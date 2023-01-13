ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Year, New Rally: Why Bitcoin Is Up 26% This Month After a Tumultuous 2022

Bitcoin has begun 2023 on a positive note. The token climbed above $21,000 on Saturday for the first time in two months, and is up 26% month-to-date. It's still a far cry from the cryptocurrency's $68,990 record high in November 2021. But it has given market players cause for some optimism.
Shenzhen Stocks Rise 2%, Asia Markets Mixed on Cooled U.S. Inflation Outlook

This is CNBC's live blog covering Asia-Pacific markets. Markets in the Asia-Pacific mostly rose as expectations of cooled inflation in the U.S. lifted investor sentiment in the region. In mainland China, the Shenzhen Component rose 2.25%, leading gains in the wider region. The Shanghai Composite rose 1.44% as the nation...
European Markets Extend New Year Rally; World Economic Forum Kicks Off in Davos

This is CNBC's live blog covering European markets. European markets were higher on Monday as investors assessed the growth and inflation outlook in light of recent data alongside the beginning of corporate earnings season. The pan-European Stoxx 600 closed up 0.5% provisionally, with retail and financial services both up 1.3%,...
10 Auto Industry Predictions for Investors to Keep an Eye on This Year

Wall Street and industry analysts remain on high alert for signs of a "demand destruction" scenario for the U.S. automotive industry this year. Cox Automotive's 10 predictions for the U.S. auto industry point to a challenging year ahead. They range from electric vehicle sales outpacing the overall industry to concerns...
Cramer's Lightning Round: Costamare Is Not a Buy

It's that time again! "Mad Money" host Jim Cramer rings the lightning round bell, which means he's giving his answers to callers' stock questions at rapid speed. Costamare Inc: "I don't like [the] container ship business. And the rates are falling. I'm not going to say, buy that." Lamar Advertising...
