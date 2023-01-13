Read full article on original website
Op-Ed: Uncertainty in the Markets Is Stressful. Make These Moves to Be Ready for Whatever 2023 Brings
No one knows what will happen with markets in 2023. That uncertainty can feel out of control, but there are things you can control and steps you can take. Assess where your investment portfolio, liquid cash flow and retirement savings stand. Consider tax-efficient charitable giving and take investment concerns to...
NBC Chicago
New Year, New Rally: Why Bitcoin Is Up 26% This Month After a Tumultuous 2022
Bitcoin has begun 2023 on a positive note. The token climbed above $21,000 on Saturday for the first time in two months, and is up 26% month-to-date. It's still a far cry from the cryptocurrency's $68,990 record high in November 2021. But it has given market players cause for some optimism.
Shenzhen Stocks Rise 2%, Asia Markets Mixed on Cooled U.S. Inflation Outlook
This is CNBC's live blog covering Asia-Pacific markets. Markets in the Asia-Pacific mostly rose as expectations of cooled inflation in the U.S. lifted investor sentiment in the region. In mainland China, the Shenzhen Component rose 2.25%, leading gains in the wider region. The Shanghai Composite rose 1.44% as the nation...
Bank of Japan Could Announce Major Policy Shift This Week as Bond Yields Top Limit Again
Japan's central bank could end its yield curve control policy when it concludes its two-day monetary policy meeting this week, economists said. The move would come less than a month after the Bank of Japan caught markets off guard by widening its tolerance range for 10-year Japanese government bond yields.
Tesla cuts prices for its cars to increase demand
Price cuts were up to 20% in some cases in countries like the United States, China and Germany. The company is dealing with rising inflation and increased competition.
Scaramucci Sees Bitcoin at $50,000 to $100,000 in 2-3 Years as Market Hopes for Bull Run
In 2022, the entire cryptocurrency market lost about $1.4 trillion in value with the industry facing liquidity issues and bankruptcies topped off by the collapse of exchange FTX. While bitcoin has got a small bump at the start of the year, in line with risk assets like stocks, experts say...
European Markets Extend New Year Rally; World Economic Forum Kicks Off in Davos
This is CNBC's live blog covering European markets. European markets were higher on Monday as investors assessed the growth and inflation outlook in light of recent data alongside the beginning of corporate earnings season. The pan-European Stoxx 600 closed up 0.5% provisionally, with retail and financial services both up 1.3%,...
10 Auto Industry Predictions for Investors to Keep an Eye on This Year
Wall Street and industry analysts remain on high alert for signs of a "demand destruction" scenario for the U.S. automotive industry this year. Cox Automotive's 10 predictions for the U.S. auto industry point to a challenging year ahead. They range from electric vehicle sales outpacing the overall industry to concerns...
Cramer's Lightning Round: Costamare Is Not a Buy
It's that time again! "Mad Money" host Jim Cramer rings the lightning round bell, which means he's giving his answers to callers' stock questions at rapid speed. Costamare Inc: "I don't like [the] container ship business. And the rates are falling. I'm not going to say, buy that." Lamar Advertising...
China Should Set Aside Politics and Look at Covid Jab Imports, World's Largest Vaccine Maker Says
Adar Poonawalla, chief executive of the world's largest vaccine manufacturer, said Chinese officials should "open themselves up to healthcare and vaccines from the West and set aside any political issues or things that are holding them back." The main Covid-19 vaccines approved for use in China are from Sinovac and...
‘Green' Offices in London Are Over 25% More Expensive. But a Modern Workforce Now Expects It
Sustainable office space is on the top of many companies' wish lists as they look to hit net-zero targets, but price, scarcity and aesthetics can be barriers to relocating. London buildings with green credentials are 26% more expensive than those without, according to data from investment research company MSCI. But...
