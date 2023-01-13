Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Northern boys hoops edge Palmyra 43-40 in tightly-contested showdown
Northern trailed after three quarters but the Polar Bears strung together a strong fourth quarter to secure a tightly-contested 43-40 victory over Palmyra Monday. The Cougars led 31-28 heading into the fourth quarter but the Polar Bears used a 15-9 fourth-quarter run to take the lead and ultimately seal the win.
Steel-High drops 63-49 decision to Lancaster Mennonite in nonconference boys basketball action
Lancaster Mennonite dispatched Steel-High 63-49 in a nonconference boys basketball tilt Monday. Savier Sumrall and Chase Hurst paced the Blazers with 20 points apiece. Sumrall knocked down 9 points from beyond the arc. Teammate Jordan Lilly chipped in 12 points in the win. Matt Chaplin led the Rollers with 20...
Hershey boys basketball coasts to 72-31 win over Lebanon behind career-high performance by Isaiah Danner
Hershey jumped out to a commanding lead early and never looked back en route to a convincing 72-31 nonleage win over Lebanon Monday. The Trojans led 42-21 by halftime and didn’t allow the Cedars to claw back into contention. Isaiah Danner paced the Trojans with a career-high 19 points....
Timberley Linebaugh’s 20-point nights lifts New Oxford girls hoops to decisive win over Gettysburg
New Oxford jumped out to a solid lead by halftime and blew things open in the second half en route to a 44-20 nonconference victory against Gettysburg Monday. The Colonials built an 8-point lead by the intermission and used a 15-4 third-quarter rally to help seal the win. Timberley Linebaugh...
Owen Schlager’s 23 points help Trinity hold off furious Milton Hershey comeback
The Trinity-Milton Hershey rivalry is back, and the latest iteration turned out to be a thriller. • Sign up for PennLive’s new high school sports newsletter here. After leading by double-digits for most of the contest, the Shamrocks were able to hold off a late Spartan rally, with some clutch free throw shooting sealing a 73-70 victory to move team to 11-2 on the year.
Hershey girls hoops drop 71-30 nonconference decision to Lebanon
In a nonconference girls basketball tilt, Hershey fell to Lebanon 71--30 Monday. Irmarie Rodriguez led the Trojans with 10 points, 2 rebounds, and 1 steal. Teammate Lauren Yazinski chipped in 5 points, 3 assists, 1 board, and 1 steal.
Mid-Penn Conference boys and girls basketball schedule for Jan. 16, 2023
Palmyra at Northern, 7 p.m. If you purchase a product or register for an account through one of the links on our site, we may receive compensation.
High school wrestling notebook: Escape the Rock breakdown, CD and CV stay unbeaten, Bubblers sweep at New Oxford
The national rankings at 285 pounds could be due for a big shake-up after a surprising weekend performance by Blair Academy’s Carter Neves, who took down the Nos. 1 and 3 heavyweights in the country in Bishop McDevitt’s Riley Robell and St. Joseph Regional (N.J.) standout Jim Mullen to win an Escape the Rock title. Neves secured a takedown late in the second period and escaped late in the third to beat Robell by a 3-1 decision in the semis. He also delivered a stunning 10-7 decision over Mullen in the championship finals to win the weight class.
Wildcats sweep Perry County to stay ‘purr-fect’
If there was any doubt as to who has the best boys’ basketball team in the county heading into the 53 annual Perry County Tournament, Greenwood emphatically settled the debate. The Wildcats ran their season record to 7-0, trouncing their PeCo foes by a combined 111-55 claiming the program’s...
Lower Dauphin forward Lauren Wahlers picks Centennial Conference program
You can pin much of Lower Dauphin’s recent success on the hardwood to senior Lauren Wahlers. Over the course of her budding career, the savvy 6-footer has been attached to all five positions on the floor. The Falcons have piled up victories, too, some against superior line-ups that found...
Cumberland Valley’s Griffin Huffman makes his college pick
Griffin Huffman has found his college football home. The Cumberland Valley senior told PennLive Sunday that he will play at West Chester University. • Sign up for PennLive’s new high school sports newsletter here. “I chose West Chester because it has the best of both worlds with competitive football,...
Carlisle’s Ezeekai Thomas gets his second college opportunity
Ezeekai Thomas said earlier this week that he struggled to remain patient as he looked for his first college football offer. After adding IUP on Thursday, Thomas said he picked up another from Cal U on Saturday. “It was definitely tough,” the Carlisle senior safety said earlier this week of...
‘A dream come true’: Trinity freshman Messiah Mickens gets Penn State offer
Messiah Mickens has had a good year, but Saturday night is one he likely won’t soon forget. And that’s because the Trinity freshman running back picked up his second college offer from a school he knows pretty, darned well.
Why a former Pitt coach would be a home-run hire for Penn State’s WR vacancy
The biggest surprise of Penn State’s offseason so far came on Sunday night when Taylor Stubblefield was relieved of his duties, effective immediately. The firing of Stubblefield, who spent three seasons with the Nittany Lions, was abrupt and came with interesting timing. A half hour after Penn State announced...
Dante Cephas, one of top WRs in transfer portal, commits to Penn State
Heir apparent Drew Allar has a new target. Dante Cephas, one of the best wide receivers available in the transfer portal, announced on Sunday that he will continue his career at Penn State.
Penn State legend’s son makes his college football pick
Keeno Arrington, the son of Penn State legend LaVar Arrington, made his college pick Sunday night. And, although it won’t be at Penn State, the 6-foot-2, 200-pound hybrid safety/linebacker is headed to a pretty good school after announcing that he will play at Delaware. Arrington played at Lackawanna last...
ACC school becomes first to offer State College freshman RB D’Antae Sheffey
State College freshman running back D’Antae Sheffey’s first college offer was a big one. The 6-foot, 190 pounder said that Syracuse offered him. Sheffey helped State College go 13-1 last season by leading the Mid-Penn in rushing. He averaged nearly 8 yards per carry, finishing with 1,725 yards and 22 touchdowns. He also caught 17 passes for 167 yards and two more scores.
Man hit victim in head three times with aluminum baseball bat, causing ‘visable injuries’: Police
Pennsylvania State Police in Lancaster are searching for a man accused of hitting two victims with an aluminum baseball bat. Troopers say they are looking for 51-year-old Kerr Michael Graham. On Jan. 15 around 3:30 p.m., police said they received a call stating Graham struck one victim in the head...
Obituaries from the Perry County Times (1/14/23)
Obituaries for Perry County for the weeks preceding January 14. Nancy Johnson, 94, a resident of Thornwald Home, Carlisle, and formerly of Landisburg, joined her Heavenly Father on Saturday, Dec. 31, 2022. She was born Dec. 6, 1928, in Millerstown to Charles and Margaret (Reeder) McNaughton. She was a loving...
I-83 north at 19th Street to remain closed until 3 p.m.: PennDOT
A tractor-trailer crash that closed both lanes of I-83 north at 19th Street in Harrisburg will require PennDOT to make road repairs that will keep this northbound portion of the interstate closed until 3 p.m. PennDOT spokesman Fritzi Schreffler upated PennLive on the situation this morning by email, writing:. “Once...
PennLive.com
Harrisburg, PA
200K+
Followers
87K+
Post
71M+
Views
ABOUT
PennLive and The Patriot-News are Pennsylvania's sources for breaking news, sports, entertainment, weather and more. http://www.pennlive.comhttps://www.pennlive.com
Comments / 0