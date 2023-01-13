ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Conversations with Champions: Si Woo Kim's 'aggressive' birdie chip-in highlights fourth PGA Tour title at 2023 Sony Open in Hawaii

Si Woo Kim now has four wins on the PGA Tour, the most recent came Sunday after he birdied the last two holes to snatch victory away from Hayden Buckley. Kim started the day three shots off the lead and posted his second 64 of the weekend to charge up the leaderboard. Playing a group ahead, he watched as Buckley failed to get up-and-down on the last hole to post a birdie that would’ve forced a playoff.
Hawaii water polo sweeps opening day

Hawaii coach Maureen Cole looks on during a match on April 1. Hawaii attacker Alba Bonamusa Boix scored 10 goals to help the Rainbow Wahine water polo team sweep a season-opening doubleheader on Saturday at Duke Kahanamoku Aquatic Complex. Mahalo for reading the Honolulu Star-Advertiser!. You're reading a premium story....
UH water polo team routs Marist

Seven Hawaii players scored at least two goals and the sixth-ranked Rainbow Wahine water polo team closed the Rainbow Invitational with a 22-7 win over No. 25 Marist on Sunday at Duke Kahanamoku Aquatic Complex. Mahalo for reading the Honolulu Star-Advertiser!. You're reading a premium story. Read the full story...
Tour Rundown: Si Woo, Hero, FdO too

Tour Rundown returns to #GolfWRX in 2023, and what a week to end the vacay. After the PGA Tour opened last week Kapalua’s Tournament of Champions, the journey continued on a different island at the Sony Open. In Puerto Rico, the best male amateur’s from Latin America chased a Latin America Amateur Championship and the invitations to the Masters and the Open Championship that traditionally accompany it. Most intriguing of all was a new team event, taking place in the Middle East, but featuring teams of golfers from Europe. It’s safe to say that waiting a week was worth the watch. Thanks for joining us for another year of Tour Rundown. Let’s lace up the kicks and run it all down!
