Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Old West Days coming to Victor Valley MuseumSan Bernardino County, CA
Upcoming Victorville Library STEAM and other eventsThe HD PostVictorville, CA
High Desert America's Job Center Hosting Career Expo on Jan. 25The HD PostVictorville, CA
Adelanto debuts renovated VIP room at the stadiumThe HD PostAdelanto, CA
San Bernardino County recruiting youth mentorsThe HD PostSan Bernardino County, CA
Related
Fontana Herald News
City of Fontana offers many fun classes and activities
The City of Fontana offers many classes and activities that provide plenty of exercise for residents wanting to stay healthy as 2023 begins. One of the popular classes is a four-week Zumba Fitness Class on Mondays at the Heritage Center, 7350 W. Liberty Parkway. Sessions cost $25 for four weeks and will take place Jan. 30 to Feb. 20; Feb. 27 to March 27; and April 3 to April 24.
4newsplus.com
January Events at the Victor Valley Museum
Visit the Victor Valley Museum this month to experience a new exhibit and a fun event that explores the rich history of the Mojave Desert and Old West. Starting Friday, January 13th, the Victor Valley Museum is featuring a new exhibit titled “Mosaics of the Mojave.” According to a recent press release, the installation was “Created in close collaboration with the San Manuel Band of Mission Indians, the exhibit features an immersive experience with a native rock dwelling, voices of tribal youth, modern rock art and much more.”
matadornetwork.com
This SoCal Restaurant Is Like an Outdoor Art Gallery But With Tacos
Usually, when you see an alleyway displaying eclectic art that’s tented by a blanket of large fake butterflies, you can be pretty sure you’ve stumbled upon an Instagram-bait pop-up museum, like Umbrella Alley in San Francisco. But if you’re in Riverside, California, about an hour east of Los Angeles, you probably stumbled upon Tio’s Tacos, a Mexican restaurant with so much bright, funky, life-sized artworks decorating the patio that it doubles as an open-air art gallery.
KTLA.com
Rain, mountain snow returns to Southern California Sunday night through Monday
Rain and mountain snow are forecast to return to Southern California tonight into Monday, though the National Weather Service reports decreased showers Monday afternoon into Tuesday morning. Saturday’s storm delivered yet another round of destructive, record-breaking rainfall in some areas, leading to downed trees and rescues. For Sunday’s storm,...
KESQ
Back to back Pacific Storms bring rain and snow this weekend!
We're gearing up for a First Alert Weather Alert Day from Saturday well into Monday. A pair of Pacific Storms is bringing rain and snow throughout Southern California. The system is already impacting much of Northern California. That system will start to move into the valley by Saturday afternoon. Several...
foxla.com
'Hiking queen,' mother of 4 falls to her death at Mt. Baldy
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, Calif. - A mother of four known to friends and family as the "dancing hiking queen" who frequently went on "fearless hikes" was killed after sliding on ice and falling to her death on Mt. Baldy last weekend. Family identified Crystal Paula Gonzalez-Landas as the hiker who...
Flood Watch Reissued for Parts of Southern California with Second Storm System of the weekend
Southern California Weather Force has re-issued the Flood Watch for the coast/basin/valley areas of Southern California, effective now through Monday along with mountain snow at times so read on for details …
travellens.co
15 Free Things to Do in Rialto, CA
Rialto is a California city belonging to San Bernardino County, 56 miles east of Los Angeles. The city lies in South California, where civilization began as early as the 1500s when the Serrano Indians lived there. Today, the city is a bustling economic hub in California. It’s not particularly known...
NBC Los Angeles
Two 5/5 Mega Millions Tickets Worth $928K Sold in California
Two lucky lottery players in California won about $928,260 each in Friday night's Mega Millions drawing, according to the state lottery. In the Bay Area, one 5/5 ticket was sold at the Chevron gas station at 1101 Broadway in Burlingame, the lottery said. Another winning 5/5 ticket was sold at...
