Bryan College Station Eagle
College Station girls soccer team goes 0-1-2 at PN-G tournament
PORT NECHES — The College Station girls tied Nederland 0-0 with Sidney Abington earning the shutout in goal for the Lady Cougars on Saturday at the Port Neches-Groves tournament. College Station lost to PN-G 3-0 on Thursday then tied Pasadena Dobie 1-1 on Friday. Brooklyn Senkel scored for the...
Texas RoadRunners even series with Atlanta Capitals
Eitan Geralnik scored two first-period goals, and Jack Herron and Porter Wolk each added a goal to help the Texas RoadRunners shut out the Atlanta Capitals 4-0 in the second game of their three-game NA3HL series at Spirit Ice Arena. The Capitals took the series opener 3-2 in overtime Friday,...
