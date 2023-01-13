Read full article on original website
alaskasnewssource.com
ARPA funds investigation
alaskasnewssource.com
FEMA provides illegible documents to Alaska Native language readers
File now: It’s Permanent Fund dividend filing season
As of Jan. 15, over 142,000 Alaskans had filed applications for the 2022 Permanent Fund dividend. Alaska may — according to official counts — have about 733,583 citizens, which means about 19% of eligible Alaskans have already filed. The deadline to file is 11:59 pm on March 31.
kinyradio.com
More oil flowed through Trans Alaska Pipeline last year than in 2021 or 2020, operator reports
Juneau, Alaska (Alaska Beacon) - The amount of oil flowing through the Trans Alaska Pipeline System was higher in 2022 than in each of the two years prior, the system’s operator said on Tuesday. The system shipped over 176.4 million barrels of oil in the calendar year, averaging 483,415...
Leigh Sloan: As the schools go, so goes the nation
As a nation educates its children, so goes the nation. Do you want to see what our nation will look like in 10, 20, 50 or 100 years? Look no further than our schools. In the same way, as Alaska educates her children, so goes the state. Alaska was once...
alaskasnewssource.com
FEMA provides mistranslated Yup’ik and Inupiaq documents
kinyradio.com
January is National Radon Action Month
Luciana Liu from O’Malley Elementary School in Anchorage won 1st place for the Alaska Radon Poster Contest back in fall of 2022. (Photo courtesy of Jennifer Athey) Juneau, Alaska (KINY) - Radon is a colorless, odorless cancer-causing gas that is commonly found in Alaska. Jennifer Athey manages the Alaska...
alaskabeacon.com
See scenes of new Alaska legislators in training
Twenty of the Alaska Legislature’s 60 members will be new to the building this year, and if you count legislators who are returning to the building after doing their best impersonation of Grover Cleveland – the president who served non-consecutive terms – the number rises to 23.
FOX 28 Spokane
Washington Democratic lawmakers introduce bills seeking to protect abortion access
OLYMPIA, Wash. – While many states around the nation have restricted abortion after Roe v. Wade was overturned in June, Democrats in the Washington state legislature are introducing bills that would protect access. Since the legislative session began on Jan. 9, lawmakers have introduced bills that would eliminate cost-sharing...
kdlg.org
Alaska's former House speaker Rep. Bryce Edgmon on current disorganization: 'We just don't know'
Alaska’s 33rd legislative session convenes next week. And while the state Senate is organized, the House is not. The midterm elections left Republicans with a narrow majority in the 40-person chamber, but it’s still unclear whether those members will toe the party line or join a multi-party coalition.
New tax ruled unconstitutional but goes into effect this month in Washington
A state capital gains tax has been ruled unconstitutional but will still be collected later this month starting on January 28th. Here's a quick recap of what happened. Last year, the legislature passed a 7% tax on the sale of stocks, bonds, businesses and other investments, if the profits exceed $250,000. The exceptions to this new law include the sale of real estate, livestock and family-owned businesses. (source)
alaskasnewssource.com
FEMA fires group for nonsensical Alaska Native translations
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) - Government officials say documents aimed at helping Alaska Natives apply for aid following typhoon damage last fall featured nonsensical phrases instead of useful instructions. The documents were poorly translated into Alaska Native languages Yup’ik and Inupiaq. One phrase read: “Your husband is a polar bear, skinny.”...
Bizarre phrases riddle aid documents for Alaska Natives
ANCHORAGE, Alaska — (AP) — After tidal surges and high winds from the remnants of a rare typhoon caused extensive damage to homes along Alaska’s western coast in September, the U.S. government stepped in to help residents — largely Alaska Natives — repair property damage.
Breaking: Alaska Supremes fall for Jennie Armstrong’s residency story — hook, line, and sinker
Rep. Jennie Armstrong was off on a romantic adventure when she came to Alaska in May of 2019. Little did she know she’d fall madly in love with an Anchorage guy, and end up moving here. But after a whirlwind 10-day trip, she was head over heels in love or something like love, and she went back to Louisiana, packed up, and moved to Alaska.
kinyradio.com
University of Alaska announces launch of SSBCI Equity Program
Juneau, Alaska (KINY) - Alaska Equity Fund (AKEF) is seeking proposals to invest up to $10 million in State Small Business Credit Initiative (SSBCI) funding. The University of Alaska has a long history of being at the forefront of economic and workforce development in Alaska. In 2022 the University’s Alaska...
webcenterfairbanks.com
Fast food and other limited service restaurants in Alaska see strong recovery post-pandemic
FAIRBANKS, Alaska (KTVF) - The COVID-19 pandemic caused turmoil for nearly sectors in Alaska, but limited service restaurants such as fast food chains were quick to adapt decreasing the pandemics impact on the industry. In Alaska, the winters are cold and most places require vehicular transportation for efficient and safe...
kinyradio.com
DOT&PF seeks public review of summer 2023 ferry schedule
Juneau, Alaska (KINY) - The Alaska Marine Highway System (AMHS) 2023 summer schedule is now open for public comment. The public is encouraged to provide written comments by January 26, 2023. The schedule and supporting documentation can be found here. Comments may be submitted via the following website links (look...
Oregon Apparently Wants to Give More Than Half of the State to Idaho
Oregon senator Dennis Linthicum is moving forward with his proposed plan to hand 65% of the state to Idaho in an effort to help quell its political divide. As part of the Greater Idaho bill, 11 heavily republican counties in Eastern Oregon would secede from the Beaver State and join its red neighbor.
Washington bipartisan panel recommends margin tax, expanding local property tax limits
The bipartisan Tax Structure Work Group has released its recommendations for improving Washington state’ taxes: replacing the business and occupation tax with a margin tax and giving local governments the ability to expand their property tax limits. In 2017, the state Legislature established the group to examine the state’s...
Alaska wants to profit by leaving timber uncut and pumping carbon underground
This article has been updated with a comment from Hilcorp. For decades, Alaska’s economy has depended on the extraction and harvest of natural resources — industries like pumping oil out of the ground, and cutting timber. Now, Republican Gov. Mike Dunleavy wants the state to make money by leaving trees standing, and by pumping carbon […] The post Alaska wants to profit by leaving timber uncut and pumping carbon underground appeared first on Alaska Beacon.
