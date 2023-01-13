Vigil held for Kyle Doan, family

The community of San Miguel came together Thursday night to hold a prayer vigil for Kyle Doan and his family.

Kyle was swept away by floodwaters Monday, when his mother and him became trapped in their vehicle as they attempted to cross over a low water crossing.

About 100 community members gathered at the San Miguel Community Park, holding candles and praying over the Doan family, who was present.

The family shared their gratitude for the outpouring of support they have received the past few days.

"I don't wish this one anybody. It's hard, but we thank everyone who came out and said nice things" said Brian Doan, Kyle’s father.

Members of the community joined in prayer and embraced the Doan family.