Harrison County, MS

WJTV 12

Endangered/Missing Child Alert issued for Winston County teen

WINSTON COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation (MBI) has issued a Missing/Endangered Child Alert for 16-year-old Montevious Goss, of Louisville. MBI officials said he is five feet and eight inches tall, 130 pounds, with brown braided hair and brown eyes. They said he was last seen around 7:30 a.m. in the 100 […]
WINSTON COUNTY, MS
wxxv25.com

High School Boys Basketball: Biloxi vs. Raymond

With everybody off school for MLK Day, not too many local sporting events to cover, especially at the high school level, but an extra special MLK Classic in the Metro today, known as the Rumble in the South. Biloxi taking on Raymond at Mississippi College in what’s being considered a...
BILOXI, MS
wxxv25.com

18-wheeler overturns on I-10 in Harrison County on Saturday

An investigation is underway into the cause of a weekend accident that shut down traffic for a time on I-10 in Harrison County. Around 9 Saturday night, a semi-truck going eastbound on I-10 was approaching the County Farm Road/ Long Beach exit when it jumped the median and crashed into the westbound lanes.
HARRISON COUNTY, MS
Magnolia State Live

Mississippi man says life has purpose, joy 20 years after wreck left him confined to wheelchair

In 1994, Dwight Owens was a sixth grader in Hot Coffee, Miss., when his world turned upside down. His father was shot and killed. From that point, Owens said he remembered what his father told him about working hard and being the best he could be. He graduated from the top of his class at Collins High School. He then graduated at the top of his class at the University of Southern Mississippi. His first job as a teacher was at Laurel High School.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
bestthingsms.com

The 10 Best Hotels and Resorts for Couples in Mississippi!

Once in awhile, every couple needs to escape to spend a little time together in an idyllic setting. These popular resorts in Mississippi offer everything from golf and glitzy casinos to Old South beauty. Spark some romance at these 10 best hotels and resorts for couples in the state. Share...
MISSISSIPPI STATE
WDAM-TV

Man wanted in Jones Co. arrested in Harrison Co.

JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - A wanted man is now in the custody of the Jones County Sheriff’s Department. According to JCSD, Justin Perry, 34, of Gulfport, was arrested by Harrison County Sheriff’s Office following a tip to JCSD on his exact location. Perry was arrested on a...
JONES COUNTY, MS
WDAM-TV

Forrest Co. volunteer firefighters responded to vehicle fire Saturday evening

PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - Volunteer firefighters in Forrest County were busy this past weekend as they worked to put out a vehicle fire. According to a North Forrest Volunteer Fire Department Facebook post, firefighters from both North Forrest and Macedonia volunteer fire departments responded to the call of a vehicle fire in the 200 block of Wyatt Ellis Road around 5 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 14.
FORREST COUNTY, MS
WTOK-TV

Search continues for Meridian woman who has dementia

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - A local woman who has dementia is missing. Myra Darcina Lewis, 65, was last seen at 4 p.m. Wednesday at 2301 35th Avenue in Meridian. Lewis is about 5′ 4″, 120 pounds and was last known to be wearing a long-sleeve blue and white striped shirt, blue jeans and a gray hat.
MERIDIAN, MS
wxxv25.com

Guests battle for first place at the second annual Paper Airplane contest

It was a battle in the skies at the Mississippi Aviation Heritage Museum in Gulfport as the second annual Paper Airplane Contest took flight. All age groups, children and adults put their paper pilot skills to the test. Each contest was judged by how far their airplanes could travel and for the plane’s hang time as well.
GULFPORT, MS
techvisibility.com

Mississippi Payday advances. Online pay day loans during the Mississippi and exactly why you prefer one

Most readily useful, more info on, one can find an incredible number of North americans looking for brief-manage loans getting drama prices. Whenever you are one particular, never ever getting bad. Off Jackson so you’re able to Madison so you can Meridian and you may regarding condition, online pay day loans when you look at the Mississippi are particularly normal.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
hottytoddy.com

Kabir Karriem Wants to Stop Lee from Sharing Holiday with MLK

In the 1980s as a national effort was made to establish a holiday for civil rights icon Martin Luther King Jr., the Mississippi Legislature struck an unusual compromise as many other states did at the time. The compromise was to honor King, recognized universally as the leader of the fight...
MISSISSIPPI STATE
wxxv25.com

St. Martin Wide Receiver Noreel White offered by Arkansas and Tulsa

Busy weekend for St. Martin Wide Receiver Noreel White, raking in not one, but two Division I offers from Arkansas and Tulsa. The four-star recruit is already high on LSU, Ole Miss, Mississippi State, and Florida State, where he was previously committed early in his high school career and has other offers from Troy, Arkansas State, and UNLV.
TULSA, OK
WKRG News 5

Lucedale teen, missing since October, is back home

LUCEDALE, Miss. (WKRG) – A teen reported missing from Lucedale in early October returned home just before the new year, according to the girl’s mother. The 17-year-old went missing Oct. 11, 2022. She was living with her aunt after her family lost their home in a south Louisiana storm earlier this year, Nichole Hoffele, her […]
LUCEDALE, MS

