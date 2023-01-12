Recap and highlights: Julian Strawther makes 3-pointer in final seconds to lift Gonzaga over BYU 75-74

Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
BYU Ballet Students Presented Swan Lake in Provo, Utah
4 Amazing Burger Places in Utah
O'Shucks Bar and Grill Has Two Locations In Park City, Utah
501 On Main is a Nice Restaurant in Park City, Utah
JINYA Ramen Bar Brings Japanese Cuisine to Lehi
Gonzaga rewind: Senior forward Anton Watson's impact beyond the numbers
At Gonzaga rewind headquarters, we often try to watch the television replay of GU games to see what we might have missed watching in person the night before. For example, Anton Watson’s impressive beyond-the-stats impact – especially in the first 12 minutes when the game was decided – in Gonzaga’s 115-75 dismantling of Portland on Saturday at the Kennel.
Eastern Washington holds off Montana; Eagles start 6-0 in Big Sky Conference play for first time
It wasn’t the sort of up-and-down basketball game on which Eastern Washington has built its winning streak, but the Eagles’ victory over the Montana Grizzlies on Monday night demonstrated that they can win another way: with toughness. Unable to score much inside all game, Eastern got key baskets...
Zags move up to No. 6 in AP college basketball poll
SPOKANE, Wash. - The Associated Press (AP) released this week's college basketball poll, ranking the top 25 men's teams in the nation. Last week, Gonzaga University was ranked number eight last week, but it seems their stellar performance against Portland has swayed the tide. On Monday, Jan. 16, the latest...
Skate with the Spokane Chiefs at the Numerica Skate Ribbon
SPOKANE, Wash. - The Spokane Chiefs in partnership with the Numerica Skate Ribbon will be hosting a community skate night on Jan. 17 from 6-8 p.m. During this skate night, you will have the opportunity to skate beside Spokane Chief players and their mascot, Boomer. There will alsp be the opportunity for autographs and photos with the players.
Possible showers throughout the week until we see some sunshine by Thursday!
A mostly calm, yet at times a showery weekend is in store for the Inland Northwest, with temperatures remaining above average in the 40s. Saturday was a mostly cloudy day, until the sun powered through providing some much-needed warm, relief. The day-time high was around 45 degrees in Spokane. As...
Coeur d'Alene runaway found safe
KOTOENAI COUNTY, Idaho. - Kootenai County Sheriff's Office reports a juvenile runaway last seen on Jan. 6 has been found safe. Kootenai County Sheriff's Office is requesting help locating a Juvenile Runaway. If you have seen or have any information regarding Kaelyn, please contact detective Zirker at (208)446-2257 or mzirker@kcgov.us...
Spokane mayor appoints Patrick Striker as Office of Neighborhood Services Director
Mayor Nadine Woodward has appointed Patrick Striker, who has deep local organizational leadership experience, to be the City of Spokane’s Office of Neighborhood Services (ONS) Director. Striker’s appointment must be confirmed by the City Council, which is it expected to consider on Jan. 23. The first day of work...
Woman police believe was killed by boyfriend in Spokane identified by medical examiner
SPOKANE, Wash. — The woman who police believe was killed by her boyfriend in July has been identified by the Spokane County Medical Examiner. The medical examiner identified 30-year-old Stephanie Stine as the victim of a homicide that happened on West Boone in Spokane on July 24. According to...
Spokane Chinese Association hosting 2023 Lunar New Year celebration
SPOKANE, Wash. - The Spokane Chinese Association is hosting a 2023 Lunar New Year celebration starting at 5 p.m. at the historic Martin Woldson Theater at the Fox on Sunday, Jan. 15. This will be a ticketed event featuring traditional Chinese folk dances, Taichi, Chinese Martial Art, Lion Dance, Chinese...
Semi-truck crash, fuel spill closed US-195 overnight, driver swerved to avoid cat in road
COLFAX, Wash. - Just before 9 p.m. on Sunday, a semi-truck hauling fuel tipped over and crashed on Highway 195 south of Colfax. The trailer punctured, spilling around 6,000 gallons of diesel and gasoline across the roadway. Accorind to Washington State Patrol (WSP), the crash happened when the driver swerved...
Washington State Patrol identifies person injured in vehicle versus pedestrian crash
SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. - The Washington State Patrol has identified the person injured after a vehicle versus pedestrian crash on Jan. 14. 35-year-old Joshua Schwabe was transported to Sacred Heart Hospital with life-threatening injuries after the crash. We do not have an update on their condition. Currently, the driver, 60-year-old...
3 hospitalized after serious-injury crash in Airway Heights
AIRWAY HEIGHTS, Wash. - Three people have been transported to the hospital after a single-vehicle, serious-injury crash on Craig Road at McFarlane Road in Airway Heights. According to Spokane Fire Chief Brian Shafer, one person is in critical condition and two people are in serious condition. According to SFD, the...
