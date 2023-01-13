Cold air returns for the weekend

A fast-moving cold front Thursday led to strong and severe storms tracking through the Tennessee Valley! Winds outside of thunderstorms reached upwards of 45 to 50 mph!

Above is a view of some of these wind gusts across the area, with the highest being recorded in Decatur. Winds will remain on the stronger side heading into Friday with gusts upwards of 20 to 25 mph possible.

This strong north-northwesterly wind flow will surge cold air into the region for the end of the week and the upcoming weekend! This means the return of below-average temperatures and below-freezing temperatures for our entire area!

Tornado Confirmed From Near Moulton To Decatur

While temperatures Thursday night are forecast to fall only into the mid 30, cold air will arrive by Friday night. Waking up Saturday and Sunday morning, make sure you bundle up tight! Temperatures are forecast are to dip into the 20s.

Potential For Snow Showers?

As we head into the late overnight hours Thursday through Friday evening lingering moisture in the atmosphere could fall in the form of snow and/or a wintry mix. Anywhere from nothing to 0.50 inches of snow will be possible with the higher amounts favoring the higher terrain. It depends on if you get under a snow shower and how much you’ll see. Snow showers are very hit-and-miss. Some people can see a band of snow move through while others a mile down the road, see nothing. If you get under a snow shower there could be reduced visibility. While road temps are forecast to stay above freezing, watch bridges and overpasses if you have to head out as they cool quicker.

A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for Franklin County, TN as 1 to 2 inches will be possible there. The Winter Weather Advisory is in effect through 12 am Saturday.

