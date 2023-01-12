ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
hotnewhiphop.com

Cardi B Talks Takeoff’s Death, Plastic Surgery, Quavo’s “Messy” & More With Jason Lee

The mother of two is the first guest to join the Hollywood Unlocked CEO on his new REVOLT show. The five-year anniversary of Cardi B’s debut album, Invasion of Privacy, is quickly approaching. Unfortunately for her fans, a release date is not yet set for her sophomore effort. Still, many have their fingers crossed we’ll see it arrive in 2023.
hotnewhiphop.com

The Game’s Daughter Links Up With Diddy’s Twins, Rapper Says He “Needs More Kids”

The Los Angeles-based artist joked about reaching out to Nick Cannon for advice on expanding his brood. As our favourite artists get older, so have their kids. Many who opted to have children in early adulthood are now the parents of teenagers. As it turns out, some of the youngest generation – or “nepo babies,” as they’re now frequently known – have begun forming friendships of their own.
hotnewhiphop.com

Gangsta Boo’s Partner Says He Discovered The News Of Her Death Through Instagram

Emmet Flores opens up in a recent interview with ABC24 News. It’s only been two weeks since 2023 kicked off with some terrible news. On New Year’s Day, Gangsta Boo passed away at the age of 43. The news was confirmed by an Instagram post from her Three 6 Mafia collaborator, DJ Paul. The official cause of death is still unclear. However, it’s believed to be from a drug overdose.
hotnewhiphop.com

Lori Harvey & Damson Idris Are Couple Goals In New Birthday Party Pics

Other stars in attendance at last weekend’s celebration include Kendall Jenner, Lizzo, and Tyler, the Creator. In 2022, news of Lori Harvey’s sudden breakup with Michael B. Jordan nearly broke the internet. The two made their red carpet debut in the early months of the year. However, before Hot Girl Summer began, they went their separate ways. Since then, she’s largely been focusing on herself – but with a new year, comes new love.
hotnewhiphop.com

Jaguar Wright’s Wild Interview Clips Resurface After Arrest

After her recent arrest, many are pointing to her interviews where she goes deep at the music industry with wild claims. Authorities recently arrested Jaguar Wright following an alleged domestic dispute with her husband, during which she reportedly dumped her son’s ashes. While many made calls for the R&B singer to receive help, some already knew a certain extent of her behavior. In light of that incident, many Jaguar Wright interview clips resurfaced online, in which she makes some crazy claims.
hotnewhiphop.com

PnB Rock’s Girlfriend Says She & Her Child Get No Survivor Benefits

The Philly rapper and singer did not have a will or life insurance when he passed. PnB Rock’s sudden passing shook the music world last year. Millions tributed and continue to tribute the late rapper and singer, and his absence still affects many. PnB Rock’s girlfriend recently stated that their family gets no survivor benefits. Moreover, she explained that he didn’t have life insurance or a will to leave to his circle when he passed.
hotnewhiphop.com

Celebrate Aaliyah’s Heavenly 44th Birthday With “Are You That Somebody”

Each and every August, fans of the late Aaliyah mourn her untimely death, but when her birthday comes around in January, it marks the perfect occasion to celebrate the Princess of R&B’s life. This year, we’re specifically streaming “Are You That Somebody” in her honour. Released...

