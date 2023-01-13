Read full article on original website
Endangered/Missing Child Alert issued for Winston County teen
WINSTON COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation (MBI) has issued a Missing/Endangered Child Alert for 16-year-old Montevious Goss, of Louisville. MBI officials said he is five feet and eight inches tall, 130 pounds, with brown braided hair and brown eyes. They said he was last seen around 7:30 a.m. in the 100 […]
Louisiana hunter airlifted to hospital after falling from tree stand
A hunter was rescued over the weekend following a tree stand accident, according to the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries (LDWF).
High School Boys Basketball: Biloxi vs. Raymond
With everybody off school for MLK Day, not too many local sporting events to cover, especially at the high school level, but an extra special MLK Classic in the Metro today, known as the Rumble in the South. Biloxi taking on Raymond at Mississippi College in what’s being considered a...
18-wheeler overturns on I-10 in Harrison County on Saturday
An investigation is underway into the cause of a weekend accident that shut down traffic for a time on I-10 in Harrison County. Around 9 Saturday night, a semi-truck going eastbound on I-10 was approaching the County Farm Road/ Long Beach exit when it jumped the median and crashed into the westbound lanes.
Mississippi man says life has purpose, joy 20 years after wreck left him confined to wheelchair
In 1994, Dwight Owens was a sixth grader in Hot Coffee, Miss., when his world turned upside down. His father was shot and killed. From that point, Owens said he remembered what his father told him about working hard and being the best he could be. He graduated from the top of his class at Collins High School. He then graduated at the top of his class at the University of Southern Mississippi. His first job as a teacher was at Laurel High School.
D’Iberville man goes from homeless to church trustee with help of pastor
D’IBERVILLE, Miss. (WLOX) - Not too long ago, George Wright spent his days sleeping outside, digging in dumpsters and wondering where his next meal would come from. For Wright, life wasn’t about living...but surviving. “I was just hustling and staying, you know, anywhere I can,” said Wright. “I...
The 10 Best Hotels and Resorts for Couples in Mississippi!
Once in awhile, every couple needs to escape to spend a little time together in an idyllic setting. These popular resorts in Mississippi offer everything from golf and glitzy casinos to Old South beauty. Spark some romance at these 10 best hotels and resorts for couples in the state. Share...
Man wanted in Jones Co. arrested in Harrison Co.
JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - A wanted man is now in the custody of the Jones County Sheriff’s Department. According to JCSD, Justin Perry, 34, of Gulfport, was arrested by Harrison County Sheriff’s Office following a tip to JCSD on his exact location. Perry was arrested on a...
Forrest Co. volunteer firefighters responded to vehicle fire Saturday evening
PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - Volunteer firefighters in Forrest County were busy this past weekend as they worked to put out a vehicle fire. According to a North Forrest Volunteer Fire Department Facebook post, firefighters from both North Forrest and Macedonia volunteer fire departments responded to the call of a vehicle fire in the 200 block of Wyatt Ellis Road around 5 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 14.
Search continues for Meridian woman who has dementia
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - A local woman who has dementia is missing. Myra Darcina Lewis, 65, was last seen at 4 p.m. Wednesday at 2301 35th Avenue in Meridian. Lewis is about 5′ 4″, 120 pounds and was last known to be wearing a long-sleeve blue and white striped shirt, blue jeans and a gray hat.
Guests battle for first place at the second annual Paper Airplane contest
It was a battle in the skies at the Mississippi Aviation Heritage Museum in Gulfport as the second annual Paper Airplane Contest took flight. All age groups, children and adults put their paper pilot skills to the test. Each contest was judged by how far their airplanes could travel and for the plane’s hang time as well.
Pascagoula Defensive Lineman Jeffery Rush Jr. offered by Mississippi State
An offer from Mississippi State going to Pascagoula Defensive Lineman Jeffery Rush Jr., who is now up to ten Division I offers total. The four-star junior defensive lineman also has looks from Ole Miss, Arkansas, Missouri, Florida State, Southern Miss, Austin Peay, Central Arkansas, Samford, and Texas.
New store in Edgewater Mall celebrates grand opening with traditional lion dance
BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - Sunday, MINISO celebrated its grand opening as well as the Lunar New Year inside Edgewater Mall. This opening allowed South Mississippians to get the chance to be introduced to a new culture for some with the lion dance, a Vietnamese and Chinese tradition that is performed to bring good fortune.
‘Armed and dangerous’ suspects sought by Mississippi police. One injured in officer-involved shooting.
Mississippi law enforcement officers are on the lookout for several “armed and dangerous” suspects in an armed robbery that involved a shooting with a police officer. The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation is investigating an officer-involved shooting that occurred at approximately 4 a.m. on Jan. 15. Jackson Police Department...
Mississippi Payday advances. Online pay day loans during the Mississippi and exactly why you prefer one
Most readily useful, more info on, one can find an incredible number of North americans looking for brief-manage loans getting drama prices. Whenever you are one particular, never ever getting bad. Off Jackson so you’re able to Madison so you can Meridian and you may regarding condition, online pay day loans when you look at the Mississippi are particularly normal.
Search on for 2 suspects involved in fatal Gulfport stabbing, one considered ‘armed & dangerous’
Thursday, volunteers in Gulfport are working resurrect a community garden on 36th Street. Windy and colder Friday, light freeze Saturday morning. Stinson says work could begin in the next month or two depending on weather. Learn about the Mississippi Teacher Residency Program. Updated: 8 hours ago. |. Beginning in summer...
Kabir Karriem Wants to Stop Lee from Sharing Holiday with MLK
In the 1980s as a national effort was made to establish a holiday for civil rights icon Martin Luther King Jr., the Mississippi Legislature struck an unusual compromise as many other states did at the time. The compromise was to honor King, recognized universally as the leader of the fight...
$1.35B Mega Millions prize drawing has Mississippians excited to take a chance
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Someone could soon become a billionaire in tonight’s Mega Millions $1.35 billion drawing. Meanwhile, two huge winning tickets remain unclaimed in Mississippi. A Byram Chevron Store owner says he sold the mega millions ticket worth $4 million back in January that is still unclaimed. He...
St. Martin Wide Receiver Noreel White offered by Arkansas and Tulsa
Busy weekend for St. Martin Wide Receiver Noreel White, raking in not one, but two Division I offers from Arkansas and Tulsa. The four-star recruit is already high on LSU, Ole Miss, Mississippi State, and Florida State, where he was previously committed early in his high school career and has other offers from Troy, Arkansas State, and UNLV.
Lucedale teen, missing since October, is back home
LUCEDALE, Miss. (WKRG) – A teen reported missing from Lucedale in early October returned home just before the new year, according to the girl’s mother. The 17-year-old went missing Oct. 11, 2022. She was living with her aunt after her family lost their home in a south Louisiana storm earlier this year, Nichole Hoffele, her […]
