SYRACUSE, N.Y. – The road woes continued for Notre Dame men’s basketball (9-9, 1-6) on Saturday night in a 78-73 loss to Syracuse (12-6, 5-2) inside the JMA Dome. It was another game in which the Irish led for a majority, 26:19 in fact, leading as much as 12 points with 12:54 to play. However, the Orange ultimately closed the game on a 24-10 scoring run, stealing the victory from the Irish in the closing minutes.

SYRACUSE, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO