At 21, Emma Chamberlain is as “new” Hollywood as they come. For the uninitiated, the digital creator dropped out of her Bay Area high school in 2017 and moved to Los Angeles alone, at 17, to pursue YouTube stardom. She quickly found a 3 million–strong following that propelled her to sign with UTA, take home numerous Streamy Awards (arguably the Oscars of online creation), and become a fixture of Paris Fashion Week. Chamberlain isn’t just on YouTube; many people credit her with creating the ubiquitous editing style that now pervades the platform — quick cuts, text-heavy screens, carefully selected pauses — and that keeps viewers tuned in to the mundanities of her day. The marketing opportunities soon followed, from Chamberlain Coffee, with its Zoomer-

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 4 DAYS AGO