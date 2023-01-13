Read full article on original website
Gucci Mane-Affiliated Rapper Arrested for Murder
A Memphis-based rapper affiliated with Gucci Mane was arrested on murder charges related to a December shooting earlier this week. Daniel Bates, who performs under the name Mac Critter, was charged with first-degree murder in the Dec. 21, 2022 death of Markeith Taylor. Bates' Instagram page lists him as a member of Gucci Mane's 1017 Records.
Famed Rapper Reportedly Missing
Famed rapper Theophilus London, who has had collaborations with the likes of Kanye "Ye" West, is reportedly missing, according to London's representatives. London, originally from Trinidad and Tobago, has reportedly not been heard from since July, with friends and family growing more concerned by the lack of communication. His family filed a missing persons report with the Los Angeles Police Department earlier this week, according to The Hollywood Reporter.
Takeoff's Alleged Murderer Hit With Bad News in Court
There's been an update in the case against the man accused of murdering rapper Takeoff. The 28-year-old Migos member was shot and killed while at a Houston bowling alley in the early morning hours of Nov. 1. A memorial service was held on On Nov. 15, with heartfelt speeches from both Quavo and Migos rapper Offset, and performances from Chloe Bailey and Justin Beiber. He's lauded as the creator of the group's distinct sound. A month after his murder, Patrick Xavier Clark was arrested for the killing. The 33-year-old is claiming his innocence, but investigators say his plan to flee the country to Mexico by withdrawing tens of thousands of dollars in cash and requesting an expedited passport proves his guilt. HPD Homicide Division Sgt. Michael Burrow said in a press conference reported by FOX 5 that they struggled to find witnesses and relied heavily on video footage from the incident, leading them to Clark. As to what led to the shooting, police say a tense dice game was the cause. He is being held on bond. Investigators believe he is a flight risk. He reportedly has no criminal record. But his recent request was denied by a judge.
Rapper Big Scarr's Cause Of Death Revealed
A family member has come forward with details that led to his death.
Black Teenager’s body spotted hanging on a tree outside an Elementary School—Evidences Suggests no Foul Play
The dead body of a black teen was spotted hanging on a tree in the outdoors of Ehrhardt Elementary School located in Houston, Texas. The deceased body was found in the parking lot of the Ehrhardt Elementary School according to the Sheriff’s Office of Harris County.Harris County’s Sheriff, however does not “smell anything fishy” based on the evidences and believes the reason for death can merely be a suicide.
Taylor Parker is now one of 7 women to join Texas Death Row
Taylor Rene Parker, 29, of Simms, Texas was sent to death row on November 9th, 2022, and is now one of only 7 women in Texas to be sentenced to "the row." What happened to land Taylor in death row?
'That's So Raven' Star Orlando Brown Arrested, Accused of Threatening Relative with Knife and Hammer
Orlando Brown's relative told police he'd been letting the former "That's So Raven" star stay at his home because he didn't want Brown to stay in a homeless shelter Former That's So Raven star Orlando Brown was arrested on a misdemeanor domestic violence charge Thursday after allegedly threatening a relative with a hammer and knife. An arrest report from police in Lima, Ohio, alleges that a person who said he was Brown's relative told police that Brown had been going "crazy" inside a residence and "came at him with a hammer and...
Lil Wayne, Birdman, T.I., Future among notable potential witnesses who could be called in YSL trial
Prominent names in the rap and hip-hop community could be called in a trial against defendants in the Young Slime Life case. The trial is scheduled to begin next week for 14 defendants facing charges in the RICO case, including Jeffrey Williams, a.k.a. Young Thug. On Tuesday, WSB′s Michael Seiden...
Foxy Brown Calls Keith Murray A “Crackhead” & “Dope Fiend”
Murray recently gave explicit detail of an alleged sexual encounter with the hitmaker. We’ve heard more from Keith Murray than many of us would have liked in recent weeks. The veteran rapper’s interview with The Art of Dialogue continues to go viral as clips of the chat take over social media. Most notably, Murray detailed alleged sexual encounters with fellow rappers Shawnna and Foxy Brown. The ladies did appreciate the mention, and they also made sure to call him out on Instagram.
