. With six teams currently competing for second place of the Eastern Conference, the Muskegon Lumberjacks know the pressure is on to start playing their best hockey as the chips begin to fall in place.
Montague girls wrestling team have great results at Northview Invitational
The Montague girls wrestling team had a successful day at the Northview Invitational on Saturday. All four of the Lady Mat Cats fought their way to the finals. “We are starting to perform at a good time of the year,” said head coach Kristoffer Maddox. “We have high expectations at Montague, so it was great to see all four of our girls performing and putting on a great showing today”
Slow start costly for Mona Shores in loss to Grand Rapids Union
The host Mona Shores Sailors had a rough start to Friday night’s game against Grand Rapids Union. The Sailors fell behind by 15 points in the first half and could not recover in a 65-54 loss. Union grabbed a 24-11 lead after the first quarter. In the second half,...
Movie studio opens new location in Walker
Owners say the decision to expand was made in response to the growing film industry and the goal of "bridging the gap" between Hollywood and Michigan.
Demolition begins on downtown Muskegon’s ‘tumor on the Torrent’
MUSKEGON, MI – A deteriorating historic carriage house in downtown Muskegon has been demolished and work has begun to remove a large “tumor” from the main house. Earlier this year, the Downtown Muskegon Development Corp., a non-profit established to develop the downtown, acquired the former Community Services Building with the intent of tearing it down.
