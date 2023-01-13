Former WWE Divas champion Candice Michelle spoke with Ring The Belle about possibly making a WWE comeback and appearing at the 2023 Royal Rumble PLE in San Antonio, Texas. She said, “I get this question all the time. I’m so down for it. Even one year, they promoted that I was going to be there and people were like, ‘Why didn’t you show up?’ I was like, ‘The truth is they just never called me.’ They have certain amount of people they gotta have, a certain look, group, and all that stuff. I just haven’t made the list yet. So I’m hoping this year; it’s in Texas. I live in Texas. It’s a good year to go back, I’m just saying. I’m ready. I hope it happens, but we’ll see what they do.”

SAN ANTONIO, TX ・ 6 HOURS AGO