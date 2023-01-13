Massive structure fire breaks out on lower east side

Fire crews were called out to the 500 block E 13th and Ash St. around 10:30 p.m. Thursday evening for a massive structure fire involving a single-story house.

According to the City of Erie Fire Department, there were four burn victims from the fire. Their injuries were not described as non-life threatening and have been taken to a local hospital.

More updates will be provided as this is a developing story.

