ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alabama State

Comments / 1

Related
CBS Sports

Giants' Micah McFadden: Works up to big role as rookie

McFadden finished the regular season with 59 tackles (36 solo), including two sacks, and forced one fumble over 17 games in his rookie campaign. While McFadden played in every game for the Giants this season, there was a three-game stretch between Weeks 5 and 7 during which he logged a combined four defensive snaps. However, the rookie out of Indiana subsequently displaced Tae Crowder as a starter and played at least 40 percent of New York's defensive snaps in every contest from Week 8 onward. McFadden tallied at least seven tackles in three of his final six contests to gain momentum heading into the playoffs, and he appears to have worked his way into the team's future plans with his solid campaign.
INDIANA STATE
CBS Sports

Texans' Jonathan Owens: Free agency awaits

Owens recorded eight tackles in a 32-31 win over Indianapolis in Week 18. Owens was second on the team with 125 tackles. It was the best of four seasons in Houston and puts the safety in a good position for becoming an unrestricted free agent in March.
HOUSTON, TX
OnlyHomers

Football Star Hospitalized After Being Forced To Retire Due to Heart Ailment

The life of a professional footballer in the English Premier League was forever changed last year when he was forced to retire from the game that he grew up playing, making it to the top levels of the sport, at the young age of 24. He had reached top levels of success, leaving his native Zambia to play in the top league in the world.
CBS Sports

Texans' Christian Kirksey: Hits triple digits

Kirksey had five tackles, an interception and one pass defensed in a 32-31 win over Indianapolis in Week 18. Kirksey rewarded the organization that signed him to a two-year deal prior to the season with his first triple-digit tackle count in nine NFL seasons. His 124 stops ranked third on the team. Kirksey also recorded two interceptions and a recovered fumble. The starting middle linebacker should return in 2023, although there could be changes to the defensive alignment with a new coaching regime.
HOUSTON, TX
CBS Sports

Rockies' Harold Castro: Joins Rockies on minors deal

Castro signed with Colorado as a non-roster invitee Saturday, Daniel Alvarez-Montes of El Extrabase reports. Any hitter who has the opportunity to earn playing time at Coors Field is worth a second look, and that's true for Castro even with the caveat that he's yet to earn a roster spot, let alone regular at-bats. He doesn't hit for much power, homering 15 times in 351 career games, but his .284/.309/.377 lifetime slash line is fine for a utility infielder. A starting role in Colorado may not be on the table, but a good spring could earn him a bench spot, putting him one injury away from consistent playing time.
COLORADO STATE
CBS Sports

Rockets' Eric Gordon: Ties season high in scoring in loss

Gordon totaled 24 points (8-16 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 7-8 FT), three rebounds, two assists and one block across 30 minutes during Sunday's 121-100 loss to the Clippers. Gordon led all Houston players in scoring while tying a season-high scoring mark that he also tallied Nov. 18 against Indiana. Gordon has tallied 10 or more points in eight of his last 10 games.
HOUSTON, TX
CBS Sports

Chicago White Sox top prospects 2023: First-round pick Colson Montgomery headlines list

Major League Baseball's offseason is in full swing, and that means everyone is thinking about the future. In most cities, that means next season; in some, though, it means the bigger picture, the next three to five years. You're either selling wins or you're selling hope, the old saying goes. We here at CBS Sports like to provide as much hope as we can around this time of the winter by evaluating each team's farm system.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Sports

Miami (Fla.) vs. Syracuse: How to watch, schedule, live stream info, game time, TV channel

The Syracuse Orange have enjoyed the comforts of home their last two games, but now they must head out on the road. 'Cuse and the #16 Miami (Fla.) Hurricanes will face off in an ACC battle at 7 p.m. ET on Monday at Watsco Center. The Orange lost both of their matches to Miami (Fla.) last season on scores of 87-88 and 72-75, so they're hoping to turn the tables this season.
SYRACUSE, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy