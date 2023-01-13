ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pepper sparks UC Davis to 78-70 victory over UC San Diego

SAN DIEGO — Elijah Pepper scored 20 points as UC Davis beat UC San Diego 78-70. Pepper added seven rebounds, six assists, and three steals for the Aggies (11-7, 4-2 Big West Conference). Christian Anigwe scored 17 points with eight rebounds and three blocks. Ty Johnson also scored 17. Bryce Pope and Roddie Anderson III both scored 18 to lead the Tritons (6-12, 1-5).
Carlson scores 21, rest of team struggles as USC pulls away for 71-56 win

SALT LAKE CITY — With 18 minutes left to play in a road contest against USC, Branden Carlson had 21 points to lead all scores as he willed his team back. Utah trailed by 5 points at the halftime break, and Carlson scored the first 4 points of what was a 7-0 Runnin' Utes run to open up the second half to retake a narrow lead after trailing for much of the first half. But outside of Carlson, who returned to the roster after a late scratch against UCLA on Thursday due to an illness, Utah's roster went stagnant on offense.
