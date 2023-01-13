ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arlington, TX

ksl.com

Perry leads North Texas over Florida International 64-57

MIAMI — Tylor Perry scored 17 points as North Texas beat Florida International 64-57. Perry also grabbed seven rebounds for the Mean Green (15-4, 6-2 Conference USA). Abou Ousmane finished with 13 points, nine rebounds and four steals. Jayden Martinez hit two 3-pointers and scored 13. Denver Jones led the way for the Panthers (8-10, 2-5) with 19 points.
DENTON, TX
ksl.com

No. 2 KU faces brutal trip to K-State, home game vs TCU

MANHATTAN, Kan. — Second-ranked Kansas has perhaps the toughest schedule in the country this week. The Jayhawks head to No. 13 Kansas State on Tuesday night before facing No. 14 TCU on Saturday at Allen Fieldhouse. It shouldn't be surprising given how tough the Big 12 is again this season. The conference has six of its 10 teams in this week's Top 25. That includes seventh-ranked Texas and No. 12 Iowa State, who also meet this week in the other marquee game for the league.
FORT WORTH, TX

