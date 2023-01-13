Read full article on original website
MyWabashValley.com
Delphi murder case to stay in Carroll County; jury to be picked elsewhere
DELPHI, Ind. — The judge overseeing the case against Richard Allen, the man accused of killing Abby Williams and Libby German in 2017, said Friday that the jury trial will stay in Carroll County, but the jury will be selected from a different county. Judge Fran Gull cited the...
WLFI.com
Prosecutors drop murder charges in plea agreement
LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — Prosecutors are dropping murder charges against a Lafayette man in connection to the death of a woman on the south side of Lafayette. In exchange, Joshua White will plead guilty to a single felony count of Burglary. White had been charged with 18 counts, including...
Delphi murder suspect Richard Allen appears in court, mouths 'I love you' to 2 women: report
Delphi murder suspect Richard Allen appeared in a Carroll County courtroom in Indiana on Friday. A judge ruled jurors will be chosen from a different county.
Evidence hearing Friday in Delphi murders
CHICAGO (CBS)-- Accused Delphi, Indiana killer Richard Allen will be in court Friday where 29 pieces of evidence will be discussed. Defense attorneys said they need each piece of evidence to defend Allen, who is charged with killing 14-year old Libby German and 13-year-old Abby Williams back in 2017.One point of contention, the issuing of a search warrant in October and the taking of items from Allen's home.The prosecutor says he has already told the defense and the court what evidence he will and will not agree to surrender.
Fox 59
Kokomo PD asks for public help amid rising overdose calls
KOKOMO, Ind. — Kokomo police are asking for help from the public in response to a string of deaths caused by drug overdoses. Anyone with additional information on these OD deaths is being encouraged to download the “Kokomo PD” app where they can report tips anonymously. The app can be found on iOS or Google Play store.
Judge denies request from Delphi, Indiana murder suspect
CHICAGO (CBS) – The man accused of murdering two teenage girls in Delphi, Indiana was back in court on Friday.Richard Allen was in shackles as he was brought into the Carroll County Courthouse. Allen's defense team argued for a change of venue, away from Delphi, where the murders took place in 2017.But the judge denied the change of venue request, ruling outside jurors could be brought in from a different part of Indiana.The judge also decided to keep a gag order in place to keep attorneys from publicly discussing the case.The bodies of Abby Williams and Libbey German were found in the woods near the Delphi Historic Trail on Valentine's Day in 2017.
Current Publishing
Noblesville police investigating armed robbery
The Noblesville Police Dept. is investigating an armed robbery that occurred at Subway Sunday evening. Authorities said they responded around 7:55 p.m. to Subway, 17021 Clover Road, after a male suspect entered the front door, approached two employees and demanded money. The suspect allegedly displayed a handgun during the robbery and fled the scene with an undetermined amount of money, according to police, who said there were no injuries.
WLFI.com
No fatalities in White County house fire, ambulance on scene at silo fire
WHITE COUNTY, Ind. (WLFI) — Two active structure fires are being fought Sunday night around 9 p.m. in White County. Dispatch has confirmed to News 18 one fire is happening at Rockland Flooring in Monon. Sheriff Bill Brooks tells News 18 it is a silo fire. He tells News 18 an ambulance is on scene.
Woman arrested for Avon shooting after chase, crash in Indianapolis
AVON, Indiana — Police have arrested two people for their roles in a shooting during a home invasion at an Avon apartment complex on Friday afternoon. The first suspect, 18-year-old Jermaine Montrel Cole, was arrested Saturday for burglary of a dwelling that results in serious bodily injury. Avon Police...
WISH-TV
Fort Wayne man arrested in Carmel for attempted murder, strangulation
CARMEL, Ind. (WISH) — A Fort Wayne man wanted for a near-fatal stabbing was arrested Thursday in Carmel, police said. Chad Kaluza, 47, faces charges of attempted murder, aggravated battery, domestic battery, and strangulation. Kaluza is accused of stabbing someone on Saturday and then fleeing Allen County. At around...
clintoncountydailynews.com
Seven Arrested After Saturation Patrol
Friday evening, troopers from the Lafayette Post conducted a saturation patrol searching for dangerous and impaired drivers. During the patrol, troopers issued 106 warnings, 28 citations, arrested one person for possession of methamphetamine, and arrested six people for operating a vehicle while intoxicated. One of the OWI arrests resulted from the driver being involved in a crash.
Noblesville Subway employees robbed at gunpoint
Noblesville police are investigating an armed robbery that took place Sunday evening.
Driver dies in Tippecanoe County crash early Saturday
LAFAYETTE, Ind. — A driver who's believed to have crashed during the early morning hours Saturday was found dead at around 10 a.m. near the crash scene in far eastern Tippecanoe County. Investigators say at around 10 a.m. someone called 911 to report a vehicle in the ravine on...
2 shot at Avon apartment complex, 2 suspects arrested
At about 1:30 p.m., police were called to the Mosaic Apartments on Tartan Lane after someone reported a possible burglary.
clintoncountydailynews.com
Search Warrant Carried Out At Faith Family Church
Press Release issued from Clinton County Sheriffs Department:. Regarding an incident that occurred this morning, January 12, 2023, Sheriff Kelly confirms that a search warrant took place at the property of Faith Family Church, 508 W Green Street, Frankfort. This is an ongoing investigation. No other information will be released at this time. Any questions should be directed to the Clinton County Prosecutor’s Office.
WLFI.com
Overnight crash kills man, body found in ravine
TIPPECANOE COUNTY, Ind. (WLFI) — A crash killed one man on Saturday in Lafayette. On Saturday just before 10 a.m. the Tippecanoe County Sheriff’s Office received a 911 call from a resident in the 1800 block of N 900 E. The caller reported a vehicle in the ravine on the east side of 900 E. Investigators found a white 2015 Chevrolet Malibu resting upside down in the bottom of the ravine on the east side of the roadway.
cbs4indy.com
Police arrest 3 adults, 1 juvenile in Carmel liquor store robbery
CARMEL, Ind. – Carmel police said they’ve arrested four people from Indianapolis in connection with a theft at a liquor store from November. On Nov. 2, 2022, the Carmel Police Department responded to Payless Liquors, 14580 River Rd., around 1 p.m. after several people entered the store and took multiple bottles of liquor.
Stabbing in Lafayette leads to arrest
A Lafayette man and woman were reportedly randomly stabbed in Centennial Park Tuesday night. The reported victims were a mother and her boyfriend, who were both walking with her children, LPD Lt. Justin Hartman said in an email. The mother was allegedly stabbed in the neck, he said, while her boyfriend was reportedly stabbed in the leg after tackling the attacker to fend him off.
WISH-TV
Bloomington leaders condemn attack of IU student from Carmel
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. (WISH) — Local leaders are speaking out after what’s being called a racially motivated attack on an Asian American woman. The 18-year-old Indiana University student from Carmel was attacked as she exited a Bloomington Transit bus on Wednesday. “This is a girl who is from our...
Lafayette man charged with domestic battery
A Lafayette man allegedly chased his fiancé with a frying pan and pushed her down a set of stairs during a drunken argument on Jan. 5. Sergio Ruiz, 44, is being charged with two counts of domestic battery and one count of domestic battery resulting in moderate bodily injury.
