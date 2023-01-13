ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ogden, UT

ksl.com

Carlson scores 21, rest of team struggles as USC pulls away for 71-56 win

SALT LAKE CITY — With 18 minutes left to play in a road contest against USC, Branden Carlson had 21 points to lead all scores as he willed his team back. Utah trailed by 5 points at the halftime break, and Carlson scored the first 4 points of what was a 7-0 Runnin' Utes run to open up the second half to retake a narrow lead after trailing for much of the first half. But outside of Carlson, who returned to the roster after a late scratch against UCLA on Thursday due to an illness, Utah's roster went stagnant on offense.
ksl.com

Housing market 2023 predictions: When will home prices drop?

SALT LAKE CITY — If 2022 was a roller coaster year for the housing market, 2023 is expected to bring a painful but necessary real estate hangover. Nationally, a growing number of experts and firms are predicting U.S. home prices will fall, some expecting slight, single-digit drops, while others expect prices to fall by double digits, perhaps even over 20%.
ksl.com

Recent storms impact Great Salt Lake's water levels

SALT LAKE CITY — In trying to save the Great Salt Lake, there is a long way to go. However, finally, there is a little bit of a reason to smile. "I am excited. This is hopeful. This is very hopeful," Dave Shearer said while looking up at the snow in the mountains.
ksl.com

Get Gephardt: Kearns woman recovers thousands drained from money app

KEARNS, Utah — Money transfer apps are attractive for a lot of reasons: It's relatively easy to send money to friends and to pay bills, the fees are fewer than traditional outlets for sending money and the apps are available everywhere. A Kearns woman thought she had protection with...
ksl.com

1 dead in accident on I-15 in Ogden

OGDEN — A car crash occurred on 31st Street at the I-15 on-ramp Saturday. At least one person has died as a result of the accident, according to Ogden police. At approximately 5:46 p.m., Ogden police responded to a rollover accident in the 700 west block of 31st Street. According to police, a white SUV had been traveling west on 31st street heading toward the light at the I-15 on-ramp. A Honda Pilot was stopped at the light on the east side and went to turn north onto I-15.
