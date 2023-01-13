ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
NBC San Diego

Shenzhen Stocks Rise 2%, Asia Markets Mixed on Cooled U.S. Inflation Outlook

This is CNBC's live blog covering Asia-Pacific markets. Markets in the Asia-Pacific mostly rose as expectations of cooled inflation in the U.S. lifted investor sentiment in the region. In mainland China, the Shenzhen Component rose 2.25%, leading gains in the wider region. The Shanghai Composite rose 1.44% as the nation...
Reuters

Activist investor Ryan Cohen builds stake in Alibaba -WSJ

Jan 16 (Reuters) - Activist investor Ryan Cohen has built a stake in China's Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (9988.HK) worth hundreds of millions of dollars, the Wall Street Journal reported on Monday, citing people familiar with the matter.
NBC San Diego

As China Reopens and Data Surprises, Economists Are Starting to Get Less Gloomy

Barclays on Friday raised its global growth forecast to 2.2% in 2023, up 0.5 percentage points from its last estimate in mid-November. Berenberg also upgraded its euro zone forecast in light of recent news flow, particularly falling gas prices, a consumer confidence recovery and a modest improvement in business expectations.
NBC San Diego

European Markets Extend New Year Rally; World Economic Forum Kicks Off in Davos

This is CNBC's live blog covering European markets. European markets were higher on Monday as investors assessed the growth and inflation outlook in light of recent data alongside the beginning of corporate earnings season. The pan-European Stoxx 600 closed up 0.5% provisionally, with retail and financial services both up 1.3%,...

Comments / 0

Community Policy