Atlanta rapper among 5 arrested in Clayton County Jail smuggling attempt
Five men, including an Atlanta rapper, were arrested for allegedly attempting to smuggle contraband items to inmates, th...
Yaya Mayweather Sentenced In 2020 Stabbing Of Lapattra Jacobs
In April 2020, Yaya Mayweather admitted to causing bodily injury to Lapattra Jacobs at NBA Youngboy's home during an altercation.
REVEALED: 'Gangsta's Paradise' Rapper Coolio Died Without Will In Place, 7 Children Likely To Get Fortune
Coolio had no will in place at the time of his death. The Gangsta's Paradise rapper left no official word on how he wanted to divvy up his fortune among his seven children when he suddenly passed away in September, RadarOnline.com has learned.Coolio died intestate, meaning there was no will set up. According to documents obtained by The Blast, the late musician's manager filed a probate to start the process of getting his estate appraised.The Fantastic Voyage rapper's estate is believed to be over $300k, which allegedly includes his “personal property and demand deposit accounts, financial accounts, insurance policies, and...
French Montana 'Coke Boys 6' Shooting: Rapper Hides at KFC as At Least 10 Shot, Police Blaming the Singer? [Video]
In the seconds following the chaos of gunfire in Miami Gardens, French Montana and members of his team scurried into a fast food restaurant to seek refuge. TMZ has obtained video from inside a KFC restaurant where the French and others sought refuge. In the clip, French doesn't say much, but you can see him looking out toward the scene.
Coroner Rules Teen Actor Died From Accidental Fentanyl Overdose
The Coroner's Office today ruled that teen actor Tyler Sanders, star of Amazon's ``Just Add Magic: Mystery City," died from an accidental fentanyl overdose.
TakeOff Murder: Argument That Led To Shooting Was Allegedly Over Loaded Dice
TakeOff’s murder stemmed from an argument over loaded dice, according to comedian Shawty Shawty. The Wild ‘N’ Out star appeared as a guest on the Ugly Money Podcast, where he shed more light on the November 1 shooting that tragically claimed the Migos rapper’s life. Police...
Caroline Crouch killed by Greek husband because of his drug smuggling, father claims
The father of Caroline Crouch, the British woman who was murdered by her Greek helicopter pilot husband as she lay asleep in their Athens home, has claimed his daughter died because her self-confessed killer got involved in drug smuggling. Speaking publicly for the first time, David Crouch, 79, said his...
Finesse2Tymes' Crew Accused Of Shooting Up & Robbing Cannabis Store
Knoxville, TN - Finesse2Tymes’ crew has been accused of shooting up and stealing from a cannabis store in Knoxville, Tennessee. The Memphis-bred rapper (real name Ricky Hampton) was performing at My Canna Buds on Sunday night (January 1) when a fight broke out and shots were fired, according to WREG.
[WATCH] Blueface Gets Into Altercation In Baltimore That Leaves Man Unconscious
The troubled duo of Hip Hop, Blueface and Chrisean Rock, spent their New Year in Baltimore, and before the end of the first night of 2023, Blueface was embroiled in fisticuffs that resulted in one man being left knocked out. Footage of the fight shows what appears to be several...
Houston rapper died shielding his girlfriend's 11-year-old son from gunfire, victim's ex says
A man shot to death at a west Houston apartment complex was trying to shield his girlfriend's 11-year-old son, multiple neighbors and the victim's ex told ABC13. The shots rang out Monday afternoon on Old Farm Road in the city's Mid West neighborhood, according to police.
Two hip-hop producers arrested after LAPD recovers stockpile of guns in Studio City
Police arrested two music producers whom they discovered with a cache of assault weapons and ammunition inside a Studio City home, the LAPD said.
