The Westfield News Scoreboard: Bombers wrestler Tristen Connors goes 4-0 at Central High duals
SPRINGFIELD – It was a banner day for one Westfield wrestler. Westfield senior captain Tristen Connors (152 pounds) went 4-0 at the Central High School duals. Connors pinned Milford’s Travis Poplaski in the second period, and then Keene’s Damon Greer, Lincoln-Sudbury’s Ethan Belanger, and Pinkerton Academy’s Cam Morrow, all in the first period.
2023 Spalding Hoophall Classic: Central girls basketball earns hard-fought victory over Sacred Heart, 60-54 (photos)
Enter your email address here to receive the best High School Sports news in your inbox each morning. SPRINGFIELD ― The Central girls basketball team came away with a well-earned victory over Sacred Heart Academy (CT), 60-54, during the second day of the 2023 Spalding Hoophall Classic on Friday afternoon.
2023 Hoophall Classic: Justin Edwards, Imhotep Charter defeat Cardinal Hayes in battle of top-ranked recruits
SPRINGFIELD – The final match of the 2023 Spalding Hoophall Classic’s fourth day was one to remember between a pair of top-ranked commits: Justin Edwards and Ian Jackson. Edwards of Imhotep Charter is ranked second on this year’s ESPN’s Top 100 recruitment list. Upon graduation, the senior will continue his basketball career at the University of Kentucky. Jackson, who plays for Cardinal Hayes, is ranked second on ESPN’s Top 60 recruitment list for 2024.
Scouting Cameron Boozer, Bronny James: Hoophall Classic delivers star-studded showdown
SPRINGFIELD — Even for a showcase event like the Hoophall Classic, it was a star-studded game Monday on Martin Luther King Jr. Day between Christopher Columbus (FL) and Sierra Canyon (CA). The Blake Arena crowd was packed in anticipation of the game as there was plenty to look forward...
UNC commit Zayden High keeps skills sharp after growth spurt: ‘Being this tall now, it’s lethal’
SPRINGFIELD — Arizona Compass Prep’s Zayden High sat on the bench at the start of the second half during the Navigators’ game against Oak Hill on Sunday, resting up for a fourth quarter push. When the final period of play started, High showcased why the coaching staff...
wiltonbulletin.com
UConn women's basketball guard Azzi Fudd leaves game with knee injury, misses second half vs. Georgetown
HARTFORD — UConn women's basketball star sophomore Azzi Fudd will be unavailable to play in the second half of Sunday's game against Georgetown at the XL Center. The guard collided with a Georgetown defender in the final minutes of the second quarter. Fudd appeared to take an awkward step against the defender and slightly limped before the play concluded.
Malcolm Brogdon injury: Celtics guard suffers cut on head in collision with Lamelo Ball
Malcolm Brogdon left Monday’s game against the Hornets after a collision with Charlotte guard LaMelo Ball. The injury occurred with 7:13 remaining in the second quarter as Boston had built a comfortable 13-point lead. Boston’s reserve guard was being guarded by Ball in the half-court and as Brogdon tried to make a move, his head collided with the Hornets’ point guard. Brogdon’s forehead was cut and Celtics trainers immediately gave him attention since it looked like Ball’s tooth cut Brogdon’s forehead in the collision. Derrick White immediately replaced Brogdon and the guard continued to get some attention on the bench.
Celtics’ Jayson Tatum explains 51 points vs. Hornets: ‘It’s been awhile since I scored 50, so I needed that one’
Jayson Tatum flirted with a 50-point performance earlier this season, scoring 49 in a win over the Miami Heat back in November. On Monday in the Celtics’ matchup against the Hornets, he was determined to cross that threshold for the first time this year, posting a season-high 51 points in Boston’s 130-118 win over the Hornets at Spectrum Center.
Scouting DJ Wagner: Camden guard lives up to hype at Hoophall Classic
DJ Wagner made his return to the Spalding Hoophall Classic on Saturday night, putting up a game-high 27 points in a hard-fought loss by Camden (NJ) to Corona Centennial at Springfield College. Over 30 scouts from 25 NBA teams were in attendance in Springfield to watch top high school prospects from around the country battle it out this weekend including Wagner, ESPN’s No. 1 rated recruit for the Class of 2023.
Four takeaways as Jayson Tatum erupts for 51 points in Celtics 130-118 win over Hornets
The Celtics held off a late rally by the Hornets for their seventh straight win on Monday afternoon, using another dynamic Jayson Tatum outing (season-high 51 points) to pull off a 130-118 victory. Tatum led all scorers with his seventh 40-plus point performance of the year, scoring 18 of his 51 points in the fourth quarter in front of a Boston-friendly Charlotte crowd as the Hornets had no little chance of keeping him out of the paint or off the free throw line (14 FTAs) all day long.
