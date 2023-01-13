Read full article on original website
Hot fourth quarter propels Notre Dame past Syracuse, 72-56
SYRACUSE, N.Y. — After 30 minutes of near-equal basketball, No. 7 Notre Dame (14-2, 5-1) pulled away from Syracuse (13-5, 4-3) during the final quarter for a 72-56 win. The Irish shot 60.0 percent, held the Orange to 33.3 percent, and won the quarter 22-11. After letting the game slip away in the fourth quarter at North Carolina last week, the Irish proved to themselves they could overcome adversity on the road.
Irish Can't Hold on to Lead, Fall 78-73 at Syracuse
SYRACUSE, N.Y. – The road woes continued for Notre Dame men’s basketball (9-9, 1-6) on Saturday night in a 78-73 loss to Syracuse (12-6, 5-2) inside the JMA Dome. It was another game in which the Irish led for a majority, 26:19 in fact, leading as much as 12 points with 12:54 to play. However, the Orange ultimately closed the game on a 24-10 scoring run, stealing the victory from the Irish in the closing minutes.
No. 7 Irish and Orange Set to Clash in the Dome
WHEN: SUNDAY, JAN. 15 | 2 PM E.T. SYRACUSE, N.Y. — Notre Dame (13-2, 4-1) has a winning record against every ACC team, and the Irish have not faced anyone more than Syracuse (13-4, 4-2). The latest episode in this storied rivalry is on the books for Sunday afternoon at the JMA Wireless Dome.
Irish Take Two First Place Finishes at Michigan Invitational
ANN ARBOR, MI – The University of Notre Dame track and field team opened the year with the Michigan Invitational hosted by the University of Michigan. The Irish brought home sixteen top-five finishes including two first place finishes in the women’s high jump and long jump. The Irish...
Special Teams Irish Kryptonite
NOTRE DAME, Ind. – The University of Notre Dame hockey team fell to No. 2/2 Minnesota on night two of the series, 3-0, inside a sold out Compton Family Ice Arena. It didn’t take long Saturday for the Irish to go up a man as the Gophers were whistled for a five-minute major just 2:27 into the opening frame.
