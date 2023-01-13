BARRINGTON, RI (WPRI) — This week’s Cardi’s Furniture & Mattresses Hometown Sports Hero is Will McClelland. The Barrington Senior set a RIIL record in the 50-Free then swam for the Eagle Relay Team that set another State Mark in the 200-Yard Free Relay, helping Barrington bring home its first State Swim Title in 33 years. “When he […]

BARRINGTON, RI ・ 36 MINUTES AGO