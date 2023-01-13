Read full article on original website
A look at the state of program, vision for Utah State athletics for interim AD Jerry Bovee
LOGAN — When Utah State interim athletic director Jerry Bovee received an email asking him to attend an unscheduled university staff meeting in late November, he knew something was up. Weeks prior, on Nov. 1, athletic director John Hartwell abruptly resigned from his position, which thrust Bovee into the...
Carlson scores 21, rest of team struggles as USC pulls away for 71-56 win
SALT LAKE CITY — With 18 minutes left to play in a road contest against USC, Branden Carlson had 21 points to lead all scores as he willed his team back. Utah trailed by 5 points at the halftime break, and Carlson scored the first 4 points of what was a 7-0 Runnin' Utes run to open up the second half to retake a narrow lead after trailing for much of the first half. But outside of Carlson, who returned to the roster after a late scratch against UCLA on Thursday due to an illness, Utah's roster went stagnant on offense.
Snow College student-athlete dies in car accident in Fountain Green
FOUNTAIN GREEN — A Snow College student died Monday while traveling south on state Route 132. The college said that Paige Rydalch, a sophomore from Stockton, Utah, who was also a member of Snow College's softball team, was involved in a two-vehicle accident. "It is with heavy hearts that...
2 bull elk captured, relocated after roaming around Salt Lake City neighborhood
SALT LAKE CITY — A pair of large bull elk were caught and relocated Monday after being seen wandering through Salt Lake City's Yalecrest and East Bench neighborhoods the past few days. State conservation officers located and tranquilized two bull elk in a yard outside of a home on...
Salt Lake, St. George have 2 of the best new city flags in US, survey says
SALT LAKE CITY — The 2020 redesign of Salt Lake City's flag is a hit with the nation's top vexillologists, which isn't the case for a few other cities in the state with flags designed over the past few years. The flag of Utah's capital city placed fifth among...
Housing market 2023 predictions: When will home prices drop?
SALT LAKE CITY — If 2022 was a roller coaster year for the housing market, 2023 is expected to bring a painful but necessary real estate hangover. Nationally, a growing number of experts and firms are predicting U.S. home prices will fall, some expecting slight, single-digit drops, while others expect prices to fall by double digits, perhaps even over 20%.
Great Salt Lake tour showcases the shrinking lake and what is being uncovered
SALT LAKE CITY — A sign of a good adventure is when there is mud and water involved. "How are everyone's shoes? Waterproof?" asked Great Salt Lake Park Ranger Angelic Anderson to a group of people. However, no one seemed to mind how dirty or wet they got. "I...
Recent storms impact Great Salt Lake's water levels
SALT LAKE CITY — In trying to save the Great Salt Lake, there is a long way to go. However, finally, there is a little bit of a reason to smile. "I am excited. This is hopeful. This is very hopeful," Dave Shearer said while looking up at the snow in the mountains.
'It's heartbreaking': Employee killed, 2 others injured after minivan crashes into Tooele business
TOOELE — Police say a man who was driving the wrong way in a minivan crashed into a Tooele business Monday, killing a woman working in the building and injuring another employee. Emergency crews responded to a report of a crash at Ensign Engineering and Land Survey, located at...
1 person dead, another critically injured in crash on Mountainview Corridor
WEST VALLEY CITY — One person died and another person was critically injured after a semitruck and a small SUV collided at the intersection of 3500 South and Mountain View Corridor Monday morning, police said. Emergency crews responded to a report of a crash at the intersection of the...
Get Gephardt: Kearns woman recovers thousands drained from money app
KEARNS, Utah — Money transfer apps are attractive for a lot of reasons: It's relatively easy to send money to friends and to pay bills, the fees are fewer than traditional outlets for sending money and the apps are available everywhere. A Kearns woman thought she had protection with...
1 dead in accident on I-15 in Ogden
OGDEN — A car crash occurred on 31st Street at the I-15 on-ramp Saturday. At least one person has died as a result of the accident, according to Ogden police. At approximately 5:46 p.m., Ogden police responded to a rollover accident in the 700 west block of 31st Street. According to police, a white SUV had been traveling west on 31st street heading toward the light at the I-15 on-ramp. A Honda Pilot was stopped at the light on the east side and went to turn north onto I-15.
Children who suffered complications after COVID will not see recurrence after vaccine, study says
SALT LAKE CITY — The COVID-19 vaccine does not cause any additional side effects for children who developed MIS-C, or multisystem inflammatory syndrome, a study co-authored by a Utah doctor found. The study was published earlier this month in the American Medical Association's JAMA Network and addresses a concern...
