During his visit to El Paso, Mayor Eric Adams Made A Bold Statement, Calling The Migrant Surge a "National Crisis"Philosophy BloggerEl Paso, TX
Eric Adams Announced Plans To Tackle The Migrants Crisis Following His US-Mexico Border VisitAbdul GhaniNew York City, NY
New York Mayor Adams Wants to Unit Cities on the Migrant CrisisTom HandyNew York City, NY
Mayor Eric Adams Visits El Paso Texas to Get Eyes on the Migrant CrisisTom HandyEl Paso, TX
Abbott expands Operation Lone Star in West Texas as "Biden ignores crisis"Ash JurbergTexas State
El Paso Weather: From Wind To Rain, Get Ready For A Wet Start To The Week
Welp, we got the wind this past Sunday and now it’s time for the rain to join in on the fun!. According to the National Weather Service, chances for showers are on the increase for the start of this week. Monday Forecast:. Clouds are expected to stick around throughout...
El Paso News
Exclusive 9 day forecast: Windy start to the workweek
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – A cold front swept through the Borderland area Sunday afternoon, producing strong winds and cooler temperatures. Breezy to windy conditions are still expected Monday, before a much stronger cold front moves in Tuesday. Temperatures are expected to cool to the upper 50s Tuesday, low...
El Paso News
Roxy’s MLK Forecast: Expect a chillier week
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Good morning, everyone! Happy Martin Luther King Day!. Expect a high of 57 degrees today! It’s going to a bit cooler this week compared to last week so make sure to bundle up!. We also expect some rain chances this morning and tomorrow...
El Paso News
High Wind Warning for Sunday; Chilly Winds & Rain for MLK Day; 40s on Wednesday — Your 9-Day Forecast
Just to remind us that we are in the middle of winter, a powerful system and cold front push through on Sunday. The chilly air will really not come in until Monday. We have a could days only in the 40s this week. Here’s your forecast…. TONIGHT: The skies...
Jeep catches fire at popular off-road site ‘The Wall’ near Sunland Park
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Sunland Park fire responded to Jeep that was fully engulfed in flames early Monday morning, according to the department’s Twitter account. The incident happened at a popular off-road recreation area known as “The Wall” near Mile Marker 6 on the Pete Domenici Highway. The fire was put out and no […]
Road closures in El Paso County for the week of Jan. 15 to Jan. 22
EL PASO, Texas -- From west to east El Paso there's a construction project in almost every part of the Borderland. Here's a complete list of TxDOT's road closures for the week of January 16 to January 22, 2023. For updates, click here. For more on TxDOT's projects, click here. Loop 375 Widening Project Sunday, The post Road closures in El Paso County for the week of Jan. 15 to Jan. 22 appeared first on KVIA.
Booming businesses increase traffic congestion in far East El Paso
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Over the years, far East El Paso continues to see more businesses open in the area. While this brings more opportunities for local businesses and franchises, this also brings more traffic. For people like Erika Knoch who owns Global Coffee Roasters on Zaragoza, having a place to gather such as […]
Motorcycle crash on Transmountain sends 2 people to hospital with serious injuries
UPDATE: All lanes are now open. No back up has been reported, according to TxDot El Paso. EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – According to the El Paso County Sherrif’s Office, deputies were dispatched Saturday to Loop 375, Mile Marker 19, on Transmountain Rd., in reference to a single Motor Vehicle accident involving a motorcycle. Both individuals […]
This Huge Thrift Shop in Texas is a Must-Visit
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. Going to your local thrift store can be a fun way to spend a part of your day. You can always find items there for everyone and for amazing deals too!
Best Menudo in the world can be found at this Texas restaurant: report
The weather outside isn't so frightful anymore in the middle of January as it's been pretty warm to start the new year in Texas, but it's certain to cool down again soon and a bowl of Menudo will be there to warm you up and tickle your taste buds.
List of El Paso closures for Martin Luther King Jr. Day
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Here is a list on what will be closed on Monday, Jan. 16 in observance of Martin Luther King Jr. Day. Here is a list on what will be open on Martin Luther King Jr. Day.
Massing of Colors returns to El Paso after 3-year absence
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – For the first time in three years, El Paso veterans groups got together for the Massing of the Colors Saturday at El Paso Community College’s Administrative Headquarters. Veterans groups, JROTC and ROTC programs, police, fire and other color-bearing groups participated to show off their patriotism. In all, more than 30 […]
1 person dead after vehicle rolls into ditch in Sunland Park
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – One person was killed Saturday morning in a single vehicle rollover crash in Sunland Park. A vehicle rolled over into an irrigation canal along the 5900 block of Crawford Road, according to a tweet from the Sunland Park Fire Department. One person was confirmed as dead; there were no other […]
Local horse ranch to host fundraising event, benefiting rescue animals
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Horses Unlimited, a local ranch that provides a home for abandon horses, will be hosting their “Adopt a Rescue Horse” event on Feb. 11. The event will allow local residents to get a closer look at the work the ranch does as well as taking a look at the other […]
Hooters Spreading Its Wings – Location Planned in Far East El Paso
After decades with only one El Paso location, Hooters is about to spread its wings and land on the Far East. Documents filed with both the state and the Texas Alcoholic Beverage Commission show it taking over the building on Joe Battle that used to be a Cattle Baron. Hooters,...
KVIA
Fire crews respond to house fire in central El Paso
EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Fire crews are responding to a house fire at 3007 East Missouri in central El Paso. Raynor St. and E Missouri Ave. are blocked off in the area. ABC-7 has a crew on the way to the scene. This is a developing news story. Download...
The Very First Plane Hijacking In America Happened In El Paso Tx.
There have been a number of airplane hijackings in American history but the very first one happened right here in El Paso. There have been some very interesting, high profile and terrifying hijackings throughout the history of flight. One of the more interesting ones, remains unsolved. In 1971, a man...
Police: Driver fails to yield, causing deadly crash in Northeast El Paso
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The Special Traffic Investigations Unit is currently investigating a fatal collision that took place at the 10400 block of Dyer and 6100 block of Ameen Friday night. According to officials, a driver behind a 2016 Maroon GMC Sierra who has now been identified to be 54-year-old Christopher William Martin was […]
1 person injured in rollover crash along I-10 East at Zaragoza
El Paso, Texas (KTSM) — One person was transported to a local hospital with unknown injuries after a rollover crash along Interstate 10 East at Zaragoza, according to El Paso police. Traffic is being diverted off Interstate 10 at Lee Trevino. Motorists are urged to avoid the area and use alternative routes.
KVIA
Deadly crash at U.S. 54 north at Fred Wilson
EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- A deadly crash has been reported at U.S. 54 northbound at Fred Wilson. The report came out just before 1:30 p.m. Friday. Traffic on U.S. 54 is backed up to Pershing Drive. To check the latest traffic conditions, click here. This is a developing news...
