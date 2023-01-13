Read full article on original website
Related
Landyn Cleveland and Jayden Lewis Name Top Schools, Bryce West Visits Michigan, and Other Prospects in the News
Julio Gonzales updates us with the latest news in the recruiting world, including names like Landyn Cleveland, Jayden Lewis, and more!
CBS Sports
Giants' Micah McFadden: Works up to big role as rookie
McFadden finished the regular season with 59 tackles (36 solo), including two sacks, and forced one fumble over 17 games in his rookie campaign. While McFadden played in every game for the Giants this season, there was a three-game stretch between Weeks 5 and 7 during which he logged a combined four defensive snaps. However, the rookie out of Indiana subsequently displaced Tae Crowder as a starter and played at least 40 percent of New York's defensive snaps in every contest from Week 8 onward. McFadden tallied at least seven tackles in three of his final six contests to gain momentum heading into the playoffs, and he appears to have worked his way into the team's future plans with his solid campaign.
CBS Sports
College basketball rankings: Xavier jumps into top 10, Duke falls out of Coaches Poll
The top-10 of the latest Coaches Poll has a major shakeup with Xavier entering the picture for the first time all season following a 2-0 week with wins over UConn and Marquette. The Musketeers jumped three spots from No. 11 to No. 8 in the poll, claiming for the first time this season the honor of being the highest-ranked team in the Big East.
CBS Sports
Texans' Jonathan Owens: Free agency awaits
Owens recorded eight tackles in a 32-31 win over Indianapolis in Week 18. Owens was second on the team with 125 tackles. It was the best of four seasons in Houston and puts the safety in a good position for becoming an unrestricted free agent in March.
Football Star Hospitalized After Being Forced To Retire Due to Heart Ailment
The life of a professional footballer in the English Premier League was forever changed last year when he was forced to retire from the game that he grew up playing, making it to the top levels of the sport, at the young age of 24. He had reached top levels of success, leaving his native Zambia to play in the top league in the world.
CBS Sports
College basketball rankings: Clemson enters Top 25 And 1 after Tigers push winning streak to seven games
Clemson coach Brad Brownell entered this season once again on the so-called hot seat -- or at least that was the perception within the industry -- and in possession of a team picked to finish 11th in the Atlantic Coast Conference. That's a scary combination. Things didn't get off to...
CBS Sports
Texans' Christian Kirksey: Hits triple digits
Kirksey had five tackles, an interception and one pass defensed in a 32-31 win over Indianapolis in Week 18. Kirksey rewarded the organization that signed him to a two-year deal prior to the season with his first triple-digit tackle count in nine NFL seasons. His 124 stops ranked third on the team. Kirksey also recorded two interceptions and a recovered fumble. The starting middle linebacker should return in 2023, although there could be changes to the defensive alignment with a new coaching regime.
CBS Sports
Rockies' Harold Castro: Joins Rockies on minors deal
Castro signed with Colorado as a non-roster invitee Saturday, Daniel Alvarez-Montes of El Extrabase reports. Any hitter who has the opportunity to earn playing time at Coors Field is worth a second look, and that's true for Castro even with the caveat that he's yet to earn a roster spot, let alone regular at-bats. He doesn't hit for much power, homering 15 times in 351 career games, but his .284/.309/.377 lifetime slash line is fine for a utility infielder. A starting role in Colorado may not be on the table, but a good spring could earn him a bench spot, putting him one injury away from consistent playing time.
CBS Sports
Rockets' Eric Gordon: Ties season high in scoring in loss
Gordon totaled 24 points (8-16 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 7-8 FT), three rebounds, two assists and one block across 30 minutes during Sunday's 121-100 loss to the Clippers. Gordon led all Houston players in scoring while tying a season-high scoring mark that he also tallied Nov. 18 against Indiana. Gordon has tallied 10 or more points in eight of his last 10 games.
CBS Sports
C.J. Stroud declares for 2023 NFL Draft: Buckeyes star QB headed to pros as potential top-five selection
Ohio State quarterback CJ Stroud announced on Monday that he will forgo the remainder of his college career and enter the 2023 NFL Draft. Stroud was a two-time finalist for the Heisman Trophy (2021, 2022) after taking over the starting job prior to the 2021 season. "First and foremost, I...
CBS Sports
Chicago White Sox top prospects 2023: First-round pick Colson Montgomery headlines list
Major League Baseball's offseason is in full swing, and that means everyone is thinking about the future. In most cities, that means next season; in some, though, it means the bigger picture, the next three to five years. You're either selling wins or you're selling hope, the old saying goes. We here at CBS Sports like to provide as much hope as we can around this time of the winter by evaluating each team's farm system.
CBS Sports
Miami (Fla.) vs. Syracuse: How to watch, schedule, live stream info, game time, TV channel
The Syracuse Orange have enjoyed the comforts of home their last two games, but now they must head out on the road. 'Cuse and the #16 Miami (Fla.) Hurricanes will face off in an ACC battle at 7 p.m. ET on Monday at Watsco Center. The Orange lost both of their matches to Miami (Fla.) last season on scores of 87-88 and 72-75, so they're hoping to turn the tables this season.
Comments / 1