CULLOWHEE, N.C. – Junior Joi Reid notched a double-double, 10 points and 11 rebounds, in Western Carolina women's basketball's 60-46 loss to Furman Saturday on Ingles Court in the Ramsey Center. Turning Point. Western Carolina, who was down 15-13 after the first quarter, was outscored 16-2 in the second...

CULLOWHEE, NC ・ 2 DAYS AGO