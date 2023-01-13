CINCINNATI (WKRC) - While defensive end Sam Hubbard will get a significant portion of the credit for doing the majority of the work on one of the most iconic plays in Bengals history, his 98-yard fumble return for a touchdown that provided the winning points in Sunday's 24-17 Wild Card playoff win over the Baltimore Ravens, there are so many more teammates involved in that play and numerous players and coaches who watched in amazement.

