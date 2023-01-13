ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WKRC

The Banks ready for thousands of Bengals fans celebrating playoffs

CINCINNATI (WKRC) - The Banks is ready to welcome thousands of Bengals fans to celebrate the first playoff game of the season. The Bengals play the Baltimore Ravens at 8:15 Sunday evening at Paycor Stadium. The Banks' Tracy Schwegmann says the pregame party will start at 4:00 p.m. "We'll have...
WKRC

Behind Hubbard's TD jaunt from those who made it happen to teammates who watched

CINCINNATI (WKRC) - While defensive end Sam Hubbard will get a significant portion of the credit for doing the majority of the work on one of the most iconic plays in Bengals history, his 98-yard fumble return for a touchdown that provided the winning points in Sunday's 24-17 Wild Card playoff win over the Baltimore Ravens, there are so many more teammates involved in that play and numerous players and coaches who watched in amazement.
CINCINNATI, OH