CBS News
'Egg-cellent pets!' veterinary hospital suggests backyard chickens in LA during egg shortage
A local veterinary hospital is making a case for Los Angeles residents to raise backyard chickens during a time when there are egg shortages at grocery stores nationwide and a spike in egg prices. The team at Shiloh Veterinary Hospital said backyard chickens are permitted in most neighborhoods in Los...
4newsplus.com
Deloy Anderson Passed Away at 86
Deloy J. Anderson grew up in Southern California with his brother Herbert and sisters Norlene (Reichenbach) and Sheila (Foster). Born to James and Lila (Gardner) on Dec 27, 1936 and passed away peacefully in his sleep at the age of 86 years old on Dec 18th 2022. Deloy grew up...
NBC Los Angeles
Comedian Andy Dick Arrested in Lake Elsinore
Comedian Andy Dick was arrested in Lake Elsinore Friday on suspicion of public intoxication and failing to comply with sex offender registration requirements connected to a prior conviction. Dick, 57, of Hemet, was taken into custody about 12:30 a.m. at O'Hara's Rock & Roll Tavern in the 15700 block of...
iheart.com
'Hiking Queen' Dies After Falling 500 Feet Down Icy California Mountain
A woman known as the "hiking queen" died after falling over 500 feet down an icy mountain in California. Crystal Paula Gonzalez-Landas was hiking up Mount Baldy, which overlooks Los Angeles, when she slipped on the ice and lost her balance, tumbling down the mountain. A helicopter was dispatched and...
KESQ
Winter Storm Warning issued January 15 at 5:06AM PST until January 17 at 4:00AM PST by NWS San Diego CA
* WHAT…Snow showers today becoming steady snow tonight and. Monday, heavy at times. Windy with 20 to 30 mph winds gusting. to 50 mph. Snow levels will vary between 5000 and 7000 feet. * WHERE…San Bernardino County Mountains and Riverside County. Mountains. * WHEN…Through 4 AM Tuesday.
recordgazette.net
Beaumont High School alumnus Korey Slaughter remembered at vigil
On Friday evening, Jan. 6, more than 100 family, friends, students and co-workers gathered at Noble Creek Park in Beaumont for a candlelight vigil for Korey Slaughter, a Boys and Girls Club employee who was killed in a Los Angeles shooting on Dec. 28. Slaughter, who was 23, was one...
vvng.com
Amazon driver falls into septic tank in Apple Valley
APPLE VALLEY, Calif. (VVNG.com) — An Amazon driver was rescued after the ground beneath him gave way while he was delivering packages in the Town of Apple Valley, causing him to fall into a septic tank, 6 feet below ground. The incident happened at about 3 p.m., January 10,...
Mother of 4 falls hundreds of feet to her death at L.A. County mountain
A mother of four and very experienced hiker died after sliding more than 500 feet down Mount Baldy on Sunday, CBS Los Angeles reports.Referred to as the "Hiking Queen" by her friends and family, Crystal Paula Gonzalez documented her most recent hike up the 10,000-foot mountain on Facebook. She detailed the dangerous conditions as an uncontrollable column of ice rolled downhill right past her.It was so unsafe Gonzalez decided to turn back.However, at some point out, the mother of four slipped and fell 500 to 700 feet down the notoriously difficult mountain terrain and hit a tree, authorities said."It was...
newsmirror.net
Roundabout at Yucaipa Boulevard and California Street
Yucaipa's roundabout at the intersection of Yucaipa Boulevard and California Street. This photo was taken by a local photographer Jesse Dinkel.
Motorcyclist dies during wheelie stunt in Long Beach
Police are investigating after a motorcyclist died while performing a street stunt in Long Beach. The victim was identified as a 35-year-old man from Long Beach. The crash happened on Dec. 18 near the intersection of Pacific Coast Highway and Molino Avenue around 7:40 p.m., according to the Long Beach Police Department. Upon investigating, police […]
Recent deaths on Mount Baldy spur warnings to hikers
Hikers are being urged to use extreme caution when visiting Mount Baldy after two hikers have fallen to their deaths in the past month.
Comments / 0