ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Springfield, MA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
MassLive.com

The Westfield News Scoreboard: Bombers wrestler Tristen Connors goes 4-0 at Central High duals

SPRINGFIELD – It was a banner day for one Westfield wrestler. Westfield senior captain Tristen Connors (152 pounds) went 4-0 at the Central High School duals. Connors pinned Milford’s Travis Poplaski in the second period, and then Keene’s Damon Greer, Lincoln-Sudbury’s Ethan Belanger, and Pinkerton Academy’s Cam Morrow, all in the first period.
WESTFIELD, MA
MassLive.com

2023 Hoophall Classic: Justin Edwards, Imhotep Charter defeat Cardinal Hayes in battle of top-ranked recruits

SPRINGFIELD – The final match of the 2023 Spalding Hoophall Classic’s fourth day was one to remember between a pair of top-ranked commits: Justin Edwards and Ian Jackson. Edwards of Imhotep Charter is ranked second on this year’s ESPN’s Top 100 recruitment list. Upon graduation, the senior will continue his basketball career at the University of Kentucky. Jackson, who plays for Cardinal Hayes, is ranked second on ESPN’s Top 60 recruitment list for 2024.
SPRINGFIELD, MA
wiltonbulletin.com

UConn women's basketball guard Azzi Fudd leaves game with knee injury, misses second half vs. Georgetown

HARTFORD — UConn women's basketball star sophomore Azzi Fudd will be unavailable to play in the second half of Sunday's game against Georgetown at the XL Center. The guard collided with a Georgetown defender in the final minutes of the second quarter. Fudd appeared to take an awkward step against the defender and slightly limped before the play concluded.
HARTFORD, CT
MassLive.com

Malcolm Brogdon injury: Celtics guard suffers cut on head in collision with Lamelo Ball

Malcolm Brogdon left Monday’s game against the Hornets after a collision with Charlotte guard LaMelo Ball. The injury occurred with 7:13 remaining in the second quarter as Boston had built a comfortable 13-point lead. Boston’s reserve guard was being guarded by Ball in the half-court and as Brogdon tried to make a move, his head collided with the Hornets’ point guard. Brogdon’s forehead was cut and Celtics trainers immediately gave him attention since it looked like Ball’s tooth cut Brogdon’s forehead in the collision. Derrick White immediately replaced Brogdon and the guard continued to get some attention on the bench.
BOSTON, MA
MassLive.com

Celtics’ Jayson Tatum explains 51 points vs. Hornets: ‘It’s been awhile since I scored 50, so I needed that one’

Jayson Tatum flirted with a 50-point performance earlier this season, scoring 49 in a win over the Miami Heat back in November. On Monday in the Celtics’ matchup against the Hornets, he was determined to cross that threshold for the first time this year, posting a season-high 51 points in Boston’s 130-118 win over the Hornets at Spectrum Center.
BOSTON, MA
MassLive.com

Scouting DJ Wagner: Camden guard lives up to hype at Hoophall Classic

DJ Wagner made his return to the Spalding Hoophall Classic on Saturday night, putting up a game-high 27 points in a hard-fought loss by Camden (NJ) to Corona Centennial at Springfield College. Over 30 scouts from 25 NBA teams were in attendance in Springfield to watch top high school prospects from around the country battle it out this weekend including Wagner, ESPN’s No. 1 rated recruit for the Class of 2023.
SPRINGFIELD, MA
MassLive.com

Four takeaways as Jayson Tatum erupts for 51 points in Celtics 130-118 win over Hornets

The Celtics held off a late rally by the Hornets for their seventh straight win on Monday afternoon, using another dynamic Jayson Tatum outing (season-high 51 points) to pull off a 130-118 victory. Tatum led all scorers with his seventh 40-plus point performance of the year, scoring 18 of his 51 points in the fourth quarter in front of a Boston-friendly Charlotte crowd as the Hornets had no little chance of keeping him out of the paint or off the free throw line (14 FTAs) all day long.
BOSTON, MA
MassLive.com

Arts Beat: Ukrainian orchestra gives concerts at UMass, UConn next month

The Lviv National Philharmonic Orchestra of Ukraine is touring the United States, with tour stops on Feb. 10 at The UMass-Amherst Fine Arts Center and on Feb. 13 at Jorgensen Center for the Performing Arts in Storrs, Connecticut. Theodore Kuchar conducts both performances. In Amherst, the program includes Ukrainian composer Thomas de Hartmann’s Violin Concerto, Brahms’ “Tragic Overture” and Dvorak’s Symphony No. 9. Violinists Vladyslava Luchenko and Andrly Tchaikovsky are soloists. In Storrs, the program includes Ukrainian composer Yevhen Stankovych’s Chamber Symphony No. 3 for Flute and String Orchestra, Bruch’s Violin Concerto No. 1, and Beethoven’s Symphony No. 7. For details on the Amherst performance: www.fineartscenter.com. For details on the UConn performance: www.jorgensen.uconn.edu.
AMHERST, MA
WTNH

Monster Jam returns to Hartford for adrenaline-charged arena championship

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Monster Jam, the adrenaline-charged motorsports experience, is returning to Hartford in February. On February 25, eight world champion athletes will bring their 12,000-pound monster trucks to tear up the dirt with head-to-head battles. They’ll compete in freestyle, skills, donuts, and racing competitions. Guests will have the chance to see monster trucks […]
HARTFORD, CT
MassLive.com

Celtics vs. Hornets: Free live stream, TV, how to watch on NBATV

The Celtics will look to extend their winning streak to seven games on Monday afternoon as they face off with the Charlotte Hornets for the second straight game. Boston rallied from a double-digit deficit on Saturday during their 122-106 victory. The visitors will have Derrick White back in the lineup after he suffered a neck sprain in Saturday’s win but Jaylen Brown remains sidelined as he recovers from a groin injury. The Hornets will remain without Gordon Hayward and Kelly Oubre Jr. as they try to snap a four-game losing streak.
BOSTON, MA
MassLive.com

David Pastrnak, Pavel Zacha each score twice as Bruins drub Flyers, 6-0

BOSTON — With the game on in prime time back home, the Bruins from the Czech Republic delivered a prime effort in Boston. The 1 p.m. start in Boston made for an ideal viewing window in Czechia (7 p.m.), where fans didn’t have to tune in the middle of the night to see the Bruins live. Not only did they see David Krejci’s 1,000th career NHL game (all with the Bruins), but he and fellow Czech forwards David Pastrnak and Pavel Zacha all had big nights offensively with three points apiece as Boston thumped Philadelphia 6-0 at TD Garden.
BOSTON, MA
westernmassnews.com

Crash knocks out power on a portion of Liberty Street

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - On Monday morning, a portion of Liberty Street was closed due to a crash. Officials say the car hit a pole and knocked out power to some residents in the area. Luckily no injuries were reported. Our Western Mass News crews captured video of a badly...
SPRINGFIELD, MA
MassLive.com

MassLive.com

Springfield, MA
92K+
Followers
74K+
Post
34M+
Views
ABOUT

Breaking news, sports and entertainment for the Commonwealth of Massachusetts.

 https://www.masslive.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy