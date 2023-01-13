Read full article on original website
Related
NBC San Diego
Shenzhen Stocks Rise 2%, Asia Markets Mixed on Cooled U.S. Inflation Outlook
This is CNBC's live blog covering Asia-Pacific markets. Markets in the Asia-Pacific mostly rose as expectations of cooled inflation in the U.S. lifted investor sentiment in the region. In mainland China, the Shenzhen Component rose 2.25%, leading gains in the wider region. The Shanghai Composite rose 1.44% as the nation...
NBC San Diego
Op-Ed: Uncertainty in the Markets Is Stressful. Make These Moves to Be Ready for Whatever 2023 Brings
No one knows what will happen with markets in 2023. That uncertainty can feel out of control, but there are things you can control and steps you can take. Assess where your investment portfolio, liquid cash flow and retirement savings stand. Consider tax-efficient charitable giving and take investment concerns to...
NBC San Diego
Investing in Last Year's Top 10 Stocks Is ‘a Recipe for Disaster,' Expert Says
Look back on the best-performing stocks in a given year and you're likely to see a mixed bag: some mainstays, some breakouts and maybe even a meme stock or two. Not so in 2022. Each of the 10 top-performing stocks in the S&P 500 index belonged to the same sector: energy.
NBC San Diego
Scaramucci Sees Bitcoin at $50,000 to $100,000 in 2-3 Years as Market Hopes for Bull Run
In 2022, the entire cryptocurrency market lost about $1.4 trillion in value with the industry facing liquidity issues and bankruptcies topped off by the collapse of exchange FTX. While bitcoin has got a small bump at the start of the year, in line with risk assets like stocks, experts say...
Woman Shows Her Walmart Receipts for the Same Cart of Groceries Over the Past Two Years As Inflation Hikes Food Prices
More and more people are reaching for their wallets to keep up with rising prices. But how has inflation really affected us?. For two years, TikToker Amy (@amywaytosave) decided to find out by testing the effects of inflation on her own grocery shopping.
Activist investor Ryan Cohen builds stake in Alibaba -WSJ
Jan 16 (Reuters) - Activist investor Ryan Cohen has built a stake in China's Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (9988.HK) worth hundreds of millions of dollars, the Wall Street Journal reported on Monday, citing people familiar with the matter.
NBC San Diego
As China Reopens and Data Surprises, Economists Are Starting to Get Less Gloomy
Barclays on Friday raised its global growth forecast to 2.2% in 2023, up 0.5 percentage points from its last estimate in mid-November. Berenberg also upgraded its euro zone forecast in light of recent news flow, particularly falling gas prices, a consumer confidence recovery and a modest improvement in business expectations.
NBC San Diego
European Markets Extend New Year Rally; World Economic Forum Kicks Off in Davos
This is CNBC's live blog covering European markets. European markets were higher on Monday as investors assessed the growth and inflation outlook in light of recent data alongside the beginning of corporate earnings season. The pan-European Stoxx 600 closed up 0.5% provisionally, with retail and financial services both up 1.3%,...
NBC San Diego
Bank of Japan Could Announce Major Policy Shift This Week as Bond Yields Top Limit Again
Japan's central bank could end its yield curve control policy when it concludes its two-day monetary policy meeting this week, economists said. The move would come less than a month after the Bank of Japan caught markets off guard by widening its tolerance range for 10-year Japanese government bond yields.
NBC San Diego
OECD Chief Says China's Reopening ‘Overwhelmingly Positive' to Help Tackle Global Inflation Crisis
"One of the drivers of inflation was very much the supply shock related to global supply not being able to keep up with global demand … as swiftly as was required," Cormann told CNBC's Joumanna Bercetche at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland. "And so, China coming back...
NBC San Diego
China Should Set Aside Politics and Look at Covid Jab Imports, World's Largest Vaccine Maker Says
Adar Poonawalla, chief executive of the world's largest vaccine manufacturer, said Chinese officials should "open themselves up to healthcare and vaccines from the West and set aside any political issues or things that are holding them back." The main Covid-19 vaccines approved for use in China are from Sinovac and...
NBC San Diego
Buying an Electric Car in 2023? Here's How You Can Get a $7,500 Tax Credit
If you've been on the market for an electric vehicle, 2023 might be your lucky year as the U.S. Department of Treasury just expanded its list of vehicles eligible for the federal tax subsidy of up to $7,500. Starting Jan. 1, many Americans were now eligible to qualify for a...
Comments / 0