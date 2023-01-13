MANHATTAN, Kan. — Second-ranked Kansas has perhaps the toughest schedule in the country this week. The Jayhawks head to No. 13 Kansas State on Tuesday night before facing No. 14 TCU on Saturday at Allen Fieldhouse. It shouldn't be surprising given how tough the Big 12 is again this season. The conference has six of its 10 teams in this week's Top 25. That includes seventh-ranked Texas and No. 12 Iowa State, who also meet this week in the other marquee game for the league.

