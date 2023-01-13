ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

PWMania

Dominik Mysterio Speaks Out About His Relationship With WWE Management

WWE star Dominik Mysterio discussed his relationship with WWE management during an appearance he made on the “Keeping it 100%” podcast hosted by Konnan. “I feel like I had a good relationship with them. You know, it was always very professional. Hi, hello, goodbye, hi in gorilla after my matches, thank you, stuff like that. But I don’t know. I think it’s a little different for me since I’ve kind of been around them since I was like four or five years old.”
PWMania

Former WWE Star Making AEW Debut in Title Match on Wednesday’s Dynamite

KUSHIDA will make his AEW debut when he challenges Darby Allin for the TNT Title at Wednesday’s Dynamite. Young Bucks vs. Top Flight, Willow Nightingale vs. Toni Storm, and Orange Cassidy vs. Jay Lethal in an AEW All-Atlantic Title match were also announced. After leaving WWE last year, KUSHIDA...
PWMania

Matt Hardy Teases the Return of His “Broken” Character

Matt Hardy was having a backstage conversation with Ethan Page during the latest episode of Being The Elite on YouTube when he excused himself to use the restroom. After entering, ominous music began to play, and Matt transformed into his “broken” character after looking in the mirror. Hardy...
PWMania

Eric Bischoff Reacts to Tony Khan’s Family Potentially Buying WWE

Eric Bischoff discussed the possibility of Tony Khan’s family purchasing WWE in a recent episode of his podcast, 83 Weeks. He said, “Acquiring WWE is, that’s a big, giant move. I don’t see it. Now, could it happen? Sure, anything is possible. But if you really think about it, does the Khan enterprise have the experience, knowledge, infrastructure, ability to run a company as complex as WWE? … They may be in the same business, but they don’t live and play in the same universe.
PWMania

Tony Schiavone Issues Warning to TV Companies Potentially Buying WWE

AEW announcer Tony Schiavone recently took to his podcast, “What Happened When,” to talk about several professional wrestling topics. During the podcast, Schiavone mentioned Vince McMahon considering selling WWE. He sent a warning to a TV company that might buy WWE based on his experience with WCW and TBS. His point was that if a TV company buys WWE, it should try to book wrestling like Turner did with WCW, and that if a TV company buys WWE, it should leave wrestling people in charge.
PWMania

New Names Revealed for the WWE Royal Rumble, Updated Line-Up

Two more top Superstars have been confirmed for the WWE Royal Rumble Premium Live Event. WWE Intercontinental Champion GUNTHER is the third champion to declare his participation in the Men’s Royal Rumble. During Friday night’s SmackDown opener, he retained his title over Braun Strowman. Rey Mysterio announced his...
PWMania

Kurt Angle Reacts to Stephanie McMahon Resigning From WWE

WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle discussed the news that Stephanie McMahon has resigned from her WWE CEO position during his podcast, The Kurt Angle Show. Angle said, “I’m surprised. I didn’t expect Stephanie to resign. I’m not sure if she did it because of her father, but she is a classy woman and she was a great employer. She reminded me a lot of Vince in many ways and I think that’s why he trusted the company with her, but I’m just really surprised that she resigned.”
PWMania

WWE Spoilers and Backstage News on Uncle Howdy and Nikki Cross

– Uncle Howdy was scheduled for tonight’s WWE RAW as of Sunday’s creative, according to Fightful Select. That does not guarantee Howdy’s appearance, as they have been bringing his materials even when he is not used live on air. Last week, Howdy made a brief appearance on RAW to mock Alexa Bliss.
PWMania

Mickie James Wants Match With Mercedes Mone, Interested In WWE & AEW Matches

Mickie James recently appeared as a guest on Busted Open Radio for an in-depth interview covering all things pro wrestling. During the discussion, the IMPACT Knockouts Champion spoke about wanting to face Mercedes Mone, as well as how she would like to defend her IMPACT title in matches with WWE and All Elite Wrestling.
PWMania

Maria Kanellis Thinks AEW Should Promote All Women’s Special Event (Video)

Maria Kanellis recently spoke with the folks at WrestlingNews.co about the possibility of an all-women’s special event in All Elite Wrestling. Featured below are some of the highlights from the interview where she touches on this topic with her thoughts. On thinking an all-women’s show is possible with the...
PWMania

Mickie James Crowned Impact Wrestling Knockouts Champion, New #1 Contender Revealed

Mickie James has been crowned the new Impact Wrestling Knockouts World Champion. The main event of Friday night’s Impact Hard To Kill pay-per-view featured James defeating Jordynne Grace in a Career vs. Title match to win the Knockouts World Title. This is James’ fifth reign as champion. Grace began...
PWMania

3 WWE Women Who Could Be the Breakthrough Stars of 2023

For several months, a segment of the WWE Universe has complained that the women’s division has plateaued. The glory days were over, they explained, because the biggest stars in the company were either distracted or departed. And it’s true that there was a time when names like Charlotte Flair,...
PWMania

The Young Bucks Reveal Why They Turned Down NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 17 Appearance

The Young Bucks revealed why they turned down an appearance at NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 17 to SI.com before the January 11th, 2023 edition of AEW Dynamite. Nick Jackson: “We were actually asked to wrestle and be in Kenny’s corner, but Matt and I had vacation plans that week. Maybe next year. Who knows?”
PWMania

Former WWE Official Believes Cody Rhodes Will Win the 2023 Royal Rumble

Former WWE official Mike Chioda shared his pick for this year’s men’s Royal Rumble winner on a recent edition of his Monday Mailbag podcast. Chioda believes Cody Rhodes will not only compete in this year’s Royal Rumble, but will also be the winner, challenging Roman Reigns for the WWE Universal Title at WrestleMania 39.
PWMania

WWE Hall of Famer Praises CM Punk for Being Able to Walk Away From Wrestling

Following his reported backstage brawl with Kenny Omega and The Young Bucks following AEW’s All Out pay-per-view, CM Punk’s future in wrestling remains uncertain. He was stripped of his AEW World Championship and suspended. According to reports, he is in talks with AEW about a contract buyout, which he has advocated for.
PWMania

Kurt Angle Believed That Top AEW Star Would Be With WWE For Life

WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle recently took to his podcast, “The Kurt Angle Show,” to talk about several professional wrestling topics. During the podcast, Angle admitted he never thought he’d see Jericho leave WWE. “I thought Chris Jericho was gonna be a WWE lifer,” Angle said....

