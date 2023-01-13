ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Popculture

Gucci Mane-Affiliated Rapper Arrested for Murder

A Memphis-based rapper affiliated with Gucci Mane was arrested on murder charges related to a December shooting earlier this week. Daniel Bates, who performs under the name Mac Critter, was charged with first-degree murder in the Dec. 21, 2022 death of Markeith Taylor. Bates' Instagram page lists him as a member of Gucci Mane's 1017 Records.
MEMPHIS, TN
News Breaking LIVE

Famed Rapper Reportedly Missing

Famed rapper Theophilus London, who has had collaborations with the likes of Kanye "Ye" West, is reportedly missing, according to London's representatives. London, originally from Trinidad and Tobago, has reportedly not been heard from since July, with friends and family growing more concerned by the lack of communication. His family filed a missing persons report with the Los Angeles Police Department earlier this week, according to The Hollywood Reporter.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Popculture

Takeoff's Alleged Murderer Hit With Bad News in Court

There's been an update in the case against the man accused of murdering rapper Takeoff. The 28-year-old Migos member was shot and killed while at a Houston bowling alley in the early morning hours of Nov. 1. A memorial service was held on On Nov. 15, with heartfelt speeches from both Quavo and Migos rapper Offset, and performances from Chloe Bailey and Justin Beiber. He's lauded as the creator of the group's distinct sound. A month after his murder, Patrick Xavier Clark was arrested for the killing. The 33-year-old is claiming his innocence, but investigators say his plan to flee the country to Mexico by withdrawing tens of thousands of dollars in cash and requesting an expedited passport proves his guilt. HPD Homicide Division Sgt. Michael Burrow said in a press conference reported by FOX 5 that they struggled to find witnesses and relied heavily on video footage from the incident, leading them to Clark. As to what led to the shooting, police say a tense dice game was the cause. He is being held on bond. Investigators believe he is a flight risk. He reportedly has no criminal record. But his recent request was denied by a judge.
Mario Donevski

Black Teenager’s body spotted hanging on a tree outside an Elementary School—Evidences Suggests no Foul Play

The dead body of a black teen was spotted hanging on a tree in the outdoors of Ehrhardt Elementary School located in Houston, Texas. The deceased body was found in the parking lot of the Ehrhardt Elementary School according to the Sheriff’s Office of Harris County.Harris County’s Sheriff, however does not “smell anything fishy” based on the evidences and believes the reason for death can merely be a suicide.
HOUSTON, TX
People

'That's So Raven' Star Orlando Brown Arrested, Accused of Threatening Relative with Knife and Hammer

Orlando Brown's relative told police he'd been letting the former "That's So Raven" star stay at his home because he didn't want Brown to stay in a homeless shelter Former That's So Raven star Orlando Brown was arrested on a misdemeanor domestic violence charge Thursday after allegedly threatening a relative with a hammer and knife. An arrest report from police in Lima, Ohio, alleges that a person who said he was Brown's relative told police that Brown had been going "crazy" inside a residence and "came at him with a hammer and...
LIMA, OH
hotnewhiphop.com

Foxy Brown Calls Keith Murray A “Crackhead” & “Dope Fiend”

Murray recently gave explicit detail of an alleged sexual encounter with the hitmaker. We’ve heard more from Keith Murray than many of us would have liked in recent weeks. The veteran rapper’s interview with The Art of Dialogue continues to go viral as clips of the chat take over social media. Most notably, Murray detailed alleged sexual encounters with fellow rappers Shawnna and Foxy Brown. The ladies did appreciate the mention, and they also made sure to call him out on Instagram.
RadarOnline

REVEALED: 'Gangsta's Paradise' Rapper Coolio Died Without Will In Place, 7 Children Likely To Get Fortune

Coolio had no will in place at the time of his death. The Gangsta's Paradise rapper left no official word on how he wanted to divvy up his fortune among his seven children when he suddenly passed away in September, RadarOnline.com has learned.Coolio died intestate, meaning there was no will set up. According to documents obtained by The Blast, the late musician's manager filed a probate to start the process of getting his estate appraised.The Fantastic Voyage rapper's estate is believed to be over $300k, which allegedly includes his “personal property and demand deposit accounts, financial accounts, insurance policies, and...
TEXAS STATE
musictimes.com

French Montana 'Coke Boys 6' Shooting: Rapper Hides at KFC as At Least 10 Shot, Police Blaming the Singer? [Video]

In the seconds following the chaos of gunfire in Miami Gardens, French Montana and members of his team scurried into a fast food restaurant to seek refuge. TMZ has obtained video from inside a KFC restaurant where the French and others sought refuge. In the clip, French doesn't say much, but you can see him looking out toward the scene.
MIAMI GARDENS, FL
HipHopDX.com

Finesse2Tymes' Crew Accused Of Shooting Up & Robbing Cannabis Store

Knoxville, TN - Finesse2Tymes’ crew has been accused of shooting up and stealing from a cannabis store in Knoxville, Tennessee. The Memphis-bred rapper (real name Ricky Hampton) was performing at My Canna Buds on Sunday night (January 1) when a fight broke out and shots were fired, according to WREG.
KNOXVILLE, TN

