CULLMAN, Ala. – Starting next year, students at Cullman High School will be able to receive hands on training in several major trade programs as part of a new partnership with the Academy of Craft Training. Students will be able to attend the Academy of Craft Training (ACT) campus in Decatur for training courses focused on trades including electrical, welding, building construction, HVAC, electrical, plumbing and pipefitting. “Cullman High School is excited to partner with the Academy of Craft Training next year,” Cullman High School Principal Allison Tuggle said. “Students will be able to participate in hands-on training in the construction industry...

CULLMAN, AL ・ 3 DAYS AGO