Bronny James, Cameron Boozer shine in Hoophall Classic matchup stacked with NBA pedigree
SPRINGFIELD — Monday’s boys basketball matchup between Sierra Canyon and Christopher Columbus High School showcased everything that the Hoophall Classic is when it’s at its best. Two of the best teams in the country faced off in front of a standing-room only crowd in Blake Arena on...
Arts Beat: Ukrainian orchestra gives concerts at UMass, UConn next month
The Lviv National Philharmonic Orchestra of Ukraine is touring the United States, with tour stops on Feb. 10 at The UMass-Amherst Fine Arts Center and on Feb. 13 at Jorgensen Center for the Performing Arts in Storrs, Connecticut. Theodore Kuchar conducts both performances. In Amherst, the program includes Ukrainian composer Thomas de Hartmann’s Violin Concerto, Brahms’ “Tragic Overture” and Dvorak’s Symphony No. 9. Violinists Vladyslava Luchenko and Andrly Tchaikovsky are soloists. In Storrs, the program includes Ukrainian composer Yevhen Stankovych’s Chamber Symphony No. 3 for Flute and String Orchestra, Bruch’s Violin Concerto No. 1, and Beethoven’s Symphony No. 7. For details on the Amherst performance: www.fineartscenter.com. For details on the UConn performance: www.jorgensen.uconn.edu.
Monster Jam returns to Hartford for adrenaline-charged arena championship
HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Monster Jam, the adrenaline-charged motorsports experience, is returning to Hartford in February. On February 25, eight world champion athletes will bring their 12,000-pound monster trucks to tear up the dirt with head-to-head battles. They’ll compete in freestyle, skills, donuts, and racing competitions. Guests will have the chance to see monster trucks […]
Celtics vs. Hornets: Free live stream, TV, how to watch on NBATV
The Celtics will look to extend their winning streak to seven games on Monday afternoon as they face off with the Charlotte Hornets for the second straight game. Boston rallied from a double-digit deficit on Saturday during their 122-106 victory. The visitors will have Derrick White back in the lineup after he suffered a neck sprain in Saturday’s win but Jaylen Brown remains sidelined as he recovers from a groin injury. The Hornets will remain without Gordon Hayward and Kelly Oubre Jr. as they try to snap a four-game losing streak.
How to watch Bruins vs. Flyers for free on MLK Day
The Boston Bruins are the best team in hockey but the Philadelphia Flyers are red-hot and winners of three in a row. The two teams square off on MLK Day, Jan. 16, at 1:07 p.m. ET in Boston. The Bruins have won their last three meetings with Philly. More from...
David Pastrnak, Pavel Zacha each score twice as Bruins drub Flyers, 6-0
BOSTON — With the game on in prime time back home, the Bruins from the Czech Republic delivered a prime effort in Boston. The 1 p.m. start in Boston made for an ideal viewing window in Czechia (7 p.m.), where fans didn’t have to tune in the middle of the night to see the Bruins live. Not only did they see David Krejci’s 1,000th career NHL game (all with the Bruins), but he and fellow Czech forwards David Pastrnak and Pavel Zacha all had big nights offensively with three points apiece as Boston thumped Philadelphia 6-0 at TD Garden.
Pawtucket Times
SUPPORT SYSTEM: For Friar forward Bryce Hopkins, there’s peace of mind knowing parents Clyde and Karen are right around the corner
NORTH PROVIDENCE – Warmups on the court at the Amica Mutual Pavilion are complete, the last period of calm before Bryce Hopkins and the Providence Friars engage in the upcoming 40-minute turf war. Before walking through the tunnel, turning left, and heading to the locker room, Hopkins will look...
westernmassnews.com
Crash knocks out power on a portion of Liberty Street
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - On Monday morning, a portion of Liberty Street was closed due to a crash. Officials say the car hit a pole and knocked out power to some residents in the area. Luckily no injuries were reported. Our Western Mass News crews captured video of a badly...
MassLive.com
Dozen hopefuls seek a sash in Westfield’s 1st colleen contest in 3 years
WESTFIELD — Twelve contestants for the 40th annual Sons of Erin Colleen Contest gathered on the morning of Saturday, Jan. 14, at the Sons of Erin at 22 Williams St., Westfield, to have their photos taken, get to know each other, and learn about all the responsibilities of the colleen and the court.
WCVB
Snowfall totals: How much snow fell across Massachusetts on Jan. 16, 2023
NEEDHAM, Mass. — Bands of snowfall drifting slowly over Massachusetts during the holiday weekend finally brought Boston its first inch of powder for the season. Other notable reports found by StormTeam 5 include 3.7 inches in East Falmouth and 3.5 inches in North Andover. This content is imported from...
MassLive.com
