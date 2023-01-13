ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
ARPA funds investigation

FEMA provides mistranslated Yup’ik and Inupiaq documents

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The Federal Emergency Management Agency distributed brochures of documents in what was believed to be in Inupiaq and Yup’ik, however, when Alaska Native readers received these documents, they were found to be completely illegible. According to a statement by FEMA, the company that wrote the...
kinyradio.com

January is National Radon Action Month

Luciana Liu from O’Malley Elementary School in Anchorage won 1st place for the Alaska Radon Poster Contest back in fall of 2022. (Photo courtesy of Jennifer Athey) Juneau, Alaska (KINY) - Radon is a colorless, odorless cancer-causing gas that is commonly found in Alaska. Jennifer Athey manages the Alaska...
alaskabeacon.com

See scenes of new Alaska legislators in training

Twenty of the Alaska Legislature’s 60 members will be new to the building this year, and if you count legislators who are returning to the building after doing their best impersonation of Grover Cleveland – the president who served non-consecutive terms – the number rises to 23.
R.A. Heim

New tax ruled unconstitutional but goes into effect this month in Washington

A state capital gains tax has been ruled unconstitutional but will still be collected later this month starting on January 28th. Here's a quick recap of what happened. Last year, the legislature passed a 7% tax on the sale of stocks, bonds, businesses and other investments, if the profits exceed $250,000. The exceptions to this new law include the sale of real estate, livestock and family-owned businesses. (source)
alaskasnewssource.com

FEMA fires group for nonsensical Alaska Native translations

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) - Government officials say documents aimed at helping Alaska Natives apply for aid following typhoon damage last fall featured nonsensical phrases instead of useful instructions. The documents were poorly translated into Alaska Native languages Yup’ik and Inupiaq. One phrase read: “Your husband is a polar bear, skinny.”...
kinyradio.com

University of Alaska announces launch of SSBCI Equity Program

Juneau, Alaska (KINY) - Alaska Equity Fund (AKEF) is seeking proposals to invest up to $10 million in State Small Business Credit Initiative (SSBCI) funding. The University of Alaska has a long history of being at the forefront of economic and workforce development in Alaska. In 2022 the University’s Alaska...
kinyradio.com

DOT&PF seeks public review of summer 2023 ferry schedule

Juneau, Alaska (KINY) - The Alaska Marine Highway System (AMHS) 2023 summer schedule is now open for public comment. The public is encouraged to provide written comments by January 26, 2023. The schedule and supporting documentation can be found here. Comments may be submitted via the following website links (look...
Alaska Beacon

Alaska wants to profit by leaving timber uncut and pumping carbon underground

This article has been updated with a comment from Hilcorp. For decades, Alaska’s economy has depended on the extraction and harvest of natural resources — industries like pumping oil out of the ground, and cutting timber. Now, Republican Gov. Mike Dunleavy wants the state to make money by leaving trees standing, and by pumping carbon […] The post Alaska wants to profit by leaving timber uncut and pumping carbon underground appeared first on Alaska Beacon.
