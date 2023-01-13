ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

Watch: Nets' Ben Simmons passes up easy layup in scoreless effort vs. Celtics

By Mike Santa Barbara
Yardbarker
Yardbarker
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0VHw0Z_0kDDtrMP00
Brooklyn Nets guard Ben Simmons (10) looks to post up against Boston Celtics forward Jayson Tatum (0) in the first quarter at Barclays Center. Wendell Cruz-USA TODAY Sports

Ben Simmons had a bizarre game Thursday night in the Brooklyn Nets' 109-98 loss to the Boston Celtics, encapsulated perfectly by one play.

With 7:50 left in the fourth quarter, and the Nets trailing the Celtics by eight, Simmons passed up on what looked like an easy bucket. Instead, he turned the ball over, throwing it over center Nic Claxton, who was cutting to the basket.

Simmons finished with an odd stat line against the Celtics. The 26-year-old shot 0-for-3 from the field but almost posted a double-double, adding nine rebounds and 13 assists in 26 minutes.

After the Nets' loss, Simmons spoke to reporters about his lack of offense.

"I think I'm giving the ball up way too many times when I know who I am," Simmons said. "I know I need to get to the rim and get buckets."

Scoring has been an issue for Simmons all season long. Entering Thursday night, Simmons averaged only 7.7 points a game, well below his career average of 15.1. Thankfully for the Nets, Simmons is hovering around his career averages in assists (6.0) and rebounds (6.7).

While the Nets may hope Simmons' offensive game comes around, his track record says otherwise.

