Read full article on original website
Related
Massive waves up to 50 feet pound Hawaiian Islands
A storm-whipped Pacific Ocean is sending monster surf to the Hawaiian Islands.
Despite finishing in last place, Hawaii’s Michael Castillo exits Sony Open as biggest winner
Michael Castillo completed two rounds in the Sony Open despite battling through a cancer diagnosis.
thegolfnewsnet.com
Who is the woman who greeted Si Woo Kim at the 2023 Sony Open in Hawaii?
Si Woo Kim was walking off the 72nd hole at the 2023 Sony Open in Hawaii riding high, with the South Korean star making birdie on the final hole at Waialae Country Club that wound up being the winning putt in the Aloha State. After he got a lei, as...
LPGA stars face potential $25k fine for skipping TOC
Minjee Lee of Australia and Jin Young Ko of South Korea, the Nos. 3 and No. 5 golfers in the
Some top LPGA players skipping season-opening Tournament of Champions are now subject to $25K fine
A couple of top-tier LPGA players are subject to a $25,000 fine for skipping this year’s Hilton Grand Vacations Tournament of Champions. The LPGA’s 1-in-4 requirement stipulates that players in the top 80 of the CME points list compete in a domestic event once every four years. Both...
Conversations with Champions: Si Woo Kim's 'aggressive' birdie chip-in highlights fourth PGA Tour title at 2023 Sony Open in Hawaii
Si Woo Kim now has four wins on the PGA Tour, the most recent came Sunday after he birdied the last two holes to snatch victory away from Hayden Buckley. Kim started the day three shots off the lead and posted his second 64 of the weekend to charge up the leaderboard. Playing a group ahead, he watched as Buckley failed to get up-and-down on the last hole to post a birdie that would’ve forced a playoff.
chatsports.com
Hawaii water polo sweeps opening day
Hawaii coach Maureen Cole looks on during a match on April 1. Hawaii attacker Alba Bonamusa Boix scored 10 goals to help the Rainbow Wahine water polo team sweep a season-opening doubleheader on Saturday at Duke Kahanamoku Aquatic Complex. Mahalo for reading the Honolulu Star-Advertiser!. You're reading a premium story....
chatsports.com
UH water polo team routs Marist
Seven Hawaii players scored at least two goals and the sixth-ranked Rainbow Wahine water polo team closed the Rainbow Invitational with a 22-7 win over No. 25 Marist on Sunday at Duke Kahanamoku Aquatic Complex. Mahalo for reading the Honolulu Star-Advertiser!. You're reading a premium story. Read the full story...
GolfWRX
Tour Rundown: Si Woo, Hero, FdO too
Tour Rundown returns to #GolfWRX in 2023, and what a week to end the vacay. After the PGA Tour opened last week Kapalua’s Tournament of Champions, the journey continued on a different island at the Sony Open. In Puerto Rico, the best male amateur’s from Latin America chased a Latin America Amateur Championship and the invitations to the Masters and the Open Championship that traditionally accompany it. Most intriguing of all was a new team event, taking place in the Middle East, but featuring teams of golfers from Europe. It’s safe to say that waiting a week was worth the watch. Thanks for joining us for another year of Tour Rundown. Let’s lace up the kicks and run it all down!
Sony Open Round 3 Notebook: An Implodes, Woodland Improves and Putnam Surges at Waialae
The Sony Open is set up for a sprint to the finish as several players are bunched atop the leaderboard with 18 holes to play.
Mateo Fernandez de Oliveira wins Latin America Amateur title
Mateo Fernandez de Oliveira closed with a 5-under 67 on Sunday to win the Latin America Amateur Championship, earning a spot in three majors this year.
Ranking the 10 best PGA Tour golfers following the Sony Open
The final event of the two-tournament PGA Tour swing in Paradise ended Sunday with the 25th anniversary of the Sony
Saturday at Waialae: Several players vying for first win, jam-packed leaderboard and more from the third round of Sony Open in Hawaii
With 18 holes to play at Waialae Country Club, the Sony Open title is up for grabs. The finish in Hawaii is set to come down to the wire with 15 players at or within five shots of the lead including many looking for their first career win or first in several years.
Comments / 0