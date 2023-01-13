ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Decatur, AL

Cold air returns for the weekend

By Jessica Camuto
WHNT News 19
WHNT News 19
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4LwltV_0kDDraO200

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3nFc9n_0kDDraO200

A fast-moving cold front Thursday led to strong and severe storms tracking through the Tennessee Valley! Winds outside of thunderstorms reached upwards of 45 to 50 mph!

Above is a view of some of these wind gusts across the area, with the highest being recorded in Decatur. Winds will remain on the stronger side heading into Friday with gusts upwards of 20 to 25 mph possible.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0tPsr1_0kDDraO200

This strong north-northwesterly wind flow will surge cold air into the region for the end of the week and the upcoming weekend! This means the return of below-average temperatures and below-freezing temperatures for our entire area!

Tornado Confirmed From Near Moulton To Decatur

While temperatures Thursday night are forecast to fall only into the mid 30, cold air will arrive by Friday night. Waking up Saturday and Sunday morning, make sure you bundle up tight! Temperatures are forecast are to dip into the 20s.

Potential For Snow Showers?

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2FVAgg_0kDDraO200

As we head into the late overnight hours Thursday through Friday evening lingering moisture in the atmosphere could fall in the form of snow and/or a wintry mix. Anywhere from nothing to 0.50 inches of snow will be possible with the higher amounts favoring the higher terrain. It depends on if you get under a snow shower and how much you’ll see. Snow showers are very hit-and-miss. Some people can see a band of snow move through while others a mile down the road, see nothing. If you get under a snow shower there could be reduced visibility. While road temps are forecast to stay above freezing, watch bridges and overpasses if you have to head out as they cool quicker.

A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for Franklin County, TN as 1 to 2 inches will be possible there. The Winter Weather Advisory is in effect through 12 am Saturday.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WHNT.com.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WHNT News 19

Multiple Rounds Of Rain This Week

So far for the month of January, in Huntsville, while it has been on the warmer side we have observed below-average rainfall. The current rain deficit for Huntsville is just under two-tenths of an inch. Thankfully heading into the upcoming week we will see plenty of chances for rain! The start of the week will […]
HUNTSVILLE, AL
WAAY-TV

Much colder Friday with off and on snow showers

Much colder air has moved into North Alabama this morning. We're waking up to temperatures in the mid 30s with wind chills in the upper 20s. Bundle up heading out the door. Scattered snow showers are expected throughout the day. While much of the region will see some snow today, air temperatures remaining above freezing combined with warm ground temperatures will help to limit impacts. Having said that, light accumulations are possible in the higher elevations of Madison and Jackson counties as well as southern Tennessee.
ALABAMA STATE
themadisonrecord.com

Snow flurries possible after thunderstorms, ALDOT ready to respond

The cold front behind this morning’s storms and high winds will possibly bring scattered snow flurries and icy weather, the National Weather Service in Huntsville said. “We might have some minor accumulation which could impact travel,” said NWS forecaster Huntir Cramer. She said flurries could begin around 4...
HUNTSVILLE, AL
WAAY-TV

Rain moves out, Snow moves in

After an active day of severe storms, north Alabama will get a brief dry break for the bulk of the night. Colder air will move our way leading to lows in the 30s and wind chills as low as the 20s. Scattered snow showers are expected to develop late tonight...
FRANKLIN COUNTY, TN
wvlt.tv

VIDEO: Tennessee community hit hard by strong storms

MOORESVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A small Marshall County community is picking up the pieces after strong storms caused major damage on Thursday night. A storage shed was completely blown apart and homes and businesses lost siding and roof shingles from what witnesses said they believed was a tornado. Large sheets...
MARSHALL COUNTY, TN
fox5atlanta.com

Storm rips through northwest Alabama

Video captured by Tim Lovett shows damage, including uprooted trees and debris scattered across streets in parts of Moulton, Alabama, after a tornado-warned storm plowed through. (Credit: Tim Lovett via Storyful)
MOULTON, AL
WAAY-TV

Moulton hospital, motel damaged by Thursday morning tornado

The Moulton community is beginning to pick up the pieces after a now-confirmed EF-1 tornado Thursday morning. People in the community were shocked at how loud the storm was as it approached them. "I heard some big pops, really big pops," said Owen Anderson, a shift leader at Shine Time...
MOULTON, AL
WAAY-TV

Decatur celebrates migration of cranes with Festival of the Cranes

More than 14-thousand Sandhill and Whooping Cranes have returned to North Alabama, creating a buzz among bird watchers. To celebrate, the Wheeler National Wildlife Refuge held its 11th annual Festival of the Cranes over the weekend from Jan. 13 through the 15th. Guests were able to watch these birds from...
DECATUR, AL
KAT Adventures

The Tennessee Swimming Hole that Dreams are Made of

Many of you know about Fall Creek Falls in Spencer, Tennessee along with its expansive, beautiful acreage. Among the acreage are waterfalls, hiking trails, camping, a lake and a hidden local swimming hole just down the road from the main entrance to the park. While there are no trails that connect this swimming hole to the park, there is a road (Owl Hole Road) that is best suited for Jeeps/Trucks that will lead you back to it. The road will take you a short way back to this incredible swimming hole known as Crusher Hole. Crusher Hole will be to the left at the split. We had to walk down the road because our low-riding car couldn't make it past the dip in the road at the entrance to Owl Hole Road. Definitely not far and we enjoyed the brief walk!
SPENCER, TN
WAFF

Lawrence County residents band together to clean up storm damage

MOULTON, Ala. (WAFF) - Strong wind and quick storms decimated properties on County Road 177 in Moulton. Local farmer Larry Louallen said it was something he had never seen before. “It was like a big wind,” Louallen said. “The temperature just dropped drastically. Then the wind just picked up. Couldn’t...
MOULTON, AL
WHNT News 19

WHNT News 19

52K+
Followers
18K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

North Alabama's Local News Leader & Weather Authority, covering breaking news & supporting our community. www.whnt.com

 https://www.whnt.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy