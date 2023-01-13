ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Herndon, PA

Owen Schlager’s 23 points help Trinity hold off furious Milton Hershey comeback

The Trinity-Milton Hershey rivalry is back, and the latest iteration turned out to be a thriller. • Sign up for PennLive’s new high school sports newsletter here. After leading by double-digits for most of the contest, the Shamrocks were able to hold off a late Spartan rally, with some clutch free throw shooting sealing a 73-70 victory to move team to 11-2 on the year.
MILTON, PA
High school wrestling notebook: Escape the Rock breakdown, CD and CV stay unbeaten, Bubblers sweep at New Oxford

The national rankings at 285 pounds could be due for a big shake-up after a surprising weekend performance by Blair Academy’s Carter Neves, who took down the Nos. 1 and 3 heavyweights in the country in Bishop McDevitt’s Riley Robell and St. Joseph Regional (N.J.) standout Jim Mullen to win an Escape the Rock title. Neves secured a takedown late in the second period and escaped late in the third to beat Robell by a 3-1 decision in the semis. He also delivered a stunning 10-7 decision over Mullen in the championship finals to win the weight class.
NEW OXFORD, PA
Wildcats sweep Perry County to stay ‘purr-fect’

If there was any doubt as to who has the best boys’ basketball team in the county heading into the 53 annual Perry County Tournament, Greenwood emphatically settled the debate. The Wildcats ran their season record to 7-0, trouncing their PeCo foes by a combined 111-55 claiming the program’s...
PERRY COUNTY, PA
ACC school becomes first to offer State College freshman RB D’Antae Sheffey

State College freshman running back D’Antae Sheffey’s first college offer was a big one. The 6-foot, 190 pounder said that Syracuse offered him. Sheffey helped State College go 13-1 last season by leading the Mid-Penn in rushing. He averaged nearly 8 yards per carry, finishing with 1,725 yards and 22 touchdowns. He also caught 17 passes for 167 yards and two more scores.
STATE COLLEGE, PA
Obituaries from the Perry County Times (1/14/23)

Obituaries for Perry County for the weeks preceding January 14. Nancy Johnson, 94, a resident of Thornwald Home, Carlisle, and formerly of Landisburg, joined her Heavenly Father on Saturday, Dec. 31, 2022. She was born Dec. 6, 1928, in Millerstown to Charles and Margaret (Reeder) McNaughton. She was a loving...
PERRY COUNTY, PA
Harrisburg, PA
