Paradise Valley, AZ

Marvin Perry is named 2023 Diversity Champion in the Town of Paradise Valley

The Local Spiritual Assembly of the Baha’i and community members from all over the Valley of the Sun gathered Monday, Jan 16, at Paradise Valley Town Hall to honor the life, message and legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. — a celebratory observance of racial equality now in its 25th year.
PHOENIX, AZ
Stos Partners continues to build Phoenix industrial brick-and-mortar portfolio

Stos Partners acquires Phoenix industrial building for $10.9M. Stos Partners has acquired a 94,186-square-foot industrial building in Phoenix. The $10.9 million transaction, which closed at the end of 2022, represents Stos’ fourth deal in Phoenix last year as the firm furthers its presence in the market, representatives of the brand report.
PHOENIX, AZ

