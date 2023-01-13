ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
El Paso, TX

El Paso News

Exclusive 9 day forecast: Windy start to the workweek

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – A cold front swept through the Borderland area Sunday afternoon, producing strong winds and cooler temperatures. Breezy to windy conditions are still expected Monday, before a much stronger cold front moves in Tuesday. Temperatures are expected to cool to the upper 50s Tuesday, low...
EL PASO, TX
El Paso News

Roxy’s MLK Forecast: Expect a chillier week

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Good morning, everyone! Happy Martin Luther King Day!. Expect a high of 57 degrees today! It’s going to a bit cooler this week compared to last week so make sure to bundle up!. We also expect some rain chances this morning and tomorrow...
EL PASO, TX
KVIA ABC-7

Road closures in El Paso County for the week of Jan. 15 to Jan. 22

EL PASO, Texas -- From west to east El Paso there's a construction project in almost every part of the Borderland. Here's a complete list of TxDOT's road closures for the week of January 16 to January 22, 2023. For updates, click here. For more on TxDOT's projects, click here. Loop 375 Widening Project Sunday, The post Road closures in El Paso County for the week of Jan. 15 to Jan. 22 appeared first on KVIA.
EL PASO COUNTY, TX
KTSM

Booming businesses increase traffic congestion in far East El Paso

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Over the years, far East El Paso continues to see more businesses open in the area. While this brings more opportunities for local businesses and franchises, this also brings more traffic. For people like Erika Knoch who owns Global Coffee Roasters on Zaragoza, having a place to gather such as […]
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

Massing of Colors returns to El Paso after 3-year absence

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – For the first time in three years,  El Paso veterans groups got together for the Massing of the Colors Saturday at El Paso Community College’s Administrative Headquarters. Veterans groups, JROTC and ROTC programs, police, fire and other color-bearing groups participated to show off their patriotism. In all, more than 30 […]
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

1 person dead after vehicle rolls into ditch in Sunland Park

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – One person was killed Saturday morning in a single vehicle rollover crash in Sunland Park. A vehicle rolled over into an irrigation canal along the 5900 block of Crawford Road, according to a tweet from the Sunland Park Fire Department. One person was confirmed as dead; there were no other […]
SUNLAND PARK, NM
KVIA

Fire crews respond to house fire in central El Paso

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Fire crews are responding to a house fire at 3007 East Missouri in central El Paso. Raynor St. and E Missouri Ave. are blocked off in the area. ABC-7 has a crew on the way to the scene. This is a developing news story. Download...
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

Police: Driver fails to yield, causing deadly crash in Northeast El Paso

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The Special Traffic Investigations Unit is currently investigating a fatal collision that took place at the 10400 block of Dyer and 6100 block of Ameen Friday night. According to officials, a driver behind a 2016 Maroon GMC Sierra who has now been identified to be 54-year-old Christopher William Martin was […]
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

1 person injured in rollover crash along I-10 East at Zaragoza

El Paso, Texas (KTSM) — One person was transported to a local hospital with unknown injuries after a rollover crash along Interstate 10 East at Zaragoza, according to El Paso police. Traffic is being diverted off Interstate 10 at Lee Trevino. Motorists are urged to avoid the area and use alternative routes.
EL PASO, TX
KVIA

Deadly crash at U.S. 54 north at Fred Wilson

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- A deadly crash has been reported at U.S. 54 northbound at Fred Wilson. The report came out just before 1:30 p.m. Friday. Traffic on U.S. 54 is backed up to Pershing Drive. To check the latest traffic conditions, click here. This is a developing news...
EL PASO, TX

