WKRC
The Banks ready for thousands of Bengals fans celebrating playoffs
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - The Banks is ready to welcome thousands of Bengals fans to celebrate the first playoff game of the season. The Bengals play the Baltimore Ravens at 8:15 Sunday evening at Paycor Stadium. The Banks' Tracy Schwegmann says the pregame party will start at 4:00 p.m. "We'll have...
WKRC
Here's the NFL Divisional Weekend schedule, including where to watch Bengals game
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - The Cincinnati Bengals defeated the Baltimore Ravens in the Wild Card round 24-17 to advance to the Divisional round. They will meet the Buffalo Bills in Orchard Park on Sunday, a game you can watch on Local 12. SATURDAY. Jaguars at Chiefs, 4:30 p.m. ET, NBC. Giants...
WKRC
Bengals coach Zac Taylor gives game ball to local bar after Wild Card win
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - Bengals coach Zac Taylor continued his new tradition of delivering game balls to local bars. The Bengals tweeted pictures of Taylor signing the balls calling him "a man of the people". The team also tweeted his stop at the Blind Pig where he said a few words...
WKRC
Behind Hubbard's TD jaunt from those who made it happen to teammates who watched
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - While defensive end Sam Hubbard will get a significant portion of the credit for doing the majority of the work on one of the most iconic plays in Bengals history, his 98-yard fumble return for a touchdown that provided the winning points in Sunday's 24-17 Wild Card playoff win over the Baltimore Ravens, there are so many more teammates involved in that play and numerous players and coaches who watched in amazement.
WKRC
Bengals players, coach Taylor go above and beyond to make a fan feel special
CINCINNATI (WKRC)- Several Bengals players and head coach Zac Taylor went above and beyond what a local family was expecting when they went down to check out practice a few weeks ago. Derrick Theetge and his son Calvin, nicknamed Super C, were hanging outside Paycor Stadium waiting for some of...
WKRC
Best places to watch Bengals playoff game, including one of Cincinnati's biggest screens
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - It is hoped the Bengals are about to start on another Super Bowl run with the team’s playoff game against the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday. While the stadium will be packed, thousands of people are expected to head out to watch the game at a bar or outside.
