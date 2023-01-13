ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Delphi, IN

WLFI.com

Prosecutors drop murder charges in plea agreement

LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — Prosecutors are dropping murder charges against a Lafayette man in connection to the death of a woman on the south side of Lafayette. In exchange, Joshua White will plead guilty to a single felony count of Burglary. White had been charged with 18 counts, including...
LAFAYETTE, IN
CBS Chicago

Evidence hearing Friday in Delphi murders

CHICAGO (CBS)-- Accused Delphi, Indiana killer Richard Allen will be in court Friday where 29 pieces of evidence will be discussed. Defense attorneys said they need each piece of evidence to defend Allen, who is charged with killing 14-year old Libby German and 13-year-old Abby Williams back in 2017.One point of contention, the issuing of a search warrant in October and the taking of items from Allen's home.The prosecutor says he has already told the defense and the court what evidence he will and will not agree to surrender.
DELPHI, IN
Fox 59

Kokomo PD asks for public help amid rising overdose calls

KOKOMO, Ind. — Kokomo police are asking for help from the public in response to a string of deaths caused by drug overdoses. Anyone with additional information on these OD deaths is being encouraged to download the “Kokomo PD” app where they can report tips anonymously. The app can be found on iOS or Google Play store.
KOKOMO, IN
CBS Chicago

Judge denies request from Delphi, Indiana murder suspect

CHICAGO (CBS) – The man accused of murdering two teenage girls in Delphi, Indiana was back in court on Friday.Richard Allen was in shackles as he was brought into the Carroll County Courthouse. Allen's defense team argued for a change of venue, away from Delphi, where the murders took place in 2017.But the judge denied the change of venue request, ruling outside jurors could be brought in from a different part of Indiana.The judge also decided to keep a gag order in place to keep attorneys from publicly discussing the case.The bodies of Abby Williams and Libbey German were found in the woods near the Delphi Historic Trail on Valentine's Day in 2017.
DELPHI, IN
Current Publishing

Noblesville police investigating armed robbery

The Noblesville Police Dept. is investigating an armed robbery that occurred at Subway Sunday evening. Authorities said they responded around 7:55 p.m. to Subway, 17021 Clover Road, after a male suspect entered the front door, approached two employees and demanded money. The suspect allegedly displayed a handgun during the robbery and fled the scene with an undetermined amount of money, according to police, who said there were no injuries.
NOBLESVILLE, IN
WTHR

Woman arrested for Avon shooting after chase, crash in Indianapolis

AVON, Indiana — Police have arrested two people for their roles in a shooting during a home invasion at an Avon apartment complex on Friday afternoon. The first suspect, 18-year-old Jermaine Montrel Cole, was arrested Saturday for burglary of a dwelling that results in serious bodily injury. Avon Police...
AVON, IN
WISH-TV

Fort Wayne man arrested in Carmel for attempted murder, strangulation

CARMEL, Ind. (WISH) — A Fort Wayne man wanted for a near-fatal stabbing was arrested Thursday in Carmel, police said. Chad Kaluza, 47, faces charges of attempted murder, aggravated battery, domestic battery, and strangulation. Kaluza is accused of stabbing someone on Saturday and then fleeing Allen County. At around...
CARMEL, IN
clintoncountydailynews.com

Seven Arrested After Saturation Patrol

Friday evening, troopers from the Lafayette Post conducted a saturation patrol searching for dangerous and impaired drivers. During the patrol, troopers issued 106 warnings, 28 citations, arrested one person for possession of methamphetamine, and arrested six people for operating a vehicle while intoxicated. One of the OWI arrests resulted from the driver being involved in a crash.
LAFAYETTE, IN
clintoncountydailynews.com

Search Warrant Carried Out At Faith Family Church

Press Release issued from Clinton County Sheriffs Department:. Regarding an incident that occurred this morning, January 12, 2023, Sheriff Kelly confirms that a search warrant took place at the property of Faith Family Church, 508 W Green Street, Frankfort. This is an ongoing investigation. No other information will be released at this time. Any questions should be directed to the Clinton County Prosecutor’s Office.
FRANKFORT, IN
WLFI.com

Overnight crash kills man, body found in ravine

TIPPECANOE COUNTY, Ind. (WLFI) — A crash killed one man on Saturday in Lafayette. On Saturday just before 10 a.m. the Tippecanoe County Sheriff’s Office received a 911 call from a resident in the 1800 block of N 900 E. The caller reported a vehicle in the ravine on the east side of 900 E. Investigators found a white 2015 Chevrolet Malibu resting upside down in the bottom of the ravine on the east side of the roadway.
LAFAYETTE, IN
cbs4indy.com

Police arrest 3 adults, 1 juvenile in Carmel liquor store robbery

CARMEL, Ind. – Carmel police said they’ve arrested four people from Indianapolis in connection with a theft at a liquor store from November. On Nov. 2, 2022, the Carmel Police Department responded to Payless Liquors, 14580 River Rd., around 1 p.m. after several people entered the store and took multiple bottles of liquor.
CARMEL, IN
The Exponent

Stabbing in Lafayette leads to arrest

A Lafayette man and woman were reportedly randomly stabbed in Centennial Park Tuesday night. The reported victims were a mother and her boyfriend, who were both walking with her children, LPD Lt. Justin Hartman said in an email. The mother was allegedly stabbed in the neck, he said, while her boyfriend was reportedly stabbed in the leg after tackling the attacker to fend him off.
LAFAYETTE, IN
WISH-TV

Bloomington leaders condemn attack of IU student from Carmel

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. (WISH) — Local leaders are speaking out after what’s being called a racially motivated attack on an Asian American woman. The 18-year-old Indiana University student from Carmel was attacked as she exited a Bloomington Transit bus on Wednesday. “This is a girl who is from our...
BLOOMINGTON, IN
The Exponent

Lafayette man charged with domestic battery

A Lafayette man allegedly chased his fiancé with a frying pan and pushed her down a set of stairs during a drunken argument on Jan. 5. Sergio Ruiz, 44, is being charged with two counts of domestic battery and one count of domestic battery resulting in moderate bodily injury.
LAFAYETTE, IN

