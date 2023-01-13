ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Report: Alabama Guard Darius Miles Charged With Capital Murder

Editors’ Note: This story contains details of gun violence. If you or someone you know is a survivor of gun violence or is coping and needs to speak with someone, please call 1-800-662-HELP (4357) or visit https://www.samhsa.gov/find-help/national-helpline.
Villanova edges Georgetown 77-73 to snap skid

Caleb Daniels scored 16 points, Brandon Slater added 15 and had a key steal in the final 30 seconds to lift host Villanova past Georgetown 77-73 on Monday. Mark Armstrong contributed 14 points, Cam Whitmore had 13 and Eric Dixon 12 for the Wildcats (9-10, 3-5 Big East), who snapped a three-game losing streak.
