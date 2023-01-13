Read full article on original website
Monday, January 16
On today's newscast: a skier was rescued on Saturday after leaving the Snowmass Ski Area, service providers in Pitkin, Eagle, and Garfield counties are coordinating efforts for the first time to identify the number of people who are unhoused in the area, Colorado lawmakers are taking pause in their legislative work today to observe Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Day, Aspen Public Radio will be broadcasting live coverage of Gov. Polis' State of the State address tomorrow at 11 a.m., and more.
Storms in the Bay Area have unleashed millions of gallons of untreated sewage water
California is being hit by a punishing parade of storms. Raw sewage has gushed through neighborhoods, flooded roadways, poured into San Francisco Bay. Officials urge residents not to swim in the bay or even jump in puddles. Lesley McClurg from member station KQED explains the toxic disaster has revealed deficiencies in an aging sewer system.
